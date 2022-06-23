You might have heard of a little something called Amazon Prime Day, the e-retailer’s event spanning July 12 and 13, but what you might not have heard is that the deals have already begun. Amazon Prime members are able to scoop up ahead-of-the-sale discounts on items like TVs, Luna game controllers, and Fire TV sticks well ahead of the wider sale. We’ve rounded up some of the best picks for you below.

$359.99 $299.99 at Amazon

This fairly massive TV supports the most popular internet streaming services (Netflix, Hulu and Prime, of course), and it has a great 2160 resolution so you can see every detail of your favorite shows and movies up close.

$99.99 $44.99 at Amazon

This totally unobtrusive band measures how you move and sleep — some vital ways to measure your health. Best of all, it’s super-comfy to wear thanks to an elastic strap and it’s easy to integrate with other health apps like SWEAT and Headspace (swimmers, you can wear it in the pool, too).

$199.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Use this media player to voice-activate your favorite streaming titles via Alexa, whether it’s a Netflix and chill night or you’re tapping into Disney+, Prime or other services. It offers 4K streaming and a totally hands-free experience for when you’d rather be eating popcorn.

$59.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Amazon’s getting into gaming now — via the cloud, of course — and its controller is now just $40 for Prime members. It connects directly to the company’s game servers via PC, Mac, and Fire TV, and you can switch between devices easily, meaning you can go from PC to Fire tablet to iPad with seamless gameplay.

$39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Give yourself the gift of streaming with the Alexa Fire TV Stick, which plugs into a TV’s USB port to turn your dumb TV into, well, a smart streaming screen.

$369.99 $199.99 at Amazon

Amazon’s TV is super-crystal-clear and just smart enough: If you’re not bothered about hands free voice control, this is the TV for you. It supports Alexa (you just have to press a button), and you can use it for streaming services too, like Disney, Prime, Netflix and more.

$599.99 $429.99 at Amazon

Four Toshiba TVs are on sale as part of Amazon Prime Day, including screens starting at 43 inches. This one really aims for the big leagues with 65 inches of screen and a sweet 28% off discount.

$54.99 $44.99 at Amazon

If you’ve dipped your toes in the Fire TV waters but want to upgrade, this 4K Max streaming device can be controlled by voice and runs on WiFi 6 (like, say Amazon’s eero 6) — though it’s also compatible with earlier ones. If you’re a home cinephile and have Dolby Atmos soundbars or speakers, you’ll be able to get all the benefits of those when streaming Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ with this stick, too.

$89.99 $52.99 at Amazon

Echos are great for having around the house — we love ours in the kitchen, where it converts measurements, tells us the time and sets cooking timers without us having to wash our hands every three seconds. Around the house, it’ll also queue up Spotify, control Ring Smart Lighting devices, and pair with Fire TV devices. Refurbished? No problem with this certification.

$334.98 $249.99 at Amazon

This hub of a device basically does everything you need to make your life easier, whether it’s ordering takeout for you, playing photo slideshows from family members or streaming music, films and audiobooks.