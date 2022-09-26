Following up on July’s Prime Day event, Amazon is back again with the Prime Early Access Sale, live on Oct. 11 and 12. Right now, the massive e-retailer is giving Prime members deals a few days early — we’ve been covering what we’ve seen so far, with deals on Amazon Music, light therapy lamps and more.

One of the promos on offer is a ridiculously well-priced bundle containing an Amazon Echo Dot, as well as a month of Amazon Music Unlimited with auto-renewal. As Amazon breaks it down, that means you get the Echo Dot for 99 cents and Amazon Music Unlimited for $8.99. (The subscription will renew automatically, so be sure to unsubscribe after your first month if you don’t want it anymore.)

This is a great opportunity to try out Amazon Music while snagging Amazon’s most popular smart home device essentially free of cost. The Echo Dot is the entry point into a smart home or even into a smart ecosystem. The device unlocks the power of Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, and can set alarms, play music, deliver your morning weather forecast, adjust thermostats and way more. Usually, the price on the two would be $48.98, so this is a pretty drastic markdown if you’ve been thinking about picking one up.

Shop the deal before it ends on Amazon, and keep your eyes peeled for more Prime Early Access Sale coverage here at Underscored.