Apple is the king of tablets, and even its compact iPad Mini proves a powerhouse thanks to the hardware Apple packs in. It comes at a price though, as most Apple products do, but a $100 discount at Amazon makes the mini tablet more affordable whether you opt for the Wi-Fi model or the 5G-enabled model.

Part of what makes Apple tablets so potent is the powerful mobile processors Apple makes. The 6th-Gen iPad Mini comes equipped with Apple’s A15 Bionic chip — the same chip found in the iPhone 13 Pro Max. This gives it plenty of muscle to run demanding apps and allows for speedy navigation around iOS. And when it comes time for entertainment, it’ll hold its own in games and handle streaming apps with ease.

The iPad Mini’s 8.3-inch display offers a nice middle-ground between Apple’s phones and bigger tablets. It makes for a more comfortable device to hold in a single hand while offering the extra screen space you might want for reading books, articles on the web or comics.

For MacBook owners, the iPad Mini’s display can also serve as a secondary screen for your laptop through SideCar. And with Apple Pencil support, you can easily put your artistic talents to work. Though this isn’t a brand new product, Apple’s long-term support of its devices means you can still get the iPad Mini to run the latest version of Apple’s tablet operating system. Given how rare large discounts on Apple products are, this one really stands out.