Amazon Prime Day is about to kick off, and if you can’t tell, people are ready. (If you haven’t yet marked July 12 and 13 on your calendar, consider this a reminder.) And if the thought of browsing through thousands of deals is overwhelming, just check back in on our coverage here; we’ll be keeping you updated with all the best deals we find. One of our first stops, always? The clothing section, and we’ve got some predictions about all the brands putting apparel, shoes and accessories on sale.

Amazon hasn’t officially released any details yet, but based on previous years, we’ve put together a list of the top apparel sales to check in on this year during Prime Day. Pro tip: Add anything you want to your cart now, so you can just check the discounts and buy on July 12 when the sales start.

It’s a no-brainer that the e-retailer will be putting its own brands on sale. It’s already started this week to mark down some of its apparel, but you can bet that on Prime Day, even more will be discounted, whether you’re shopping for the grown-ups or kids in the family. Keep an eye out for deals from top Amazon-owned brands like Goodthreads, Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual and more.

Outdoor adventures call for sturdy sandals in the summer, and the comfort-oriented brand will likely have some footwear on sale, like the adventurous Women’s Rose Sandal in Rosewood, the hybrid men’s Newport H2 in steel gray and black or the trail-ready Women’s Whisper sandal in smoke blue.

Levi’s are one of those brands that show up consistently on Amazon’s deals page, so we’re anticipating that Prime members shopping for jeans, jackets, T-shirts and more from the brand will be seeing some sales prices over Prime Day — just in time for back to school.

Sales on Calvin Klein on Amazon Prime aren’t uncommon, and we fully expect to be able to add some of Calvin’s most comfortable boxer briefs, undershirts and more to our carts July 12 and 13.

This brand’s super-comfy bras and undies, plus its loungewear and activewear, will likely be on sale for Prime Day, including The No-Wire Strapless bra, the Workout Biker Shorts for Women and The Mesh Back Bikini.

We see this brand often on Amazon’s sale page, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see those discounts get even better for Amazon Prime Day.

This menstrual-underwear brand is a popular pick. Look out for savings so you can score a few pairs for less.

This famously comfortable bra brand very well could mark down bras, underwear and more during both days of the sale. Keep watch for savings on the True Body Lift Triangle Adjustable Strap Bra, the True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bra and the True Body Lift Triangle Bra with Soft Form Band especially.

Under Armour is a go-to when it comes to active polos, T-shirts, and shorts and based on previous sales, we’d expect the brand to have some discounts over Prime Day. Check back in on our coverage next week to see if our prediction comes true.

Another frequent visitor on Amazon’s deal pages, we’d expect Adidas to have some major markdowns on everything from soccer cleats to leggings over Amazon Prime Day — and it’s the perfect time of year to round off your summer workout wardrobe or get ready for fall’s cooler temperatures.