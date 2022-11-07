If you’ve been looking to upgrade your tech with the latest Apple products, now is a great time to do so. The latest iPad Pro, AirPods Pro and Apple Watch models are all on sale right now at Amazon, matching and beating some of the lowest prices we’ve seen. If you can’t wait for Black Friday, this is a great opportunity to save on Apple products on almost anyone’s wishlist.

Below, find the Apple deals — and if you’re not sure what products are right for you, check out our in-depth, hands-on reviews.

The iPad Pro line is designed for and targeted toward those who want the most powerful and capable tablet Apple has to offer. Right now, you can score the latest 11-inch iPad Pro $50 off thanks to a sale at Amazon. This is the first discount we’ve seen on this new model, so snag it now if you’ve been waiting to purchase the best premium tablet.

Apple Watch Series 8 Apple The latest Apple Watch is seeing its first price drop, a $110 markdown for anyone looking to upgrade their wearable tech. $499 $389 at Amazon

If you’re looking to enter the world of Apple Watch, now’s a great time. You can save 22% on the versatile Apple Watch Series 8, which boasts a large always-on display and fast charging. This latest model improves upon the Series 7, which is already our favorite. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this option, so act now if you’ve been considering an upgrade.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 Amazon Like their predecessors, the Pro 2 are an investment — but if you order right now on Amazon, you’ll get these gold-standard earbuds at their lowest price yet. $249 $234 at Amazon

Three years after debuting — and landing in the ears of seemingly everyone you know — Apple’s mega-popular AirPods Pro finally got a refresh. The AirPods Pro 2 deliver on major upgrades as improved active noise cancellation (ANC), a wider range of fit options, more expansive touch controls and longer battery life.