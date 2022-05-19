Apple’s AirTags follow in the footsteps of other item-trackers (think Tile and Chipolo One Spot) and they’re just as handy, especially for those who are already part of the Apple ecosystem. Now, you can snap up a 4-pack of them for $10 less than usual at Amazon and Best Buy — but only for one day.

Apple AirTags, 4-Pack

$99 $89 at Amazon and Best Buy

Everyday carries are getting ever more valuable in the age of digital devices, so whether you’re using the AirTags for security in case something gets stolen or just to help you keep your own affairs in order, shopping this sale is worthwhile.

You can access everything AirTag in the Find My app on your iPhone, just as you’d track your Mac or iPad. And because they’re an Apple product, a ton of companies are getting in on designing products just for AirTags: You can get leather key rings designed to fit them so you never lose your keys again, as well as wallets made to hold the AirTags comfortably and securely in their grasp.