If you’ve been looking to upgrade your tech with the latest Apple products, now is a great time to do so. Whether you’re considering a big-ticket purchase like a laptop or tablet, or want to upgrade your experience with some new tech accessories, you can get the best for less thanks to Memorial Day savings across all the major retailers.
Below, find the best prices on Apple products this weekend — including some of the lowest prices we’ve seen this year. Plus, check out our in-depth, hands-on reviews for key insights on what tech is best for you.
The stellar performance of the AirPods Max comes at quite a high price, but the headphones are seeing a nice discount right now, with all colors at their lowest price this year.
The AirPods Pro 2 offer major upgrades like improved active noise cancellation (ANC), a wider range of fit options, more expansive touch controls and longer battery life. Right now, the second-gen AirPods Pro are just a dollar shy of their lowest price ever.
The full-size Apple Magic Keyboard provides an extended layout that’s great for elevating the iPad experience. Boasting sleek aesthetics, easy bluetooth setup and a long-lasting battery, this Magic Keyboard, outfitted with Touch ID, is currently $20 off at Amazon.
If you’ve recently invested in a new iPad, you can save on an essential Apple accessory right now. Matching its lowest price ever, the second-generation Apple Pencil pairs and charges wirelessly, plus it can attach to the side of your iPad via its flat edge for easy storage (and charging).
The Ultra boasts a bevy of impressive features that top competitors and past models in a bunch of categories — battery, GPS precision, activity stats and more. Right now you can score the watch at the lowest price we've seen.
If you're looking to spend less than $1,000 on a MacBook, the older MacBook Air M1 remains a great option. Get it now at 20% off.
Save on a four-pack of Apple's AirTags ahead of summer travel. They're a no-brainer item tracker for those already in the Apple ecosystem.
The iPad Mini is the ideal device for someone who wants an ultraportable tablet that doesn't sacrifice performance for size.
Apple's entry-level iPad is for anyone who wants a tablet with a sizable display and plenty of power for nearly any task.