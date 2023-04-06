Whether we’re talking about MacBooks, iPhones, iPads, AirTags or Apple Watches, Apple’s devices have a reputation for being exceptional. However, the accessories to go with those devices also have a reputation for being exceptionally pricey. There’s often the option to go with third-party Apple accessories, but you don’t need to when there’s a good sale happening, like this one from Woot!
Woot! is offering Apple’s first-party accessories for a variety of devices. This includes chargers that can work with many products, a host of Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases and more. Better still, these aren’t the tiny 5% discounts you might be used to seeing on Apple products. Many of these accessories are seeing discounts of 50% or more. Read on for a quick look at some of the highlights, then head over to Woot! to check out the rest of the savings.
If you have a MacBook, iPad and iPhone that all need recharging, this 61W charger should do the job, and it comes with a USB-C cable.
Whether you just hated the trackpad of the original Apple TV remote, need a replacement or simply want to have a backup handy when your current one disappears into the couch, this deal on the 2nd-gen Apple TV Siri Remote is for you.
Don’t go without a charging cable. You can grab 3 1-meter cables for only $6 more than Apple charges for a single cable.
Apple’s AirTags are incredible trackers, but the design leaves something to be desired — namely, a way to attach them to things. That’s solved with these leather key rings.