Good pillows can make or break a night’s sleep, and if you’re in the market for a refresh or upgrade, you can currently pick up a set of two top-rated Beckham Hotel Pillows for 40% off as part of Amazon Prime Day. These plump pillows are fit for queen-size pillowcases (king is also available and on sale), and they’re filled with a soft down alternative, so you can sleep soundly without the stems of feathers poking you in the face all night. They’re sleeper-agnostic as well, happily supporting you in your slumber whether it’s from your back, side or stomach. OEKO-TEX certification means you can rest easy with these pillows, which are made from certified fabric that’s appropriate for all seasons. When it comes time to give them a little cleaning, just pop them in the machine and tumble dry to get them back to peak condition. Ready to catch some fluffier ZZZs? Head to Amazon to pick up a pair for yourself before the deal ends.