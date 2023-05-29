amazon memorial day deals lead 2023.jpg
Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day is soon upon us, which, in addition to all the other highlights of the day, means it’s time to shop some of the best sales the internet has to offer. If you’ve been looking for a new mattress to replace that old sinking one, a robot vacuum to take the stress out of housework and maybe a new set of containers to take control of your kitchen cabinets, Amazon has got you.

The mega-retailer is blessing Prime Members with a range of stellar Memorial Day deals on all things small appliances, home decor and kitchen goods from top-notch brands like Casper, Samsung and Bissell, and we’ve found the best ones for you to add to cart right now.

Amazon Memorial Day tech deals

Editor Favorite
Apple AirTags, 4-Pack
airtag pc
Apple

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want an item tracker, the AirTag is an obvious choice. With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the AirTag is a game changer for scatterbrained moments like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys. 

Read our review
$99 $90 at Amazon
Echo Dot (5th Gen)
amazon echo dot 5th gen product card cnnu
Amazon

The smartest (and most decor-friendly) speaker you’ll ever own, the fifth-gen Echo Dot is one of our favorites for its new and improved audio quality, brighter display, temperature sensors and faster Alexa responses.

Read our review
$50 $40 at Amazon
Best Tested
Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2
<strong>Amazon-owned Ring is one of the only makers of a battery-operated doorbell, meaning that the install is easy, especially for a video doorbell. -- Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($159, originally 199; </strong><a href="https://amzn.to/2Y3OWUZ" target="_blank" target="_blank"><strong>amazon.com</strong></a><strong>)</strong>
Amazon

Ring in a new sense of security with the top video doorbell money can buy. Not only does the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 provide accurate livestreamed motion alerts, but it captures wide-angled video and even shows you the route someone took to approach your door.

Read our review
$250 $175 at Amazon
Best Tested
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone underscored product card
Sony

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best over-ear headphones you can buy, with a slimmer design than their predecessors and refined noise-canceling microphones.

Read our review
$400 $348 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Apple AirPods Max
Apple Airpods Max
Apple Airpods Max
Apple

The stellar performance of the AirPods Max comes at quite a high price, but the headphones are seeing a nice discount right now, with all colors at their lowest price this year.

Read our review
$549 $500 at Amazon
Best Tested
MacBook Air M2
MacBook Air M2 product card 2
Apple

Our pick for the best overall laptop, the sleek and blazing-fast MacBook Air M2 is currently available for close to its lowest price yet.

Read our review
$1,200 $1,050 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Shokz OpenRun Pro
shokz new pc
Shokz

If you prefer to walk or run outdoors, invest in your safety with these open-ear headphones that allow you to hear ambient noise and enjoy your music.

Read our review
$180 $140 at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day appliance deals

Best Tested
Miele Classic C1 Turbo Canister Vacuum
Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team PowerLine
Miele Classic C1 Turbo Team PowerLine
Miele

Our favorite canister vacuum is powerful, maneuverable and built to last. Its six suction speeds and great tool loadout make it a standout on hard floors, low carpets and rugs, upholstery and dusting.

Read our review
$469 $375 at Amazon
Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Keep your floors sparkling clean with this cordless stick vacuum cleaner we love for the way it turns into a powerful handheld device that tackles even the hardest-to-reach areas of your home.  

$300 $224 at Amazon
Shark RV912S EZ Robot Vacuum
Shark RV912S EZ Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Save your back — and your sanity — with this popular discounted robot vacuum cleaner that self-empties automatically, meticulously cleans your floors row by row and features a multi-surface brush ideal for floor textures of all kinds. 

$550 $300 at Amazon
Lasko High-Velocity Floor Fan
Lasko High Velocity Floor Fan
Amazon

As the mercury rises, you’ll get some extra backup with this high-velocity floor fan featuring an optional wall mount. It’s portable, it comes with three speeds and it rotates 135 degrees for a cooling sensation from every angle.

$90 $63 at Amazon
BlueAir Bedroom Air Purifier
blueair purifier
Amazon

Breathe easy with this air purifier, which captures allergens like pollen, pet dander and more. It's compact, quiet and sleek — perfect for any room in your home.

$250 $180 at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day outdoors deals

UST 30-Day Duro 1000 Lumen LED Lantern
UST 30-Day Duro 1000 Lumen LED Lantern
Amazon

This lantern is one of the longest-lasting and brightest lanterns out there — get it now at almost half off.

$50 $26 at Amazon
Razor A3 Kick Scooter
Razor A3 Kick Scooter cnnu
Amazon

The special kid in your life is bound to get a serious kick out of this summer-friendly mode of transportation that’s both lightweight and adjustable, now 45% off. 

$70 $42 at Amazon
Best Tested
Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer With Probe
underscored_best tested products_meat thermometer_kizen digital meat thermometer_product card.jpeg
Amazon

The guessing game is not a safe one to play when it comes to ensuring your meat reaches the right temperature. Get peace of mind — and a mouthwatering cut of protein — with our favorite budget-friendly instant-read digital thermometer for grilling, baking, roasting, frying and more.

$30 $20 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Hydro Flask Standard Mouth Bottle With Flex Cap
Hydro Flask Water Bottle
Hydro Flask Water Bottle
Hydro Flask

Out of all the trendy water bottle brands, Hydro Flask provides some of the best value, according to our testers. Now you can score $10 off a vessel that keeps beverages cold for 24 hours and hot for 12 hours. 

Read our review
$40 $30 at Amazon
Best Tested
Weber 70th Anniversary Edition 22-Inch Kettle
Weber 70th Anniversary Edition 22-Inch Kettle
Amazon

Grab our favorite grill to impress your guests this summer, now 45% off. Its 22-inch surface is ideal for controlling temperature, leading to a crispy yet juicy result no matter what’s on the menu. 

Read our review
$539 $295 at Amazon
Highwood Classic Westport Adirondack Chair
Highwood Classic Westport Adirondack Chair
Amazon

Not only does this Adirondack chair lend a nostalgic nautical vibe to your outdoor space, but it’ll retain its pristine condition for years to come, thanks to its weather-resistant plastic construction and 304-grade stainless steel hardware. At over 70% off, you can’t go wrong.

$493 $200 at Amazon
Zfitei Bug Zapper
Zfitei Bug Zapper
Amazon

During your summer free of itchy and swollen bug bites, you’ll be glad you invested in this indoor-outdoor electric bug zapper with a hanging ring and collection tray at over 40% off.

$40 $30 at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day mattresses, bedding and sleep deals

Lowest Price
Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light
Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light
Philips SmartSleep Connected Sleep and Wake-Up Light
Amazon

After testing over a dozen alarm clocks, we found the Philips SmartSleep Connected to be an outstanding choice thanks to its immersive sunrise, customizable alarms and useful relaxation exercises.

$180 $138 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Casper Snow Foam Pillow
Casper Snow Foam Pillow
Casper

Invest in a proper night’s sleep with one of our favorite pillows ever, now at a cool 20% off. Made with snow technology and three layers of supportive foam, it’ll continuously draw heat away from your head and neck while you sleep so you wake up refreshed.  

Read our review
$139 $111 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Loftie Alarm Clock
best alarm clock loftie prod.jpg
Loftie

The editor-favorite Loftie aims to help you wake up and wind down naturally and mindfully, offering guided meditations, sound baths and more. 

Read our review
$149 $129 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress
underscored tuft and needle mint mattress
Amazon

Looking to upgrade that old musty mattress? Grab this expert-approved medium-to-firm option ideal for back sleepers, couples and everyone in between. It features cooling adaptive foam that’s both breathable and supportive, plus a removable washable cover to keep it in pristine condition for years.

Read our review
$1,595 $1,276 at Amazon
Best Tested
Dreamsky Alarm Clock
DreamSky portable digital alarm clock
Amazon

This is a great price drop on an alarm clock we love, the DreamSky. An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling. Now just $16, this is a useful addition to your nightstand that won’t break the bank.

Read our review
$26 $16 at Amazon
Snuggle-Pedic Long Body Pillow
Snuggle-Pedic Long Body Pillow
Amazon

Snuggle-Pedic pillows are made for cooling down hot sleepers, and right now this extra-long body pillow is 43% off on Amazon. 

$80 $68 at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day beauty and health deals

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
nordstrom fathers day olaplex
Nordstrom

Treat your mane to this strengthening, reparative shampoo, now $6 off.

$30 $24 at Amazon
Grande Cosmetics GrandeDrama Intense Thickening Mascara
Grande Cosmetics GrandeDrama Intense Thickening Mascara
Amazon

Get fuller lashes with this castor oil-infused mascara — no falsies necessary.

$25 $18 at Amazon
Best Tested
Drybar Buttercup
drybar buttercup
Amazon

If you want a high-performing hair dryer without the Dyson Supersonic’s price tag, we recommend the Drybar Buttercup. The cheery yellow model, now at an all-time low price, boasts a speedy dry time, plus convenient settings and versatility on a variety of hair types.

Read our review
$199 $139 at Amazon
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist SPF 70 Sunscreen Spray
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist SPF 70 Sunscreen Spray
Amazon

Protect your skin this summer with this lightweight spray that makes midday reapplying easy.

$29 $19 at Amazon
Klorane Dry Shampoo
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk
Amazon

Eliminate grease between hair wash days with this volumizing dry shampoo, specially formulated for dark hair.

$20 $14 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells
Bowflex selecttech 552 dumbbells cnnu.jpg
Bowflex

Don’t miss this serious sale on our favorite adjustable dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds that give you the benefit of an entire home gym into one compact space. Plus, they come with their own tray so you can save your floors from any damage.

Read our review
$549 $379 at Amazon
Best Tested
Waterpik Ion Professional Cordless Water Flosser
Waterpik ION best water flossers product card underscored
Waterpik

We’re with you on this one: Flossing isn’t the most pleasant of chores, but it does need to get done. Use our all-time favorite rechargeable water flosser featuring a large (yet space-friendly) water reservoir for next-level oral hygiene and an unmatched refreshed feeling.

Read our review
$100 $90 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Baby Foot Foot Peel Mask
Baby Foot - Original Exfoliant Foot Peel
Amazon

Sandal season means taking your feet out of hibernation and showing them off. Get them baby smooth with Baby Foot’s exfoliating foot peel mask with a soothing lavender scent.

Read our review
$30 $25 at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day home deals

ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat
ComfiLife Anti Fatigue Floor Mat
Amazon

If you spend several hours a week washing dishes or otherwise standing in the same spot, use this premium memory foam mat with stainproof and anti-slip technology to take the impact and fatigue out of your joints. 

$60 $43 at Amazon
Kiayci Oversized Floor Mirror
Kiayci Oversized Floor Mirror
Amazon

A floor mirror is the perfect way to make your room look bigger — and get a final glimpse of your outfit before you leave the house. Now at an all-time low price, this farmhouse chic mirror is ready to hang or lean against a wall.

$420 $302 at Amazon
Daybetter LED Strip Lights
Daybetter LED Strip Lights
Amazon

Turn your home into a nightclub (or, you know, a chill place to curl up with a book) with one of our favorite lighting solutions that get your space looking TikTok-approved. Use the app or remote to control 100 feet of color either with a timer, synched to music or all of the above.

$23 $13 at Amazon
Arme Glass Bud Vase, Set of 60
Arme Glass Bud Vase (Set of 60)
Amazon

Whether you’re planning a wedding or looking to imbue your space with a bit of effortless rustic glam, this set of 60 mismatched bud vases is an incredible bet at nearly 40% off. 

$160 $85 at Amazon
Amazon Basics 12-Pack D Cell Alkaline Batteries
Amazon Basics 12-Pack D Cell Alkaline Batteries
Amazon

If one of your favorite electronics has ever run out of juice mid-use, you know just how crucial it is to have a handful of spare batteries on hand. 

$22 $17 at Amazon
Qutool Seat Cushion & Lumbar Support Pillow
Qutool Seat Cushion & Lumbar Support Pillow
Amazon

Whether you work from home or are struggling to sit still in the office chair your place of work has provided, you’ll love the relief this lumbar support pillow brings.

$37 $28 at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day kitchen deals

Vitamix One Blender
vitamix one blender cnnu.jpg
Wayfair

The Vitamix One is a great streamlined option featuring simplified operation and requiring less counter real estate.

$250 $147 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Swedish Dishcloths
Amazon Swedish Dishcloths