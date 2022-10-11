Want more Amazon deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to the Prime Early Access Sale for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the event.

Just weeks after landing on shelves, the new Apple Watch Series 8 is already on sale for October Prime Day.

Apple’s latest flagship smartwatch has been slashed to $349 for the Prime Early Access Sale Event, which is a $50 savings and the first major discount we’ve seen on the new wearable. And if you want the larger 45mm size, you can also get it at a $50 discount at just $379. As of this writing, both variations are available in (Product) Red and Midnight colors, each of which include a matching Sport Band.

Apple Watch Series 8 The best overall smartwatch Apple The Apple Watch Series 8 offers excellent health and fitness tracking and fast performance, and it just got its first major price drop for October Prime Day. $399.99 $349.99 at Amazon

When we reviewed the Apple Watch Series 8 last month, we called it a good (if iterative) improvement on what’s long been the best smartwatch you can buy. The big new features include temperature sensing, which is designed to help people who are trying to conceive track their ovular cycle, and crash detection, which uses sensors to detect when you’ve been in a car crash and can contact emergency services on your behalf.

New perks aside, it’s more of the same Apple Watch, now with slightly faster performance and the same consistently great health and activity tracking features. As with previous models, it’s designed to work exclusively with the iPhone, and allows you to stay on top of your messages and notifications without having to dig your phone out of your pocket.

Those with a recent Apple Watch don’t need to rush out for a Series 8, but for anyone rocking a Series 5 or older, it’s an excellent purchase — especially at this sale price.