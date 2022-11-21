Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Apple Black Friday deals 2022: Featured deal
AirPods Pro 2: The new AirPods Pro just hit their lowest-ever price of $200 (a $50 discount), making now a great time to jump on one of our favorite pairs of wireless earbuds.
Apple products rarely come cheap, which is why Black Friday is a great time to score the company’s coveted gadgets at a discount. Many of the latest AirPods, MacBooks, Apple Watches, iPhones and more are already on sale for the big online shopping season, and to make things easy for you, we’ve handpicked the ones actually worth getting based on our extensive hands-on reviews.
Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals
If you can live with a slightly less fancy design and a few advanced tracking capabilities, the Apple Watch SE gives you all of the Apple Watch essentials for a much lower price. This new model just got its first-ever discount, making it even more of a great bargain.
Best AirPods and Beats Black Friday deals
The AirPods Max deliver incredible sound quality and active noise cancellation, though they're a bit too expensive at full price. This deal helps offset that, and while it's not their lowest price ever, it's still a good one for audio junkies willing to splurge.
Best AirTag and accessory Black Friday deals
We consider the AirTags a must-have for iPhone owners, as you can use them to track down just about any lost item with precision. This is the lowest price we've seen on a single AirTag, making them a perfect stocking stuffer.
If you need a bundle of AirTags to give to the whole family (or keep for yourself), the AirTag 4-pack is also at its lowest price yet and the best overall value buy, effectively getting you a fourth AirTag for free.
Apple's MagSafe Charger is our top wireless charger pick for folks with an iPhone 12 or newer, as it snaps on your phone easily for a quick charge (it's also great for AirPods). This popular accessory is currently $10 off, putting it very close to its lowest price ever.
The Logitech Combo Touch is one of our favorite iPad keyboards, and turns your iPad into a pretty capable laptop. This version (made for the 7th, 8th and 9th gen models) is nearly at its lowest price so far.
Best iPhone Black Friday deals
Best iPad Black Friday deals
The latest iPad Pro is the fastest tablet we've ever tested, and is capable of replacing your laptop for certain workflows. This is the first major discount we've seen on the new model, making its steep price slightly more palatable.