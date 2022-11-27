apple watch cm lead.jpg
Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to get yourself a new Apple Watch, with retailers discounting several models. Our editors have been scouring the web to find deals on some of our favorite Apple Watch models, and have pulled the best deals they’ve found together here.

Apple Watch Ultra
Amazon

The Apple Watch Ultra is the perfect gift for an athlete or adventurer. As the most advanced Apple Watch experience out there, it’s worth checking it out for this rare discount.

$799 $739 at Best Buy $799 $739 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Apple Watch Series 8
Apple

The Apple Watch Series 8 improves on our favorite smartwatch with temperature sensing and car crash detection, and it's currently at its lowest price yet.

Read our review

$399 $349 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
Apple

The Apple Watch SE gives you all of the Apple Watch essentials for a much lower price. This new model just got its first-ever discount, making it even more of a great bargain.

$249 $229 at Amazon
Rare Deal
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen)
Amazon

While it doesn't have quite the same robust set of features as the new Apple Watch SE, this discounted first-gen model is just about the cheapest Apple Watch we've ever seen (and still a great pick for tracking your runs and keeping up with notifications).

Read our review

$279 $149 at Walmart