The massive annual Amazon Pet Day sale has officially kicked off, just in time for spring afternoons in the park and going for a W-A-L-K in the woods at the weekend. You’ll be able to score big discounts on items like Furbo dog cameras, Fancy Feast and Friskies, essentials like carriers and pee pads and, iconically, a line of Dolly Parton pet items.

We’ve rounded up 15 of our favorite deals from Amazon’s Pet Day sales — read on for our picks below and then head to Amazon to see the full selection of on-sale treats for your much-loved doggo, cat or other pet.

Food and treats

Purina Friskies Wet Cat Food Complement
friskies lil slurprises cnnu.jpg
For some discerning cats, cat food alone is no longer enough — a higher standard must be met. For that, there is now this shredded chicken in a “dreamy” sauce to put atop the lowly kibbles or wet food. 

$20 $12 at Amazon
Hill's Science Diet Adult 7+ Vitality Dry Dog Food
hills science senior dog cnnu.jpg
This top-rated senior dog food is formulated to keep your older pet’s everyday comfortable and mobile. This blend’s ingredients are calibrated to support the essential functions of their bonne vie, like energy, brain function and a healthy immune system.

$57 $42 at Amazon
Purina Friskies Playfuls With Salmon and Shrimp Cat Treats
friskies playfuls treats cnnu.jpg
This pack of 6 treat pouches supplies you with treats for Fluffy for a long time. TBD on whether they actually make her “playful” or she continues to watch you silently from atop the sofa.

$24 $19 at Amazon

Pet health

Petlab Co. Dental Sticks
pet lab co dental sticks cnnu.jpg
These dental sticks help your dog’s digestion thanks to a dose of probiotics, plus they target plaque and tartar to maintain their toothy smile, too. 

$35 $21 at Amazon
PetLab Co. Clear Ears Therapy Cleaner for Dogs
pet lab co ear cleaner cnnu.jpg
Dogs can be prone to itchy, uncomfortable ears, and this cleaner helps irritated ones: Just wash them out twice a day with this formula to unblock and de-itch your pet’s ears. 

$24 $14 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Flea and Tick Treatment for Cats
amazon basics flea and tick cnnu.jpg
This dose of anti-flea, anti-tick meds will help keep Princess itch-free and happy. 

$35 $27 at Amazon
PetHonesty 10-in-1 Dog Multivitamin
pet honest dog vitamin cnnu.jpg
This multivitamin for your dog is an easy (and delicious) chew for your dog that helps supplement their health with vitamins, omega 3s, glucosamine, probiotics, and more. 

$29 $20 at Amazon
Petlab Co. Paw Balm for Dogs
pet lab co paw balm cnnu.jpg
Hot days are coming up, and relief for warm (or dry) paws is here with help from this glide-on balm.

$24 $14 at Amazon
Pawstruck No-Rinse Dry Dog Shampoo
pawstruck shampoo cnnu.jpg
Perfect for grooming between trips to the pet salon, dry shampoo for dogs is here, and a solid 4-plus rating indicates customers (and pets) are here for it. 

$16 $13 at Amazon

Home and tech

Editor Favorite
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover
ChomChom Pet Hair Remover product card CNNU
This pet hair remover gets fur off sofas, car seats and yourself — making it an essential for any owner of a shedder. Use code 20PETDAY23 for an additional $5 off the deal price.

$32 $20 with code 20PETDAY23 at Amazon
Earth Rated Dog Poop Bags (270-Count)
earth rated poop bags cnnu.jpg
It’s gotta be picked up, so you might as well make it more pleasant with these lavender-scented poop bags (and support a B Corp while you’re at it).

$14 $11 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Less-Mess Cat Litter Box Mat
amazon basics litter mat cnnu.jpg
Keep litter from tracking around or, more annoyingly, out of the bathroom with this litter box mat, which helps to contain litter when it spills. 

$15 $12 at Amazon
Furbo Dog Camera
Amuse your dog and yourself with this treat-dispensing dog camera. It syncs up to your phone to send you video of what your pup’s up to when you’re not at home (day or night), and you can dispense a treat to them from afar with just a tap on the app

$210 $147 at Amazon
Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier Bundle for Pet Hair
shark air purifier cnnu.jpg
You love your pets, but your bod doesn’t love their hair and dander. Hoover them up from the air with this powerful Shark Clean Sense Air Purifier, which comes with an extra pet filter bundle to help capture 99.98% of particles (and pet smells) from the air. 

$310 $170 at Amazon
Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator
angry orange cnnu.jpg
Dogs and cats provide many things to us, like love, but generating aromatic, fragrant smells is not one of their skill sets. This Angry Orange odor eliminator helps to clean and deodorize pet smells like urine or wet dog, no matter the surface (car interiors, tile, couches…).  

$30 $20 at Amazon

Toys and pet beds

Editor Favorite
Casper Plush Memory Foam Dog Bed
This dog-size mattress-in-a-box helps Fido get a cushioned, supportive rest — and there’s extra material for dogs who like to move some material around before nesting into their perfect snooze spot

$169 $135 at Amazon
​​Best Friends by Sheri Ilan Oxford Cat Tunnel
cat tunnel cnnu.jpg
Cats love something to crawl into/stalk from, and this tunnel gives them a little burrowing action and a few places to pop their heads out from to keep an eye on things, plus a ball toy to bat around. 

$15 $12 at Amazon
Outward Hound Squeaker Ballz Fetch Dog Toy (8-Pack)
outward hound squeaker balls cnnu.jpg
Balls never cease to amuse dogs, which makes it a sure win of a purchase for you — and the 8-pack means you’ll have some spares when one inevitably gets lost in the underbrush.

$13 $9 at Amazon
Amazon Basics Multi-Level Cat Tree
amazon basics cat tree cnnu.jpg
A gym/nap spot for your cat, now 20% off — and endless amusement/Instagram opportunities for you. 

$68 $55 at Amazon
Doggy Parton Pink Cowgirl Hat with Tiara Accent
doggy parton hat cnnu.jpg
Honestly, what do we need to say? This pet hat is perfection in every way. 

$10 $8 at Amazon