Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.
Major appliances like dishwashers, refrigerators and laundry units can all put a ding in your bank account — so having a few hundred shaved off the price tag is always nice. Thankfully, Memorial Day and sales go hand in hand, and a ton of retailers are slashing prices on all sorts of appliances.
We’ve rounded up some of our top appliance deal picks — shop brands like Samsung, Whirlpool, Maytag appliances, GE and more from retailers including Walmart, Lowe’s, Wayfair The Home Depot. Deals this good are rare and they don’t last long, so shop now while the savings are hot.
Amazon
Amazon is a natural first stop when it comes to deals, and while the massive e-retailer isn’t offering holiday-specific deals, there are still some incredible appliance deals to add to your cart over Memorial Day weekend.
Dyson’s reliable stick vac is a potent hooverer of dirt, debris, and pet dander - and right now it’s more than $100 off.
This kettle lets you dial in your temperature settings so you get the perfect temp for your beverage of choice, whether it’s your French press or green tea.
Keep wildfire smoke, pet dander, pollen, and way more out of your living room or bedroom this summer with Bissell’s 59%-off purifier.
Walmart
Walmart’s range of affordable home appliances just got another rollback thanks to the mega-retailer’s slate of Memorial Day deals.
Got an apartment but no dishwasher? Save yourself some hassle with this countertop unit, which doesn’t require a hookup to use. It might not hold your largest stock pot, but it’ll do away with the everyday dish debris.
If your summer involves some kitchen renovations, consider this KitchenAid double-oven set — it’s convection (meaning speedier dinner prep) and the two units are built for those with large families or who love entertaining.
This sleek French-door Whirlpool is meant to sit flush against your counter with hidden hinges and streamlined aesthetics.
Samsung
Samsung’s sleek, stylish appliances add luxury to your home’s tech landscape — and have powerful capabilities to back up their good looks.
Practical technology and interior design can sometimes feel at odds, but with The Frame TV, integration is seamless. Get up to $800 off in six sizes right now.
Samsung’s customizable fridges are one of the coolest things to happen to a standard major appliance in ages, and you can start your bespoke journey with a ton of elegant models on sale right now.
If you care for heirloom garments or have pricier items in your wardrobe, taking proper care is essential. This closet care system steams your garments so dust and 99% of odors are removed, extending your time between wash cycles and cutting down on ironing in the process.
Costco
Costco is where you already know to go for bargains on brand-name tech, devices, and appliances, but the deals get even better for Costco members right now.
If your summer nights are of the sweaty, sticky sort, get rid of the humidity in the air with this Hisense dehumidifier, now $40 off at Costco.
Dyson’s Cool Air Purifier keeps things chill in the summer and strips the air of the baddies in one go — and now through June 11 you can save $100 off the normal Costco price (savings equivalent to a lot of pizza slices on the way out of the store).
Whirlpool appliances are among the best you can get, and right now you can save a ton of money on these investment-worthy fridges and more. The capacity is great for small to medium families, and the water dispenser has an auto-fill feature so you never run out.
Sam’s Club
Appliances over at Sam’s Club’s big-box membership retail centers are on sale now through June 4 for Memorial Day. Expect deals on appliances large and small, from TVs and vacuums to bigger kitchen appliances and more.
Upgrade your TV with this $50-off Vizio deal, which offers 4K QLED HDR picture for Netflix and chill nights and weekend-afternoon streaming.
This stainless steel Frigidaire nugget maker is less pricey than the competition if you want those sweet ice nuggets without totally emptying your bank account.
This juicer can handle your daily smoothies and more in no time flat — and it’s $20 off right now during the retailer’s Memorial Day sale.
Wayfair
Wayfair’s huge selection of home appliances got a major markdown for Memorial Day. Find bargains on buzzy consumer products like GE’s nugget ice maker, plus more accessible items like Emeril Lagasse’s air fryer that’s sleek enough to stay out on the countertop.
This top-rated nugget ice maker gives you those cubes that crunch so good, right from your very own countertop. Snag it while it’s $50 off for Memorial Day.
It’s good to be skeptical of celebrity licensing in the kitchen, but Emeril’s name generally and genuinely indicates a pretty top-notch product — and this air fryer looks good on your countertop.
ZLine’s sleek appliances make your kitchen look pro-grade in a second — and they get great reviews, too. You can spiff up your kitchen with this gas-stove/electric-oven combo for the best of all worlds.
Lowe’s
The appliance section at Lowe’s is a one-stop-shop for deals this Memorial Day, with bargains on top names like Frigidaire, Samsung, GE and more.
This chest freezer holds your batch-cooked soups, casseroles and more, all out of the way in your basement or garage.
We’ve come a long way from the assortment of color options available 20 years ago for appliances, and this stunning navy blue in Samsung’s savviest lineup features more capacity and an AI-powered auto-selector for your dry cycle.
If it’s time to upgrade your dishwasher, this built-in Maytag has a quiet 47-decibel volume and a fingerprint-resistant finish so you don’t have to chase traces of little (or big) hands.
AJ Madison
This home appliance store is rolling out a ton of deep discounts for Memorial Day during its 3X Mega Sale, including fantastic deals on kitchen sets if you need to outfit the whole situation in one go.
Italians know food and design extremely well, meaning this sleek pro-level oven is ready to cook and look good doing it. It boasts four induction zones and a convection oven for knocking out quick weeknight meals.
Bosch’s appliances are a top-of-the-line go-to thanks to their style and durability, and this French-door style fridge offers high-tech perks like a produce drawer that balances both temperature and humidity, an internal water dispenser and filter and the ability to control the appliance from your device.
Best Buy
Best Buy has a ton of Memorial Day sales going on now — including up to 40% off major appliances, great Samsung deals and a ton of kitchen package deals if you’re starting from scratch. When you make a purchase of qualifying appliances of $1,499 or more, you’ll get a $50 Best Buy e-gift card, too.
If you’re installing a washer-dryer duo in a new home, that’s expensive enough. Now you can save some money with Best Buy’s LG deals, including this top-rated set for $700 off. You’ll qualify for that $50 gift card, too.
This stainless steel smart fridge chills your perishables and looks great doing it too — and almost 1/3 off the price tag isn’t anything to sneeze at, either.
One of Samsung’s most premium vacuums is on sale right now, with a $100-off deal that makes this a very tempting add-to-cart. It’s made for pet owners, has four cleaning modes and offers up to 60 minutes of run time.
Overstock
Overstock’s Memorial Day clearance includes a Dyson upright vac, a Shark robo-vac and a retro-style full-size fridge in cherry red.
Give your kitchen a retro upgrade with this cherry-red fridge-freezer unit, now almost $650 off.
Get all the power Dyson has to offer with this upright vac that’s now almost 30% off for Memorial Day. It has a ton of suction and can handle wood floors as well as carpets and tile.
The Home Depot
The Home Depot has a ton of appliances on sale for Memorial Day, but the savings end May 30 — so shop the huge savings on washers, kitchen appliances and more while supplies and sales last.
Frigidaire’s self-cleaning oven does the dirty job in two hours — and the rest of the time, it fires up what’s for dinner with a 17,000-BTU cooktop that includes a quick-boil burner and large-capacity interior.
Give your clothes the spa treatment with this dryer, which helps to prevent overdrying and lets you create customized cycles for bespoke laundering.
The next gen of ovens includes bells and whistles like convection cooking and air frying capabilities, and this GE is no different — except it’s top rated, and it’s 33% off.