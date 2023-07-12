One of the best Amazon Prime Day deals we’ve found is actually on the company’s sister site. Woot! is currently offering the Beats Fit Pro for $145, bringing our pick for the best wireless earbuds down to a new all-time low price. You can get these deeply discounted Beats Fit Pro on the Amazon-owned retailer in black, Sage Gray or white. That’s the only real catch here — the deal currently isn’t available for the Stone Purple model (our personal favorite), nor can you get some of the snazzy new colors that were introduced recently such as Coral Pink, Volt Yellow and Tidal Blue. Still, this undercuts Amazon’s own sale price of $180 by a good amount, and is a fantastic discount on our favorite earbuds. The Beats Fit Pro get you most of the AirPods Pro’s key features — including active noise cancellation, Transparency mode and immersive Spatial Audio — and package it all in a more gym-friendly design that comes in a range of attractive colors (the AirPods continue to only offer plain ol’ white). Their unique wingtip design helps them stay fastened in your ears during intense workouts, and their soft rubber construction makes them a delight to wear for hours on end. The Beats Fit Pro have the same seamless iPhone connectivity you’ll get on the AirPods, and unlike Apple’s own buds, they work nearly as well with Android thanks to a robust Beats companion app. When I first got my hands on the Fit Pro, they replaced my OG AirPods Pro for nearly a full year as my go-to earbuds (and were only dethroned by the AirPods Pro 2 and their superior noise cancellation). Woot! says you have 19 days left to snag this deal, but we wouldn’t be shocked if it sold out before then. If you’ve been on the hunt for a great new pair of wireless buds, it doesn’t get much better than the Fit Pro at this price.