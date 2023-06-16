Between evening social plans, late nights at work and everything else going on in your busy life, the last thing you want to think about is what’s going on the table for dinner. Enter this GrubHub deal, which gets you 25% off orders of more than $20 now through June 18.

You need to be an Amazon Prime member, so consider activating that free trial if you haven’t. You’ll score two years of Grubhub+ free if you sign up before July 5. Plus, save on orders over $20 right now, thanks to a limited-time Father’s Day promo. When you place your order, enter the code 25FORDAD at checkout (it also works with Seamless).

The subtotal of your order needs to be $20 without taxes or tips for the code to work, and you only get one chance to use it, so choose wisely. Again, the discount code is good now through June 18, so head to Amazon now for the rundown and then sit back, open the app and take it a little easier this weekend.