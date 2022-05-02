Today only, you can enjoy 24 hours of savings thanks to Amazon Pet Day. Whether you want to gift your furry friend a new bed and some delicious treats — or you need some supplies to clean up after an accident on the carpet — this sale has got you covered. With deals from much-loved brands like Greenies and Frontline, plus dozens more, you’ll save money while ensuring you have everything you need for a happy and healthy pet. Shop our picks below.

Greenies supplements feature high quality ingredients like fish oil and real chicken — plus they support a shiny coat and immune health. Best of all, dogs can’t get enough of these treats, making it a win-win all around.

No one likes to be away from their furry friends for long, but for when life gets in the way, this Furbo dog camera lets you monitor your pet anywhere, any time. Outfitted with night vision, two-way audio and barking alert and even treat tossing capabilities that’ll keep your dog engaged.

These all-natural chews are long-lasting, keeping your dog busy gnawing at them for a while. Stock up on a variety of Pawstruck products right now — your furry friend will be grateful.

Many cats won’t drink water from a bowl, so keep your pets hydrated with this super-cute solution. This fountain boasts three different water flow settings and offers maximum oxygenation — features sure to entice even the pickiest cats.

Cats are great. Cleaning their litter box is… not great. With this self-cleaning litter box, your cats can do their business and you won’t even have to pick up a scooper. Features like high-precision sensors, smart connectivity, remote control and odor removal, make this is premium accessory for any cat home.

Accidents happen, and they’re a cinch to clean up when you have the right products on hand. This Rocco & Roxie formula is gentle enough for all carpets and safe around pets and children, but tough on odors, stains and residue.

Keep your pet protected from fleas and ticks from one of the most trusted brands in the business. Frontline’s treatments are long-lasting, waterproof, preventative and easy to apply.

Mop and vacuum your floors and deep clean everything else with powerful machines from Bissell. Messes and pet hair will be a thing of the past — and with a myriad features and bluetooth connectivity, you’ll barely have to lift a finger. Plus, Bissell’s deep cleaner dually functions as a portable dog washer (yep, you heard that right).

Tennis balls are great, but an egg shaped toy is even better. The unique shape makes for erratic bounces and unexpected directions that’ll keep your dog far more entertained than a standard game of fetch will.

Keep your pup hydrated on the go with this convertible water bottle/dog bowl combo. The base of the bottle detaches to be used as a container for your pet to easily lap up water. This handy vacuum-insulated bowl is perfect for road trips, long walks and more.

Never be caught without a poop bag during your daily walk again. These doggy bags keep poo secure and odor contained, so stock up now while they’re on sale.

Snag this discounted bed for your mud-loving dog — it’s equipped with a full-coverage inner liner and a machine washable cover, meaning it can go from filthy to pristine in no time.

Even the most stubbornly stoic cats will love these fish toys that feature a motion sensor to make the fish wriggle realistically. You’ll get a bag of catnip with your order that you can insert inside the toy to make it even more enticing for your feline. Easily rechargeable and endlessly entertaining, this is a great toy to alleviate boredom and enrich your cat’s playtime.

Take your pooch on the go with this breathable and machine washable carrier. The messenger-bag design and plush fabrics ensure comfort for both you and your dog, no matter if you’re hiking, commuting or anything in between.