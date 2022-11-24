Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Black Friday is still a great time to find some hot deals on Apple’s popular tablet. Whether you want to watch movies and shows, handily surf the web, play games or find the best recipes for pumpkin pie, sales are now abound on a few different models, including $100 off on the just released 2022 iPad Pro.

But before you buy, here are the best deals on iPads right now.

9th gen iPad Amazon Though technically an entry-level tablet, this gorgeous 10.2-inch iPad, released in 2021, has Apple’s speedy A13 Bionic processor and a 12-megapixel front facing camera with support for Center Stage — which keeps you dynamically centered in all your video calls. The tablet also comes with a ton of productivity features like effortless multitasking as well as easy access to Zoom and Slack. A true bridge of work and leisure, and now about $40 off. $329 $270 at Amazon

iPad Mini Amazon We love the iPad Mini because it’s easy to tote with us anywhere, but still gives us everything we want in a tablet. An untraportable addition to your digital life, it comes with an 8.3-inch screen but can be just as powerful as a full-sized iPad. Applications open super fast and it even comes with an upgraded Touch ID fingerprint sensor. And, because it uses a USB-C port to charge, you don’t need to carry around more than one charging cable. All that for $99 off. $499 $400 at Amazon