If you have a recent iPhone, you don’t have to worry too much about losing your keys or wallet anymore. Apple’s AirTags make it easy to keep track of your stuff and find it when you misplace it. And with Amazon Prime Day happening now, you can stock up on these trackers more affordably, getting a four-pack for $88. They’re already a good deal for all the capability they offer, but it never hurts to get a couple bucks off. Apple’s AirTags are little bigger than a coin cell battery — little surprise, they run on coin cell batteries. Despite their size, they offer impeccable tracking abilities. Powered by the Apple Find My network, the AirTags can ping nearby devices via Bluetooth to share their most recent location. And since there are so many iPhone, iPad and Mac users around the country and globe, there’s a good chance your AirTag will turn up even if you’ve lost it in some far flung place. And if your AirTag turns up, so should whatever item you attached it to or inserted it into. While the Find My network will get you close, the AirTags have a special trick to get you even closer. Using the ultra-wideband radios inside iPhone 12 and newer models, your phone can point you in the direction of the missing AirTag and indicate how far away it is. When you’re right on top of it, you can have it play a sound. And just like that, you’ll have found your missing keys, wallet, purse, bicycle — you name it. With so much to keep track of, maybe that four-pack isn’t such a bad idea.