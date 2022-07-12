Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Amazon Prime Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during this massive sale.

Get those discounted AirPods Pro out of your cart — there’s something even better on sale for Amazon Prime Day. The excellent Beats Fit Pro, our best wireless earbuds pick since late last year, just hit their lowest price ever as part of Amazon’s big sale event.

The latest Beats buds are currently down to $159, which is a big drop from their $199 retail price and only the second major discount we’ve seen on them. And while the AirPods Pro are also deeply discounted at $169, the Beats Fit Pro are still $10 cheaper right now.

The Beats Fit Pro essentially takes everything great about the AirPods Pro and distills it into a more sporty, secure and stylish package. Their unique wingtip design creates a nice tight seal in your ear without feeling too heavy, while their physical controls make it easy to skip songs and summon Siri. And unlike the AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro come in a range of attractive colors, including black, white, sage grey and the gorgeous stone purple that I’ve been rocking for a few months.

You get all the same benefits as Apple’s other high-end earbuds, including reliable active noise cancellation for blocking out noise, a Transparency mode for staying aware during runs and Spatial Audio for immersive 360-degree sound. And while they work best with Apple devices, they also work great on Android phones thanks to a Beats companion app that’s loaded with features.

I fell in love with the Beats Fit Pro when I reviewed them back in November, and while I’ve tested nearly every major competitor that’s come out since, I always find myself coming back to their alluring purple looks and snug, lightweight embrace. The one big trade-off you’ll make compared to the AirPods Pro is that the case doesn’t offer wireless charging, but I’ll take that small drawback in exchange for superior comfort, controls and style.

This Beats Fit Pro sale will likely be up once Prime Day ends after July 13, so don’t miss your chance to get the best wireless earbuds out there at a discount.