Planning a full kitchen remodel or desperate for a new washer and dryer? Ready to replace that refrigerator you’ve had since the Clinton administration? Memorial Day sales are an excellent time to score big bargains on appliances. And there’s extra good news for those looking to buy in bulk: Many of these late-spring deals offer more savings the more that you spend.

From commercial-grade dryers to retro refrigerators to gas- and electric-ranges, there’s no shortage of Memorial Day appliance deals to shop now. And should some smaller appliances — say a new espresso maker, Vitamix or robot vacuum cleaner — be on your wish list as well? Well, we found those, too. Your new kitchen and laundry room are waiting.

P.S. Looking for even more sales? (Like, a lot more?) We’ve rounded up over 200 of the best Memorial Day sales on furniture and much, much more.

Maytag Maytag

During the brand’s annual May is Maytag Month, in addition to Memorial Day discounts, you can score up to a $200 rebate via prepaid card in the mail or a $200 instant rebate now through June 1 when you buy select major appliances. When you buy two select appliances, receive a $50 rebate; $100 when you buy three or $200 when you buy four. Additionally, sign up for a Maytag.com account and save 20%. We already have our eye on savings of up to $110 off select dryers, including this commercial-grade dryer, now $989.

Best Buy Best Buy

Head to Best Buy for a slew of Memorial Day appliance sales. Partial to Samsung? Save an extra 10% when you buy four or more of the brand’s appliances, and My Best Buy members will receive a $200 or $250 e-gift card with qualifying Samsung appliance packages. You can also snag a $200 or $300 e-gift card with select Samsung laundry packages and Geek Squad protection plans. If LG is more your style, get 5% off when you buy three select LG appliances or vacuums or 10% off when you buy four or more. In addition to sales on refrigerators, dishwashers, ranges, freezers, washers and dryers and more, be sure to check out the kitchen appliance packages, including this KitchenAid French door refrigerator, over-the-range microwave, self-cleaning convection range and built-in dishwasher on sale for $8,114.96 — that’s $570 off the regular price.

AJ Madison AJ Madison

Score up to 35% off appliances during AJ Madison’s mega Memorial Day sale that includes packages, ovens, refrigerators, freezers, laundry machines, dishwashers and more. If your washer and dryer are on their last legs, check out the deal on LG’s side-by-side washer and dryer set, now $1,616.20 at 29% off. Looking to upgrade your refrigerator, now $3,323.10? How about saving 18% off Frigidaire’s Professional Series model with an internal water dispenser? Just need a whole new kitchen? Consider Bosch’s four-piece package with a French-door fridge, gas range, dishwasher and over-the-range microwave that’s marked down $1,000 to $8,746, a savings of 10%.

Lowe's Lowe's

Save up to $750 on select major appliances during the Lowe’s Memorial Day sale now through June 8. The best-selling Whirlpool side-by-side refrigerator with an ice and water dispenser and can caddy is now $1,529, regularly $1,699. Frigidaire’s 1,000-watt over-the-range microwave is marked down $50 to $329. And the best-selling GE electric stacked laundry center with a washer and dyer is now $1,394, regularly $1,549.

Overstock KitchenAid

Shop Overstock’s biggest clearance sale of the season, where you’ll find an extra 10% of select large appliances, as well as select small kitchen appliances including fryers, coffee makers, mixers, wine coolers, blenders, juicers and more. Check back daily for new deals.

The Home Depot The Home Depot

Home Depot’s annual Memorial Day sale is in full effect, including hundreds of deals on appliances. Love a unique look? Check out this turquoise retro bottom-freezer refrigerator that’s now 11% off at $1,699. If you’re updating your oven, you may be interested in a new hood, like this chic black stainless steel design by Ancona, now 20% off at $570.17. And if you’ve been dying for a new fridge, this may be the time to invest in LG’s three-door smart model complete with a glass panel you simply knock to reveal what’s inside and a door-in-door panel to reduce cold air loss. It’s now 21% off at $2,698, saving you $701.

Walmart Walmart

Appliance deals are part of Walmart’s 2022 Memorial Day sale, with rollback pricing on dozens of options, both big and small. Great for an office or college dorm, Galanz’s retro mini fridge is now $116, regularly $139.06. We also found this Magic Chef compact portable top-load washer that’s great for small apartments of summer vacation homes, now $289.99, regularly $399.99. And for those who hate to vacuum, don’t miss the sale on the Shark Ion robot vacuum that connects with Wi-Fi to clean your hardwoods and carpets so you don’t have to. It’s now $139, regularly $199.

Amazon Amazon

If you’re on the hunt for smaller household and kitchen appliances, Amazon’s Memorial Day home deals are a perfect place to start your search. You’ll find lots of great vacuum sales, including up to 20% off iRobot, up to 53% off Eufy, up to 26% off Shark and up to 15% off Bissell models. For the kitchen, we spied up to 36% off Nutribullet mixers and 23% off Vitamix blenders; up to 20-26% off espresso machines from Phillips, Nespresso and De’Longhi; and up to 32% off Instant Pots. Select small kitchen appliances can also be found for up to 23%. Summer dinner parties? They’re on.

Wayfair Wayfair

During Wayfair’s huge Memorial Day sales event, score up to 30% off GE appliances, up to 45% off Delta faucets, up to 60% off small appliances and major appliances marked from $199. Forno’s 33-inch French-door refrigerator is 11% off now at $2,088.21; GE’s 30-inch freestanding electric range is 10% off now at $899; and Samsung’s top-load agitator washer and electric dryer are 10% off at $1,618.