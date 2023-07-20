The original Beautyblender lives up to the hype, earning its spot as a staple in the drawers of those who are after a flawless foundation finish. And right now, you can pick up our testers’ favorite makeup sponge on sale at Amazon for 20% off. The egg shape of the Beautyblender means you can get flawless full coverage as well as pinpointed detailing by the nose and eyelid creases. The Beautyblender has been the GOAT since its inception; we love the easily spottable color in our makeup bag and its long-lasting durability, making it easily worth the full price. Unlike some others we’ve seen, the Beautyblender holds up application after application without disintegrating, and it outperforms the competition with a blotch-free, streak-free finish on your skin. Shop it while it’s still on sale over at Amazon — it’s not a bad idea to stock up while the inventory’s available for even more savings.