Apple Cyber Monday deals 2022: Featured deal
iPhone 14 Pro: Verizon is offering the iPhone 14 Pro for free with select trade-in, plus an extra $200 for those switching from another carrier. If you’re eligible, this is a great way to get your hands on one of our favorite phones.
Apple products rarely come cheap, which is why Cyber Monday is a great time to score the company’s coveted gadgets at a discount. Many of the latest AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches, iPhones and more are already on sale for the big online shopping season, and to make things easy for you, we’ve handpicked the ones actually worth getting based on our extensive hands-on reviews.
Best Apple Store Cyber Monday deals
Apple's annual Cyber Monday special is back, getting you anywhere from $50 to $250 in free gift cards on tons of products. You're better off with the below deals if you want to save money, but if you've had your eye on something not heavily discounted right now (such as the iPhone 13/12/SE, new iMac or iPad Pro Magic Keyboard), you might as well get some free store credit with it.
Best Apple Watch Cyber Monday deals
The Apple Watch SE gives you all of the Apple Watch essentials for a much lower price. This new model just got its first-ever discount, making it even more of a great bargain.
While it doesn't have quite the same robust set of features as the new Apple Watch SE, this discounted first-gen model is just about the cheapest Apple Watch we've ever seen (and still a great pick for tracking your runs and keeping up with notifications).
We consider the rugged, feature-rich Apple Watch Ultra to be the best Apple Watch for folks willing to splurge, and its high price is a bit easier to stomach with this first-ever deal.
Best AirPods and Beats Cyber Monday deals
The AirPods Pro 2 are our favorite Apple earbuds, thanks to their stellar noise cancellation and controls, and they're currently at their lowest-ever price.
The classic AirPods still sound great and work effortlessly with your iPhone, and they're an especially great gift now that they're back to their lowest-ever price.
If you're on a budget or just prefer wired headphones, Apple's affordable (and super-trendy) EarPods are on sale right now. They're not quite at their lowest price ever, but still a bargain at $18.
The Beats Fit Pro are our overall best wireless earbuds pick, offering superb features and comfort for iOS and Android users alike. They're currently back at their lowest price ever.
The Powerbeats Pro long held the title of our favorite wireless earbuds, and they're still a great pick for folks who want their extra-secure fit for working out — especially at this lowest-ever price.
The AirPods Max deliver incredible sound quality and active noise cancellation, though they're a bit too expensive at full price. This deal helps offset that, and while it's not their lowest price ever, it's still a good one for audio junkies willing to splurge.
Best AirTag and accessory Cyber Monday deals
We consider the AirTags a must-have for iPhone owners, as you can use them to track down just about any lost item with precision. While we've seen them go lower, this sale price makes a single AirTag a great stocking stuffer.
If you need a pencil for your new iPad Mini, iPad Air or iPad Pro, the Apple Pencil 2nd Gen is even more steeply discounted and at its lowest price ever. This more advanced pencil features double-tap functionality for switching tools on the fly, and can charge wirelessly when magnetically attached to your iPad.
Apple's MagSafe Charger is our top wireless charger pick for folks with an iPhone 12 or newer, as it snaps on your phone easily for a quick charge (it's also great for AirPods). This popular accessory is currently $9 off, putting it very close to its lowest price ever.
This popular snap-on iPhone accessory lets you leave your wallet at home, and features Find My support so you can easily track it down should it go missing. It's currently at its lowest price yet in a ton of different color options.
Apple's Smart Keyboard is a super-popular add-on for the iPad (7th through 9th Gen) and iPad Air (3rd Gen), offering a great typing experience within a compact design. It's not quite at its lowest price, but it's still a strong 31% off on a rarely discounted item.
The Logitech Combo Touch is one of our favorite iPad keyboards, and turns your iPad into a pretty capable laptop. This version (made for the 7th-, 8th- and 9th-gen models) is nearly at its lowest price so far.
Best iPhone Cyber Monday deals
Apple's own Cyber Monday deals often aren't the best, but if you planned on getting an iPhone 13, 13 mini, 12 or SE anyway, Apple is throwing in a free $50 gift card from Nov. 25-28.
Best iPad Cyber Monday deals
While the ninth-gen iPad isn't the latest model, it's still our best tablet pick, thanks to its great app selection and excellent performance for the price — which is currently at an all-time low.
The new iPad Air is a great middle ground for folks who want iPad Pro-level performance without spending upward of $1,000, and it's close to its lowest price ever.
The latest iPad Pro is the fastest tablet we've ever tested, and it's capable of replacing your laptop for certain workflows. This is the first major discount we've seen on the new model, making its steep price slightly more palatable.
If you're cool with last year's model (which still offers ridiculously fast performance), the 2021 iPad Pro is steeply discounted right now. It's not quite the lowest price ever, but it's a very good deal for those not ready to splurge on the latest model.
Best MacBook Cyber Monday deals
Our upgrade pick for best laptop, the 14-inch MacBook Pro has the performance and ports that serious power users need. This pricey model is currently at a huge discount, and its lowest price yet.
Best Mac desktop deals
While it's not the newest or fastest model, the 27-inch iMac is still a fantastic all-in-one computer with a big beautiful display. It's an especially good buy at this massive and lowest-ever Cyber Monday discount.