If you haven’t already heard, let us be the first to inform you — Amazon is back with another major deals event, the Amazon Early Access Sale. On Oct. 11 and 12, the retailer will be offering thousands of markdowns on everyday essentials, holiday splurges and everything in between.

Like July’s Prime Day event, the Amazon Early Access Sale offers Prime members exclusive savings across all categories. Here at Underscored, we’re expecting major savings during the fall Prime Day event, and we’ll be here to help our readers navigate the frankly overwhelming number of deals come Oct. 11 — alerting you to deals on products we’ve tested firsthand, as well as our editors’ favorites, viral products and can’t-miss savings.

You have a few weeks to build your wishlist for the Amazon Early Access Sale, but the event’s first deals have already dropped. Below, browse these early offerings — we’ll be updating this page as new deals arrive, so it’s not a bad idea to bookmark.

Prime members can get Amazon’s subscription music streaming service free for four months right now. Regularly $8.99 per month, Amazon Music offers over 90 million songs at your fingertips.

This limited-time bundle offers the opportunity to try out Amazon Music while snagging Amazon’s most popular smart home device essentially free of cost. Regularly $49.99, the Echo Dot is the entry point into a smart home or even into a smart ecosystem. The device unlocks the power of Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, which lets you control other devices, order groceries, rock out to music, hear the news and much more.

Prime members can save up to 50% to rent or buy an enormous variety of blockbusters, classics, critical darlings and more.

If you find yourself too exhausted to cook after a long day, you know that ordering in delivery is quite the treat. Right now, you can score a Grubhub+ membership free for one year. Grubhub+ gives shoppers unlimited $0 delivery fees as well as other perks.

Autumn brings a lot of good things — crisp air, pumpkin spice, cozy sweaters — but the change of seasons also means fewer daylight hours. Combat the effects of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), with a light therapy lamp like this one from Circadian Optics. Though not as customizable as our top pick, this lamp performs the most important functions of a SAD lamp like a star. It’s sturdy, well designed, easy to use and bright — and its nonslip bottom should be standard among all SAD lamps.

Don’t blow your chance to buy the coveted Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer while it’s on sale. The top-rated hair tool (and our pick for best budget hair dryer) is down to just $26.49 at Amazon — one of the lowest prices we’ve ever seen — so you can get a salon-quality blowout without blowing all your money.