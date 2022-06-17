It’s official — Prime Day is just around the corner. If you’re planning to shop during Amazon’s biggest event of the year, take advantage of this virtual punch card to save an extra $10. From now until July 13, you can earn $10 by participating in Amazon’s Stampcard promo.

Similar to how you might score a free latte at your local coffee shop, you can get a $10 credit by completing four (very easy) tasks through Amazon Prime. On the agenda: make a Prime-eligible purchase, stream a show on Prime Video, listen to a song on Prime Music and borrow an eBook on Prime reading. It’s that easy.

New and existing Prime members alike can take advantage of this promo. It’s a no-brainer way to save some extra cash while you look forward to savings next month.