Amazon Prime Day, the retailer’s biggest sale event of the year, is on the horizon. Of course, it’s never too early to start preparing — and writing up your wish list for the big sale.

Read on for what we know about Prime Day 2023 so far, and everything you can do now to make sure you’re ready when prices finally drop.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day is Amazon’s annual sale event exclusively for Prime members. It features two days of special savings on thousands of items across all product categories.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has yet to announce specific dates for Prime Day. Last year, Prime Day spanned two days, and this year’s event is also likely to last for two days.

For the past several years, Amazon Prime Day has also spanned two days. Prior to 2020, Prime Day always took place in July, but the sale was delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic, taking place in October instead. In 2021, the event returned to summer with a June date, and in 2022, Prime Day took place in July.

In October 2022, Amazon hosted its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, an event that featured deals similar to those available during Prime Day. The timing of Prime Early Access was of the holiday shopping season, as opposed to during the summer.

How to prepare for Amazon Prime Day 2023

First things first: Make sure you actually have an Amazon Prime membership. You can sign up for a 30-day free trial, after which your membership will cost $14.99 per month or $139 per year. In addition to fast, free two-day shipping, you’ll also have access to Prime Video ad-free music streaming, unlimited photo storage and unlimited reading. Many of the Prime Day’s best deals, including Lightning Deals (we’ll get to that in a second), are only available to Prime members.

Once your membership is all squared away, you should also take some time to ensure your payment methods, including 1-Click settings and default delivery, are up to date so that you can snag your desired deals in a timely fashion.

Additionally, in a few weeks time, Prime members may be able to set up deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items on the Prime Day on the Amazon app between now and the event — this was a feature available on past Prime Days. Once Prime Day begins, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.

Alexa will also likely be able to provide notice of deals 24 hours before they go live to everyone when you create a Wish List, add items to your cart or save them for later. This items can also be purchased via Alexa.

How to find the best Prime Day deals

Amazon always has a wide range of deals available, but you’ll want to bookmark the Amazon Deals Page ahead of Prime Day — that’s where all the items included in the sale should appear. Be sure to check early and often on the big day; Prime Day deals will likely sell out quickly, and new deals will likely be added throughout the sale event.

You’ll also find Amazon’s famed Lightning Deals on the aforementioned page (you can filter your view so that you only see Lightning Deals using the panel on the left side of the page).

What are the best sales we expect?

Amazon hasn’t officially announced any specific deals, but last Prime Day, we saw savings that ran the gamut from electronics and major appliances to small household items. Based on what we saw last summer, here are some of the deals we expect to occur this year:

• Beats Fit Pro: Last Prime Day, the Beats Fit Pro were $160 (down from $200).

• Apple Watch Series 7: We saw the Apple Watch Series 7 on sale during Prime Day for upward of $100 off.

• Samsung 55-Inch Frame Series Smart TV: During 2022’s Prime Day, The Frame was down to its lowest price ever.

• 2021 Apple TV 4K: Our upgrade pick for best streaming device was $70 off during last Prime Day — a new all-time low price.

• iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum: Multiple models of the smart vacuum were discounted, but this high-tech one was down to the lowest price we’ve seen.

• Sony WH-1000XM4: Our pick for best overall headphones was down to a new low price today in both blue and black colorways.

Will other retailers be running sales?

Amazon’s Prime Day isn’t the only big sale to look out for, as many other major retailers will likely also be offering discounts.

While we recommend Amazon as the go-to for many of the items listed above, both Walmart and Target might be slashing prices on many electronics, home goods and more to near (or better than) Amazon pricing. In July, both offered major savings on a huge range of products to coincide with Prime Day.

Electronics giant Best Buy will likely also compete with Prime Day deals; in 2022, the retailer offered up to $300 on select laptops, $200 on select MacBooks, up to $350 on select gaming desktops and up to 50% off select small kitchen appliances.

For those looking for deep discounts on furniture and home appliances, Wayfair will likely be the place to find the best deals. We anticipate the retailer will be offering sales of up to 60% off — the same savings it offered in July — on the same dates as the Prime Day.

CNN Underscored’s editors will be comparing prices (and calling out deals) across retailers throughout the Prime Day, so know that when you see us cover a deal, it’ll be your best bet.

