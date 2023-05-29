Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.
Memorial Day is soon upon us, which, in addition to all the other highlights of the day, means it’s time to shop some of the best sales the internet has to offer. If you’ve been looking for a new mattress to replace that old sinking one, a robot vacuum to take the stress out of housework and maybe a new set of containers to take control of your kitchen cabinets, Amazon has got you.
The mega-retailer is blessing Prime Members with a range of stellar Memorial Day deals on all things small appliances, home decor and kitchen goods from top-notch brands like Casper, Samsung and Bissell, and we’ve found the best ones for you to add to cart right now.
Amazon Memorial Day tech deals
If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want an item tracker, the AirTag is an obvious choice. With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the AirTag is a game changer for scatterbrained moments like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys.
The smartest (and most decor-friendly) speaker you’ll ever own, the fifth-gen Echo Dot is one of our favorites for its new and improved audio quality, brighter display, temperature sensors and faster Alexa responses.
Ring in a new sense of security with the top video doorbell money can buy. Not only does the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 provide accurate livestreamed motion alerts, but it captures wide-angled video and even shows you the route someone took to approach your door.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best over-ear headphones you can buy, with a slimmer design than their predecessors and refined noise-canceling microphones.
The stellar performance of the AirPods Max comes at quite a high price, but the headphones are seeing a nice discount right now, with all colors at their lowest price this year.
Our pick for the best overall laptop, the sleek and blazing-fast MacBook Air M2 is currently available for close to its lowest price yet.
If you prefer to walk or run outdoors, invest in your safety with these open-ear headphones that allow you to hear ambient noise and enjoy your music.
Amazon Memorial Day appliance deals
Our favorite canister vacuum is powerful, maneuverable and built to last. Its six suction speeds and great tool loadout make it a standout on hard floors, low carpets and rugs, upholstery and dusting.
Keep your floors sparkling clean with this cordless stick vacuum cleaner we love for the way it turns into a powerful handheld device that tackles even the hardest-to-reach areas of your home.
As the mercury rises, you’ll get some extra backup with this high-velocity floor fan featuring an optional wall mount. It’s portable, it comes with three speeds and it rotates 135 degrees for a cooling sensation from every angle.
Breathe easy with this air purifier, which captures allergens like pollen, pet dander and more. It's compact, quiet and sleek — perfect for any room in your home.
Amazon Memorial Day outdoors deals
This lantern is one of the longest-lasting and brightest lanterns out there — get it now at almost half off.
The special kid in your life is bound to get a serious kick out of this summer-friendly mode of transportation that’s both lightweight and adjustable, now 45% off.
The guessing game is not a safe one to play when it comes to ensuring your meat reaches the right temperature. Get peace of mind — and a mouthwatering cut of protein — with our favorite budget-friendly instant-read digital thermometer for grilling, baking, roasting, frying and more.
Out of all the trendy water bottle brands, Hydro Flask provides some of the best value, according to our testers. Now you can score $10 off a vessel that keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours.
Grab our favorite grill to impress your guests this summer, now 45% off. Its 22-inch surface is ideal for controlling temperature, leading to a crispy yet juicy result no matter what’s on the menu.
Not only does this Adirondack chair lend a nostalgic nautical vibe to your outdoor space, but it’ll retain its pristine condition for years to come, thanks to its weather-resistant plastic construction and 304-grade stainless steel hardware. At over 70% off, you can’t go wrong.
During your summer free of itchy and swollen bug bites, you’ll be glad you invested in this indoor-outdoor electric bug zapper with a hanging ring and collection tray at over 40% off.
Amazon Memorial Day mattresses, bedding and sleep deals
After testing over a dozen alarm clocks, we found the Philips SmartSleep Connected to be an outstanding choice thanks to its immersive sunrise, customizable alarms and useful relaxation exercises.
Invest in a proper night’s sleep with one of our favorite pillows ever, now at a cool 20% off. Made with snow technology and three layers of supportive foam, it’ll continuously draw heat away from your head and neck while you sleep so you wake up refreshed.
The editor-favorite Loftie aims to help you wake up and wind down naturally and mindfully, offering guided meditations, sound baths and more.
Looking to upgrade that old musty mattress? Grab this expert-approved medium-to-firm option ideal for back sleepers, couples and everyone in between. It features cooling adaptive foam that’s both breathable and supportive, plus a removable washable cover to keep it in pristine condition for years.
This is a great price drop on an alarm clock we love, the DreamSky. An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling. Now just $16, this is a useful addition to your nightstand that won’t break the bank.
Snuggle-Pedic pillows are made for cooling down hot sleepers, and right now this extra-long body pillow is 43% off on Amazon.
Amazon Memorial Day beauty and health deals
Treat your mane to this strengthening, reparative shampoo, now $6 off.
Get fuller lashes with this castor oil-infused mascara — no falsies necessary.
If you want a high-performing hair dryer without the Dyson Supersonic’s price tag, we recommend the Drybar Buttercup. The cheery yellow model, now at an all-time low price, boasts a speedy dry time, plus convenient settings and versatility on a variety of hair types.
Protect your skin this summer with this lightweight spray that makes midday reapplying easy.
Eliminate grease between hair wash days with this volumizing dry shampoo, specially formulated for dark hair.
Don’t miss this serious sale on our favorite adjustable dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds that give you the benefit of an entire home gym into one compact space. Plus, they come with their own tray so you can save your floors from any damage.
We’re with you on this one: Flossing isn’t the most pleasant of chores, but it does need to get done. Use our all-time favorite rechargeable water flosser featuring a large (yet space-friendly) water reservoir for next-level oral hygiene and an unmatched refreshed feeling.
Sandal season means taking your feet out of hibernation and showing them off. Get them baby smooth with Baby Foot’s exfoliating foot peel mask with a soothing lavender scent.
Amazon Memorial Day home deals
If you spend several hours a week washing dishes or otherwise standing in the same spot, use this premium memory foam mat with stainproof and anti-slip technology to take the impact and fatigue out of your joints.
A floor mirror is the perfect way to make your room look bigger — and get a final glimpse of your outfit before you leave the house. Now at an all-time low price, this farmhouse chic mirror is ready to hang or lean against a wall.
Turn your home into a nightclub (or, you know, a chill place to curl up with a book) with one of our favorite lighting solutions that get your space looking TikTok-approved. Use the app or remote to control 100 feet of color either with a timer, synched to music or all of the above.
Whether you’re planning a wedding or looking to imbue your space with a bit of effortless rustic glam, this set of 60 mismatched bud vases is an incredible bet at nearly 40% off.
If one of your favorite electronics has ever run out of juice mid-use, you know just how crucial it is to have a handful of spare batteries on hand.
Whether you work from home or are struggling to sit still in the office chair your place of work has provided, you’ll love the relief this lumbar support pillow brings.
Amazon Memorial Day kitchen deals
The Vitamix One is a great streamlined option featuring simplified operation and requiring less counter real estate.