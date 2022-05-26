They say home is where the heart is, so why not take advantage of Memorial Day sales to put a little love back into the place you spend most of your time? Amazon is offering a slew of deals on items that will add a refresh to your kitchen, bedroom, outdoor space and more.

That robot vacuum cleaner you’ve been eyeing for years? On sale. The new espresso maker you keep waiting to see on discount? Now’s the time. The mattress you’ve been meaning to upgrade for, well, decades? Or the patio set you’ve been dreaming about to replace those old plastic chairs? They’re marked down, too. Here are 20 Amazon Memorial Day sales to make home sweet home even sweeter.

Small kitchen appliances

$189 $146.55 at Amazon

Nespresso Vertuo Plus Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Maker by De’Longhi Amazon

Fuel your caffeine habit with Nespresso’s VertuoPlus Deluxe that makes single-serve coffee in single and double espresso sizes, as well as 5- and 7-ounce brews. Made to be used with Nespresso Vertuo capsules, it features an extra-large 60-ounce water tank, heats up in just 15 seconds and comes with a free starter pack of assorted capsules — plus, it’s quite similar to our pick for best single-serve coffee maker. Best of all, during Amazon’s Memorial Day sale, it’s 22% off.

$349.95 $289.95 at Amazon

Vitamix Explorian Blender Amazon

If you’ve been waffling over whether or not to invest in a Vitamix, Amazon’s 17% off sale on the Explorian model might sway you to finally pull the trigger. With 10 variable speeds, a pulse feature, a large 48-ounce container, aircraft-grade stainless steel blades and a powerful motor, you won’t be disappointed.

$149.99 $119.95 at Amazon

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10-Quart Air Fryer, Rotisserie and Convection Oven Amazon

Take 20% off Instant Pot’s air fryer/rotisserie/convection oven combo and welcome your new multi-tasking BFF to your home. With seven functions in one appliance (air fry, broil, bake, roast, dehydrate, reheat, rotisserie, toast, warm and convection oven) it includes one-touch, customizable smart cooking programs, preheats quickly and comes with rotisserie spit and forks, rotisserie fetch tool, rotisserie basket, drip pan and two cooking pans.

$24.99 $18.80 at Amazon

Dash Mini Waffle Maker 2-Pack Amazon

If you’re a fan of cute food (and, honestly, who isn’t?), you’ll want to pick up this adorable two-pack of mini waffle makers. In a pretty aqua shade, these 4-inch non-stick irons are great for waffles, hash browns, biscuits or any batter you dream up. Just be sure to take pics of your creations: Your Instagram followers demand it.

$999.99 $799 at Amazon

Philips Fully Automatic Espresso Machine Amazon

Serious coffee aficionados, perk up: During Amazon’s Memorial Day sales, you’ll find this high-end Philips espresso machine marked down 20%. With a touch display, 12-step grinder adjustment and ceramic grinders, it makes espresso, cappuccinos, coffee, latte macchiatos, americanos and hot water. The LatteGo system froths milk and an AquaClean filter keeps your machine clean. Coffee date, anyone?

Vacuums

$274 $249.99 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Amazon

Save money and time with this discount on iRobot’s popular Roomba robot vacuum. Now 9% off, it uses Wi-Fi to personalize your cleaning needs along with AI to learn your habits and detect the dirtier places on your floors to target cleaning. Use the app or your favorite voice assistant to control the vacuum and leave it to the Roomba’s sensors to navigate your floor plan and avoid stairs. Because no more of your precious time spent vacuuming? Priceless.

$359.99 $229.99 at Amazon

Roborock E5 Robot Vacuum and Mop Amazon

No need to keep “vacuum the floors” on your list of chores. Let the Roborock do it for you! This robot vacuum and mop cleans your carpets and floors using motion tracking systems and bumpers, has a battery life of up to 200 minutes, can be set to seven cleanup modes and can be controlled by app or voice control.

$299.99 $139.99 at Amazon

Eufy by Anker RoboVac G10 Hybrid Robotic Vacuum Amazon

Save a whopping 53% on the Eufy by Anker RoboVac, a hybrid vacuum and mop made specifically for hardwood floors. The robot can be controlled by app or voice, including Alexa or Google Assistant, has a slim 2.85-inch body to fit under furniture, features drop-sense technology so it won’t fall off ledges or down stairs and its brushless motor means it’s quieter than a microwave. Sold!

$379.99 $279.99 at Amazon

Shark Apex Upright Vacuum with DuoClean (Renewed) Amazon

Pre-owned, but looking and working like brand-new, this Shark upright vacuum is great for cleaning carpeted and hardwood floors. Now 26% off, it’s got a powerful suction, but handles smoothly, features LED lights on the handle and floor nozzle so you can see in dark spaces and an anti-allergen seal and filter trap dust and allergens.

$399.99 $339.99 at Amazon

Bissell SpinWave Wet Mop and Dry Robot Vacuum Amazon

With a two-tank cleaning system, this powerful vacuum mops in wet mode and vacuums in dry mode, ridding your floors of debris, pet hair and more. A soft surface sensor keeps it off carpets and rugs while mopping and it comes with hard floor mop pads, replacement filtered, edge-cleaning brushes and a trial-size bottle of wood floor cleaner. Bonus: Each Bissell purchase supports the company’s Pet Foundation that works to save homeless pets.

Outdoor furniture sets

$899.99 $799.99 at Amazon

Best Choice 7-Piece Modular Outdoor Sectional Patio Set Amazon

If you’ve been putting off that patio update you’ve been dreaming about all winter and spring, this sale on Best Choice’s fresh, modular, wicker sectional set may spur you to action. With four single chairs, two corner chairs, a temple with a glass top, cushions and two accent pillows, plus a protective cover and seat fastener clips, it’s made with a water-resistant coating and removable, machine-washable covers to keep it long-lasting and clean.

$544.23 $399.99 at Amazon

Devoko 5-Piece Patio Furniture Set Amazon

During Amazon’s Memorial Day sales event, snatch up this bestseller in patio sofas, now 27% off. You’ll receive two corner chairs, one armless chair, an ottoman chair and a glass coffee table that can be configured to best fit your space. Seat and back cushions are high-quality, durable and comfy enough to keep you and your guests sitting pretty all summer long.

$499.99 $364.98 at Amazon

Wisteria Lane 4-Piece Outdoor Patio Furniture Set Amazon

Take 27% off this wicker conversation set perfect for porches or patios. Made with weather-resistant rattan and powder-coated steel, it comes with a loveseat, two armchairs and a glass-topped coffee table, along with padded cushions with removable covers.

$570 $541 at Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Carolina Outdoor Acacia Sofa Set Amazon

Spruce up your outdoor space with this minimalist, modern four-piece set that comes with two chairs, a bench and a table. Made with durable eucalyptus wood that’s weather-resistant, it also includes cream-colored cushions and gets high ratings for its sturdiness, comfort, value and ease of assembly.

$319.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Best Choice 4-Piece Wicker Patio Conversation Set Amazon

Upgrade your indoor/outdoor living space with this versatile modular patio set that comes with a double sofa, two chairs and a glass-top table, featuring weather-resistant wicker over steel frames. The included cushions, also weather-resistant, have removable covers for easy cleaning and the tempered glass table top can also be removed for cleaning or storage.

Mattresses

$1,695 $1,440.75 at Amazon

Casper Sleep Original Hybrid Queen Mattress Amazon

Save 15%, or $254.25, when you purchase this queen-size hybrid mattress by Casper. With three targeted support zones (softer foam for the upper body, firmer foam for hips, waist and lower back), it includes a layer of perforated breathable foam to keep you cooler, springs for lift and a firmer border for support getting in and out of bed.

$2,895 $2.315.28 at Amazon

Casper Sleep Wave Hybrid Queen Mattress Amazon

Rest easier with this Casper Sleep Wave hybrid queen-size mattress knowing that not only does it feature ergonomic gel pod zones to support your spine, breathable foam to keep you cooler and springs to add airflow and lift, but also that you’re getting it for 20% off.

$1,199 $865.68 at Amazon

Dream Cloud Memory Foam Hybrid King Mattress Amazon

You’ll score 28% off this luxury king-size hybrid mattress with Amazon’s Memorial Day deals. With gel memory foam, breathable coils and a cashmere-blend Euro top, it offers five layers of comfort (a top-layer quilted mattress cover, gel foam, a transition layer, individually wrapped coils and a base layer) along with a lifetime warranty.

$261.99 $217 at Amazon

Olee Sleep Aquarius Queen Memory Foam Mattress Amazon

Replace that old mattress you’ve been toting from house to house since college with Olee Sleep’s medium-firm 10-inch version, now 17% off at Amazon. It features a top layer, along with layers of memory foam and gel to offer flexibility, breathability and support and gets high ratings for softness, value and sleep quality.

$478.99 $326.99 at Amazon

Signature Design by Ashley Chime Memory Foam Full Mattress Amazon

Take 32% off this full-size mattress-in-a-box from Signature Design by Ashley now at Amazon. The 12-inch, extra plush mattress is made with memory foam layers for support and reduction of motion transfer and comes rolled up in a box that you simply unwrap and unroll to allow the mattress to expand.