Apple’s M1 MacBook Air brought a new generation of capabilities and battery life, and it has a huge $250 discount during Amazon Prime Day 2023. The MacBook Air is an exceptional blend of qualities you want in a laptop. It’s thin and light, making it easy to bring along anywhere you go. The M1 chip inside is surprisingly potent for everyday computing, so you’ll rarely feel it coming up short. But perhaps best of all, it runs with staggering efficiency, lasting for multiple full workdays in our testing without need to be recharged. Packing all that capability into one machine is no small feat. And though the M1 MacBook Air is a couple of years old at this point, it still ranks as our budget recommendation for MacBook shoppers. Normally, it’d cost $1,000, and we’d still recommend it as a value option at that full price. With this 25% discount bringing it to the lowest price we’ve seen, the value just got substantially lifted.