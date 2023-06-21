Amazon Prime Day, the retailer’s biggest sale event of the year, is less than three weeks again — Amazon announced the event will be held on July 11 and 12, 2023. Of course, it’s never too early to start preparing — and writing up your wish list for the big sale.

Read on for what we know about Prime Day 2023 so far, and everything you can do now to make sure you’re ready when prices finally drop.

What is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Prime Day is Amazon’s annual sale event exclusively for Prime members. It features two days of special savings on thousands of items across all product categories.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023?

Amazon announced that Prime Day will take place on July 11 and 12, 2023. Last year, Prime Day spanned two days, and this year’s event will also likely to last for two days.

For the past several years, Amazon Prime Day has also spanned two days. Prior to 2020, Prime Day always took place in July, but the sale was delayed in 2020 due to the pandemic, taking place in October