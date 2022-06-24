We love an Anthropologie sale, but especially when it focuses on one of the brand’s most covetable items — TLDR; it’s time to shop. Right now, you can save 30% on the retailer’s line of vintage-inspired Gleaming Primrose mirrors. The looking glasses are big enough to make a statement, whether you’re hanging them above your dresser or leaning them up against a wall to make your space look a little bigger.

Use the 3-foot or 7-foot models (now $383.60 and $1,118.60 respectively) to add a little dimension to your space, provide a focal point, or just give your space some lofty Parisian vibes. Other options include 5-foot and 6-foot floor models, so there’s truly something for every space (even your tabletop, now $117.60 and worth way more in charm).

Each comes in shades of gold, antique black, silver, or an antique-looking verdigris, so you can choose whatever finish suits the mood of your space. Shop them all this weekend, before the sale ends on Anthropologie.com.