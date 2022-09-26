If you haven’t already heard, let us be the first to inform you — Amazon is back with another major deals event, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. On Oct. 11 and 12, the retailer will be offering thousands of markdowns on everyday essentials, holiday splurges and everything in between.

Like July’s Prime Day event, the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale offers Prime members exclusive savings across all categories. Here at Underscored, we’re expecting major savings during the fall Prime Day event, and we’ll be here to help our readers navigate the frankly overwhelming number of deals come Oct. 11 — alerting you to deals on products we’ve tested firsthand as well as our editors’ favorites, viral products and can’t-miss savings.

You have a few weeks to build your wish list for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, but the event’s first deals have already dropped. Below, browse these early offerings — we’ll be updating this page as new deals arrive, so it’s not a bad idea to bookmark.

$329.98 $247.49 at Amazon

Echo Studio Amazon

​​Snag this Echo Studio and Echo Sub bundle for immersive sound in your home — Prime members can save 25% right now.

$89 From $75 at Amazon

Eero Mesh Wi-Fi System Amazon

We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Since then, Amazon has updated the router, and the new E6 supports faster speeds on more devices. Now $80 off, the router is seeing its first discount ever.

$35.96 $0 for 4 months at Amazon

Amazon Music Amazon Music

Prime members can get Amazon’s subscription music streaming service free for four months right now. Regularly $8.99 per month, Amazon Music offers over 90 million songs at your fingertips.

$48.98 $9.98 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Dot Amazon

This limited-time bundle offers the opportunity to try out Amazon Music while snagging Amazon’s most popular smart home device essentially free of cost. Regularly $49.99, the Echo Dot is the entry point into a smart home or even into a smart ecosystem. The device unlocks the power of Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, which lets you control other devices, order groceries, rock out to music, hear the news and much more.

Save up to 50%

Prime Video Prime Video

Prime members can save up to 50% to rent or buy an enormous variety of blockbusters, classics, critical darlings and more.

$25.99 $15.99 at Amazon

DreamSky Portable Digital Alarm Clock Amazon

This is a great price drop on an alarm clock we love, the DreamSky. An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling. Now just $15.99, this is a useful addition to your nightstand that won’t break the bank.

$179.99 $99 at Amazon

Cricut Joy Cricut

Achieve maximum creativity in minimal space with the Cricut Joy. This compact machine is easy to set up and use, and it completes custom projects in a snap. Equipped with Bluetooth and Smart Materials compatibility, this little machine rivals its larger siblings in functionality — plus it won’t take up too much space in your home.

$119.88 $0 for 1 year at Amazon

Grubhub Grubhub

If you find yourself too exhausted to cook after a long day, you know that ordering in delivery is quite the treat. Right now you can score a Grubhub+ membership free for one year. Grubhub+ gives shoppers unlimited $0 delivery fees as well as other perks.

$49.99 $35.69 at Amazon

Circadian Optics Lamp Dana Holmes/CNN

Autumn brings a lot of good things — crisp air, pumpkin spice, cozy sweaters — but the change of seasons also means fewer daylight hours. Combat the effects of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) with a light therapy lamp like this one from Circadian Optics. Though not as customizable as our top pick, this lamp performs the most important functions of a SAD lamp like a star. It’s sturdy, well designed, easy to use and bright — and its nonslip bottom should be standard among all SAD lamps.

$59.99 $26.49 at Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Amazon

Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool (and our pick for best budget hair dryer) is down to just $26.49 at Amazon — one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen — so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.

$309.99 From $188.15 at Amazon

SanDisk SanDisk

The best way to back up your data is with an external drive. Keep everything safe with our premium pick for the best external harddrive from Sandisk. The durable build of this model offers protection from drops of up to 6.5 feet, making it perfect for on-the-go use. The 500GB, 1TB and 2TB options are all currently seeing a hefty discount. For those searching for a top-of-the-line hard drive, the SanDisk will not disappoint.

$49.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Amazon

The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier earned our top pick for bedrooms during our humidifier testing. The machine makes virtually no noise, perfect for light sleepers, and has a night light function and automatic shutoff. Right now it’s just shy of its all-time low price when you clip the on-page coupon.