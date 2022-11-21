BFCM-2022_Lead-Apple.jpg
Apple

Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Featured deal

AirPods Pro 2: The new AirPods Pro just hit their lowest-ever price of $200 (a $50 discount), making now a great time to jump on one of our favorite pairs of wireless earbuds.

Apple products rarely come cheap, which is why Black Friday is a great time to score the company’s coveted gadgets at a discount. Many of the latest AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches, iPhones and more are already on sale for the big online shopping season, and to make things easy for you, we’ve handpicked the ones actually worth getting based on our extensive hands-on reviews.

Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Apple Watch Series 8
New Project (95).jpg
Apple
The Apple Watch Series 8 improves on our favorite smartwatch with temperature sensing and car crash detection, and it's currently at its lowest price yet.

Read our review

$399 $349 at Amazon
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen)
Apple Watch SE 2nd gen product card cnnu
Apple

If you can live with a slightly less fancy design and a few advanced tracking capabilities, the Apple Watch SE gives you all of the Apple Watch essentials for a much lower price. This new model just got its first-ever discount, making it even more of a great bargain.

Read our review

$249 $229 at Amazon

Best AirPods and Beats Black Friday deals

AirPods Pro (2nd generation)
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2
Amazon
The AirPods Pro 2 are our favorite Apple earbuds thanks to their stellar noise cancellation and controls, and they're currently at their lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$249 $200 at Amazon
AirPods (2nd generation)
Apple AirPods earphones
Apple
The classic AirPods still sound great and work effortlessly with your iPhone, and they're an especially good deal at this super-low price. We've seen them hit an even lower $80, but $90 is a steal.
$159 $90 at Amazon
Beats Fit Pro
Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds
Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise Canceling Earbuds
Amazon
The Beats Fit Pro are our overall best wireless earbuds pick, offering superb features and comfort for iOS and Android users alike. They're not quite at their lowest price right now, but still a very good deal at $180.

Read our review

$200 $180 at Amazon
AirPods Max
Airpods Max headphones
Apple

The AirPods Max deliver incredible sound quality and active noise cancellation, though they're a bit too expensive at full price. This deal helps offset that, and while it's not their lowest price ever, it's still a good one for audio junkies willing to splurge.

Read our review

$549 $449 at Amazon

Best AirTag and accessory Black Friday deals

Apple AirTag
Amazon Apple AirTag
Amazon

We consider the AirTags a must-have for iPhone owners, as you can use them to track down just about any lost item with precision. This is the lowest price we've seen on a single AirTag, making them a perfect stocking stuffer.

Read our review

$29 $23 at Amazon
Apple AirTag (4-pack)
Apple AirTags, 4 Pack
Apple AirTags, 4 Pack
Amazon

If you need a bundle of AirTags to give to the whole family (or keep for yourself), the AirTag 4-pack is also at its lowest price yet and the best overall value buy, effectively getting you a fourth AirTag for free.

Read our review

$99 $75 at Amazon
Apple MagSafe Charger
Apple MagSafe Charger
Amazon

Apple's MagSafe Charger is our top wireless charger pick for folks with an iPhone 12 or newer, as it snaps on your phone easily for a quick charge (it's also great for AirPods). This popular accessory is currently $10 off, putting it very close to its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$39 $30 at Amazon
Logitech Combo Touch
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case
Logitech Combo Touch Keyboard Case
Amazon

The Logitech Combo Touch is one of our favorite iPad keyboards, and turns your iPad into a pretty capable laptop. This version (made for the 7th, 8th and 9th gen models) is nearly at its lowest price so far.

Read our review

$150 $130 at Amazon

Best iPhone Black Friday deals

iPhone 13, 12 or SE with free gift card
iPhone 13
iPhone 13
Apple
Apple's own Black Friday deals often aren't the best, but if you planned on getting an iPhone 13, 13 mini, 12 or SE anyway, Apple is throwing in a free $50 gift card from Nov. 25-28.
From $429 at Apple

Best iPad Black Friday deals

Apple iPad (2021)
9th Gen iPad
9th Gen iPad
Amazon
While the 9th-gen iPad isn't the latest model, it's still our best tablet pick thanks to its great app selection and excellent performance for the price — which is currently at an all-time low.

Read our review

$329 $270 at Best Buy $329 $270 at Amazon
iPad Mini (2021)
2021 Apple iPad Mini
Apple
The new iPad Mini is the way to go if you want Apple's most portable tablet, especially now that it hit its lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$499 $400 at Amazon
iPad Pro (2022)
iPad Pro M2 11-inch product card
Apple

The latest iPad Pro is the fastest tablet we've ever tested, and is capable of replacing your laptop for certain workflows. This is the first major discount we've seen on the new model, making its steep price slightly more palatable.

Read our review

$1,099 $999 at Amazon

Best MacBook Black Friday deals

MacBook Air M1
apple m1 macbook air
APPLE
The MacBook Air M1 was our longtime best laptop pick thanks to its incredible performance, and while it's since been replaced by the faster M2 model, it's still an incredible bargain at this lowest-ever price.

Read our review

$999 $800 at Amazon $999 $800 at Best Buy
MacBook Air M2
MacBook Air M2 product card 2
Apple
The latest MacBook Air is our favorite overall laptop, offering best-in-class performance within a massively upgraded design. This is the lowest price we've seen on this fantastic notebook yet.

Read our review

$1,199 $1,050 at Amazon
MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021)
MacBook M1 Pro 14-inch Laptop
MacBook M1 Pro 14-inch Laptop
Best Buy
Our upgrade pick for best laptop, the 14-inch MacBook Pro has the performance and ports that serious power users need. This pricey model is currently at a huge discount, and its lowest price yet.

Read our review

$1,999 $1,600 at Amazon

Best Apple TV Black Friday deals

Apple TV 4K (2021)
apple tv 4k product card.jpg
Apple
This Apple TV deal gets you our favorite streaming player for its lowest-ever price, and while it's not the newest, fastest model, it'll still work great in any entertainment setup.

Read our review

$179 $100 at Amazon