Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Apple Cyber Monday deals 2022: Featured deal 12:30 PM EST November 27, 2022 iPhone 14 Pro: Verizon is offering the iPhone 14 Pro for free with select trade-in, plus an extra $200 for those switching from another carrier. If you’re eligible, this is a great way to get your hands on one of our favorite phones.

Apple products rarely come cheap, which is why Cyber Monday is a great time to score the company’s coveted gadgets at a discount. Many of the latest AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches, iPhones and more are already on sale for the big online shopping season, and to make things easy for you, we’ve handpicked the ones actually worth getting based on our extensive hands-on reviews.

Related: All the best Cyber Monday tech deals you can get right now

Best Apple Store Cyber Monday deals

Up to $250 in Free Apple Gift Cards iPhone Apple's annual Cyber Monday special is back, getting you anywhere from $50 to $250 in free gift cards on tons of products. You're better off with the below deals if you want to save money, but if you've had your eye on something not heavily discounted right now (such as the iPhone 13/12/SE, new iMac or iPad Pro Magic Keyboard), you might as well get some free store credit with it. From $129 at Apple

Best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals

Best AirPods and Beats Cyber Monday deals

Best AirTag and accessory Cyber Monday deals

Best iPhone Cyber Monday deals

Best iPad Cyber Monday deals

Best MacBook Cyber Monday deals

Best Mac desktop deals

Lowest Price iMac 27-inch (2020) APPLE While it's not the newest or fastest model, the 27-inch iMac is still a fantastic all-in-one computer with a big beautiful display. It's an especially good buy at this massive and lowest-ever Cyber Monday discount. Read our review $1,800 $1,200 at Best Buy

Best Apple TV Cyber Monday deals