If you’re gearing up for summer adventures in the great outdoors, you’re in luck. One of our favorite luggage brands, Away, just announced a brand new, outdoors-focused line that includes six different bags and accessories perfect for your next trip.

The Away F.A.R (For All Routes) line includes duffle bags, a backpack, a tote, a messenger bag, packing cubes and pouches. And the brand is bringing its minimalist, gorgeous hues to help you travel in style. All of the items were created with technical performance in mind and are made from durable, recycled materials so they’re sure to last for years to come.

Below, we break down the products in the new line, all of which are shoppable now.

Away F.A.R Duffle From $150 at Away Away F.A.R Duffle Away The duffle from Away comes in three sizes — 40-liter, 55-liter and 70-liter — so whether you're going on a weekend getaway or weeklong excursion, there's a duffle for you. It comes in up to seven colors depending on the size you pick, but all are built with a durable, abrasion- and weather-resistant material.

Away F.A.R Convertible Backpack 45L $220 at Away Away F.A.R Convertible Backpack 45L Away With both interior and exterior compression systems, this backpack is as comfortable on the trail as it is underneath the seat in front of you on an airplane. With tons of pockets and a removable strap to carry it over your shoulder, this convertible backpack is ready for any adventure.

Away F.A.R Tote 45L $140 at Away Away F.A.R Tote 45L Away Whether it's a day at the beach or the crag, Away's bright totes are the perfect carry-all for your gear and essentials. A top cinch ensures your bag stays closed and multiple pockets help you keep all your valuables neat and organized.

Away F.A.R Messenger 16L $80 at Away Away F.A.R Messenger 16L Away Crafted from lightweight, high-strength polyester, this 16-liter bag is the perfect companion for a day trip to the woods or around town. Its easy-access zipper keeps your belongings safe, and with three gorgeous colors you'll be sure to turn some heads.

Away F.A.R Organizational Cubes From $30 at Away Away F.A.R Organizational Cubes Away Packing cubes are a must for any long trip, and Away's new cubes pair perfectly with other pieces in its F.A.R line. Available in four sizes from small to extra-large, keep everything neat and tidy on your next adventure with these colorful cubes.