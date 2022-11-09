For a lot of us, a complicated brewing process isn’t ideal first thing in the morning. Now, thanks to a new launch from Atlas Coffee Club, you get the best of both worlds: a fresh cup of coffee in minutes, boasting quality that satisfies even the most discerning drinkers.

For years, Atlas Coffee Club has delivered specialty, single-origin coffee from around the world straight to your doorstep. Our editor even called the subscription a “must-have for any coffee fanatic.” Now, the brand is further streamlining your daily cup of joe with convenient, Keurig-compatible Single-Serve Coffee Pods that maintain the brand’s reputation for unique, delicious flavor.

Forget the blah coffee pods of yesterday — now, Keurig owners can try coffee from around the world that’s packaged to ensure premium taste and freshness. (Plus, Atlas’ single-serving cups are totally recyclable.) Underscored readers can get exclusive early access to this new coffee subscription, plus get 60% off and free shipping, by using code ATLASLAUNCH60 at checkout.

After selecting their roast preference and shipping frequency, Atlas customers will receive single-serve pods of coffee from countries around the world, along with information about the coffee and region of origin. Pause, skip or cancel anytime — although given the convenience and unparalleled taste of these pods, we doubt you’ll want to.