Away’s smartly designed luggage rarely goes on sale — so when it does, you can bet we’re here for it. Right now, during a limited-time sale for the brand, you can save a ton of money on the brand’s famous carry-ons, checked bags and travel accessories (and yes, they really do live up to their Instagram hype). They’re all discounted up to a very significant 40% off.

Away’s classic suitcases are marked down in Gen Z lavender, as are a range of other giftable travel accessories. The sale lasts until inventory is sold out, so shop now while your favorite colors and styles are still in stock.

The Bigger Carry-On Flex Away Ready for a getaway but want a little extra room to bring home gifts or some shopping? This expandable suitcase in lavender is the perfect weekend-away suitcase that fits in overhead storage and also allows you a little flexibility. $354 $293 at Away

The Daily Carry-On With Pocket Away This rolling laptop bag is perfect for those out-and-back business trips where you’re just bringing a couple changes of clothes and your office necessities. Inside the exterior pocket is a sleeve for your 13-inch laptop, a three-compartment file folder and your boarding passes. $246 $196 at Away

F.A.R Convertible Backpack 45L Away Whether you’re staying near or heading far away, a backpack that does double duty as a proper suitcase is a great idea these days, what with the current state of baggage fees and all. This deep red one features a front that zips completely around for easy packing, plus an interior compression strap to help you squeeze one more thing in there. $220 $176 at Away

The Packable Carryall Away It’s never a bad idea to stash a tote in your suitcase — who knows what markets you’ll find or what you’ll want to bring home? This packable carryall is a tote that compresses down into a pouch for packing but holds whatever you need when you need to free up some space in the checked luggage. $75 $56 at Away

F.A.R Organizational Cube Away I was never a packing cube convert until a few trips ago, when I realized they tear way less than the gallon-size Ziplocs I’d been packing in for a decade. They’re brilliant for keeping clothes organized, especially for multi-part trips, and they really do make a difference when it comes to maximizing space inside the suitcase. The medium and extra-large sizes are currently on sale (large and small are sold out), so don’t sleep on your chance to get one (or a few) at a way-discounted price. $40 $32 at Away

The Medium Away The perfect size for a week-plus away, this medium bag in lavender isn’t just pretty but also built to last (seriously, this is the only suitcase you’ll need for a while). The wheels are 360-degree spinners, making it way easier to dash through airport terminals, and it comes with Away’s great interior compression system for getting the most out of every cubic inch. $345 $293 at Away