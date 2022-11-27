Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Cyber Monday sales are in full swing, and now through Nov. 28, you can save big on Away luggage when you put together your perfect set. When you buy in bundles, you can get $50 off any two suitcases, or $100 off any three. Plus, you can pick out whatever you want: A full range of colors, sizes and styles of The Carry-On, The Bigger Carry-On, The Medium and The Large are included, including Flex models, the Aluminium editions and limited-edition colors from the recent ’90s and Y2K collections. Away’s suitcases are known for great durability, excellent interior organization and stylish good looks — making a set a great investment for your own travel collection or a gift-giving win if you’re feeling super generous this holiday season.

Read on for three of our favorite picks from the sale — prices might vary a bit depending on the color options you’ve selected.

• Related: We’ve rounded up all of our favorite travel deals ahead of Cyber Monday

The Carry-On + The Large Away The Carry on Away The perfect combo for weekend getaways and larger adventures, this one-two combo will be a great companion for any upcoming travel plans on the calendar. Plus, the option to add a USB charger to the carry-on is still available for $20 if you want a handy charging spot on the go. $660 $610 at Away