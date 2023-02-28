Apple iPad (9th Generation)
If you’re looking for an entry-level tablet that can handle nearly any task, Apple’s ninth-gen iPad is a solid choice. Released in 2021, our favorite overall tablet improves upon previous models with longer battery life, a new front-facing camera and switched to an A13 Bionic chip processor.

Right now, get this iPad on sale — starting at just $250, it’s seeing its lowest price ever.

Apple iPad (9th Generation)
Apple iPad 2021
Apple

Our favorite overall tablet combines value and performance for nearly any task, and right now it’s seeing its lowest price yet. 

Read our review
$330 From $250 at Best Buy $330 From $250 at Target

In a hands-on review, our editor noted how the 10.2-inch ninth-gen iPad mixes performance and value in a way that no other tablet can, plus it seamlessly connects with core iPad accessories. Jumping from an A12 Bionic to an A13 Bionic chip, this iPad is a future-proofed investment, meaning it guarantees a longer shelf life compared to previous generations.

Whether you go for the baseline 64 GB and Wi-Fi or prefer the addition of cellular and 256 GB, you’ll find new low prices on your preferred configuration.

Unless you need a tablet for intense jobs like design or video editing — tasks better reserved for an iPad Pro — or you would prefer the colorful design of the tenth-gen model, we think the ninth-gen is a fantastic option. Now is the best time to snag this essential tablet, seeing the lowest price we’ve seen.