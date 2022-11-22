Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

The new Apple Watch Ultra is the ultimate smart watch splurge. And right now, it’s also on sale for the very first time since it was announced.

The Apple Watch Ultra is now $60 off and comes with four months of Apple Fitness+ for free. We love it for its larger, chunky design as well as its bonkers battery life. But there are lots of reasons to consider this over-the-top watch for your Black Friday shopping list.

Yes, you’ll get more precise GPS with dual-frequency, waypoint, and an enhanced compass app, but you’ll also have access to the unique-to-Apple Wayfinder face for even more hyped up features.

Also included with the Apple Watch Ultra is an emergency siren in case you need immediate help in a location without WiFi or data, as well as Dive Computer functionality, which should be available later this year.

A good-looking smartwatch with all the Apple conveniences, the Ultra covers all your extreme bases. And for $60 off, you may also be able to make someone on your list Ultra happy this holiday.