Memorial Day is soon upon us, which, in addition to all the other highlights of the day, means it’s time to shop some of the best sales the internet has to offer. If you’ve been looking for a new mattress to replace that old sinking one, a robot vacuum to take the stress out of housework and maybe a new set of containers to take control of your kitchen cabinets, Amazon has got you.
The mega-retailer is blessing Prime Members with a range of stellar Memorial Day deals on all things small appliances, home decor and kitchen goods from top-notch brands like Casper, Samsung and Bissell, and we’ve found the best ones for you to add to cart right now.
Amazon Memorial Day tech deals
If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want an item tracker, the AirTag is an obvious choice. With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the AirTag is a game changer for scatterbrained moments like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys.
If you’ve recently invested in a new iPad, you can save on an essential Apple accessory right now. The second-generation Apple Pencil pairs and charges wirelessly, plus it can attach to the side of your iPad via its flat edge for easy storage (and charging).
The smartest (and most decor-friendly) speaker you’ll ever own, the fifth-gen Echo Dot is one of our favorites for its new and improved audio quality, brighter display, temperature sensors and faster Alexa responses.
Ring in a new sense of security with the top video doorbell money can buy. Not only does the Ring Video Doorbell Pro 2 provide accurate livestreamed motion alerts, but it captures wide-angled video and even shows you the route someone took to approach your door.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best over-ear headphones you can buy, with a slimmer design than their predecessors and refined noise-canceling microphones.
Amazon Memorial Day appliance deals
Our favorite canister vacuum is powerful, maneuverable and built to last. Its six suction speeds and great tool loadout make it a standout on hard floors, low carpets and rugs, upholstery and dusting.
Keep your floors sparkling clean with this cordless stick vacuum cleaner we love for the way it turns into a powerful handheld device that tackles even the hardest-to-reach areas of your home.
Who knows what kind of allergens and irritants are floating around your home? With this bestselling air purifier with a HEPA filtration system, you can capture large and fine particles and home and pet odors in a whisper-quiet setting.
As the mercury rises, you’ll get some extra backup with this high-velocity floor fan featuring an optional wall mount. It’s portable, it comes with three speeds and it rotates 135 degrees for a cooling sensation from every angle.
Amazon Memorial Day mattresses, bedding and sleep deals
After testing over a dozen alarm clocks, we found the Philips SmartSleep Connected to be an outstanding choice thanks to its immersive sunrise, customizable alarms and useful relaxation exercises.
Invest in a proper night’s sleep with one of our favorite pillows ever, now at a cool 20% off. Made with snow technology and three layers of supportive foam, it’ll continuously draw heat away from your head and neck while you sleep so you wake up refreshed.
If your pillows are pancake-like, it’s probably time to refresh them. If you’re looking for top-tier comfort, consider these highly rated, Underscored-recommended pillows, now on sale for a limited time with code 10OFFSLEEP.
The editor-favorite Loftie aims to help you wake up and wind down naturally and mindfully, offering guided meditations, sound baths and more.
Looking to upgrade that old musty mattress? Grab this expert-approved medium-to-firm option ideal for back sleepers, couples and everyone in between. It features cooling adaptive foam that’s both breathable and supportive, plus a removable washable cover to keep it in pristine condition for years.
This is a great price drop on an alarm clock we love, the DreamSky. An easy-to-use alarm clock without any bells and whistles to get in the way, the DreamSky is simple, durable and highly readable, and will get you out of bed in the morning with a loud beep that isn’t too startling. Now just $16, this is a useful addition to your nightstand that won’t break the bank.
Snuggle-Pedic pillows are made for cooling down hot sleepers, and right now this extra-long body pillow is 43% off on Amazon.
Amazon Memorial Day beauty and health deals
If you want a high-performing hair dryer without the Dyson Supersonic’s price tag, we recommend the Drybar Buttercup. The cheery yellow model, now at an all-time low price, boasts a speedy dry time, plus convenient settings and versatility on a variety of hair types.
Get Hailey Bieber’s glazed donut look in minutes with this nail polish duo, complete with the brand’s famous Mademoiselle pink and a quick-drying pearlescent top coat. Stock up now — when you spend $50 on select beauty, you’ll score a $10 credit.
Protect your skin this summer with this lightweight spray that makes midday reapplying easy.
A single spritz of this powerful yet sophisticated eau de toilette will leave you feeling dapper, put-together and ready to face the day (and that intimidating board meeting). You’ll score a $10 credit with code SUMMERBEAUTY.
Fake the look of an eight-hour beauty sleep with these fan-favorite cooling and firming eye gel patches made with 24 karat gold. You’ll score a $10 credit with code SUMMERBEAUTY.
Your lips need love this summer too! Grab this three-pack of hydrating lip balm in delectable flavors and reap the benefits of SPF 30 sun coverage while you’re at it. Stock up now — when you spend $50 on select beauty, you’ll score a $10 credit.
Don’t miss this serious sale on our favorite adjustable dumbbells ranging from 5 to 52.5 pounds that give you the benefit of an entire home gym into one compact space. Plus, they come with their own tray so you can save your floors from any damage.
Our favorite budget-friendly blow-dryer will completely blow you away with how quickly and effectively it turns unruly frizz into a voluminous blowout that rivals one from a salon.
We’re with you on this one: Flossing isn’t the most pleasant of chores, but it does need to get done. Use our all-time favorite rechargeable water flosser featuring a large (yet space-friendly) water reservoir for next-level oral hygiene and an unmatched refreshed feeling.
Sandal season means taking your feet out of hibernation and showing them off. Get them baby smooth with Baby Foot’s exfoliating foot peel mask with a soothing lavender scent.
Amazon Memorial Day home deals
If you spend several hours a week washing dishes or otherwise standing in the same spot, use this premium memory foam mat with stainproof and anti-slip technology to take the impact and fatigue out of your joints.
A floor mirror is the perfect way to make your room look bigger — and get a final glimpse of your outfit before you leave the house. Now at an all-time low price, this farmhouse chic mirror is ready to hang or lean against a wall.
Turn your home into a nightclub (or, you know, a chill place to curl up with a book) with one of our favorite lighting solutions that get your space looking TikTok-approved. Use the app or remote to control 100 feet of color either with a timer, synched to music or all of the above.
Whether you’re planning a wedding or looking to imbue your space with a bit of effortless rustic glam, this set of 60 mismatched bud vases is an incredible bet at nearly 40% off.
If one of your favorite electronics has ever run out of juice mid-use, you know just how crucial it is to have a handful of spare batteries on hand.
Whether you work from home or are struggling to sit still in the office chair your place of work has provided, you’ll love the relief this lumbar support pillow brings.
Amazon Memorial Day kitchen deals
Dessert is always the sweetest course, but it’s about to become the coolest one too. These adorable tropical ice cream pop molds are easy to fill and preserve and come with handy recipe ideas.
Curb your paper towel usage with a more sustainable option like Swedish dishcloths, half price at Amazon right now. These reusable, biodegradable cloths are already a cost-saving swap, and now you can save even more when you stock up on four packs and use code SWEDISH20.
Slicing and dicing an onion or getting slices of cucumber paper-thin are time-consuming tasks best left to the pros. For everyone else, there’s this TikTok-viral vegetable chopper.
We love All-Clad cookware for its even heat distribution and nonstick properties. Now, for nearly half off, you can grab this dishwasher-safe two-piece fry pan cookware set that’s bound to take center stage every meal.
Right now you can score 41% off our favorite rice cooker, the Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker, for easy and perfectly cooked grains every time.
Whether you’re serving up your signature beverage or simply need to drape an ice cube down your back on a sweltering day, 'tis the season to invest in an ice maker. Now 52% off, it’s compact enough to store on your countertops, creates fizz-proof clear cubes and features an insulated interior to keep everything *literally* ice cold.
Whip up all your favorite dishes with the click of a button using this handy hand blender with 12 different attachments that’ll allow you to blend, purée, mash and more. The included food processor makes it a true one-stop shop for all your meal prep needs.
For streamlined pantries that minimalist dreams are made of, grab one of our favorite tools for saving space in the kitchen: this 16-piece set of airtight containers that comes with reusable labels and a marker to easily identify the goods.
For an at-home date night or ideal gift for the gourmand in your life, look no further than this comprehensive sushi-making kit that includes everything you need to make mouthwatering rolls from a sushi knife, bamboo sushi mats, rice paddles, dipping plates and more.