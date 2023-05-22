Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.
Memorial Day is soon upon us, which means it’s time to honor our troops, catch up with loved ones, take in the great outdoors and shop the best sales the internet has to offer. If you’ve been looking for a new mattress to replace that old sinking one, a robot vacuum to take the stress out of housework and maybe a new set of containers to take control of your kitchen cabinets, Amazon has got you.
The mega-retailer is blessing Prime Members with a range of stellar Memorial Day deals on all things small appliances, home decor and kitchen goods from top-notch brands like Casper, Samsung and Bissell — and we’ve found the best ones for you to add to cart right now.
Amazon Memorial Day tech deals
If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want an item tracker, the AirTag is an obvious choice. With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the AirTag is a game changer for scatter-brained moments, like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys.
If you’ve recently invested in a new iPad, you can save on an essential Apple accessory right now. Matching its lowest price ever, the second-generation Apple Pencil pairs and charges wirelessly, plus it can attach to the side of your iPad via its flat edge for easy storage (and charging).
Amazon Memorial Day appliance deals
Keep your floors sparkling clean with this cordless stick vacuum cleaner we love for the way it turns into a powerful handheld device that tackles even the hardest-to-reach areas of your home.
Who knows what kind of allergens and irritants are floating around your home? With this best-selling air purifier with a HEPA filtration system, now 59% off, you can capture large and fine particles and home and pet odors in a whisper-quiet setting.
If, like most of us, you don’t have the time or energy to iron your clothes, you’ll love this portable rotating garment steamer with a two-in-one steaming and pressing function for clothing that looks like it’s been plucked straight out of the dry cleaner.
As the mercury rises, you’ll want some extra backup with this high velocity floor fan featuring an optional wall mount. It’s portable, comes with three speeds and rotates 135 degrees for a cooling sensation from every angle.
Amazon Memorial Day mattresses and bedding deals
Invest in a proper night’s sleep with one of our favorite pillows ever, now at a cool 20% off. Made with snow technology and three layers of supportive foam, it’ll continuously draw heat away from your head and neck while you sleep so you wake up refreshed.
Looking to upgrade that old musty mattress? Grab this expert-approved medium-to-firm option ideal for back sleepers, couples, and everyone in between. It features cooling adaptive foam that’s at once breathable and supportive plus a removable washable cover to keep it in pristine condition for years.
Amazon Memorial Day beauty deals
If you want a high-performing hair dryer without the Dyson Supersonic’s price tag, we recommend the Drybar Buttercup. The cheery yellow model, now at an all-time low price, boasts a speedy dry time, plus convenient settings and versatility on a variety of hair types.
Amazon Memorial Day furniture and home decor deals
Find us a more functional coffee table — we’ll wait. Featuring a removable surface to hide your clutter and several shelves for organization, it makes not only for a mid-century modern style statement but a practical piece of furniture you’ll use every day.
A floor mirror is the perfect way to make your room look bigger — and get a final glimpse of your outfit before you leave the house. Now at an all-time low price, this farmhouse chic mirror is ready to hang or lean against a wall.
Turn your home into a nightclub (or, you know, a chill place to curl up with a book) with one of our favorite lighting solutions that get your space looking Tik Tok-approved. Use the app or remote to control 100 feet of color either with a timer, synched to music or all of the above.
Fewer things look better in an Instagram (or IRL party!) backdrop than a full wall of silk vine leaves. This 12-pack is sure to cover enough ground to make a splash at nearly seven feet tall per strand, and the vines also look stunning as accents for arches, serving trays and more.
Whether you’re planning a wedding or looking to imbue your space with a bit of effortless rustic glam, this set of 60 mismatched bud vases is an incredible bet at nearly half off.
Amazon Memorial Day kitchen deals
Whether you’re serving up your signature beverage or simply need to drape an ice cube down your back on a sweltering day, ‘tis the season to invest in an ice maker. Now 58% off, it’s compact enough to store on your countertops, creates fizz-proof clear cubes and features an insulated interior to keep everything *literally* ice-cold.
Whip up all your favorite dishes with the click of a button using this handy hand blender with 12 different attachments that’ll allow you to blend, purée, mash and more. The included food processor makes it a true one-stop-shop for all your meal prep needs.
For streamlined pantries that minimalist dreams are made of, grab one of our favorite tools for saving space in the kitchen: this 16-piece set of airtight containers that comes with reusable labels and a marker to easily identify the goods.
For an at-home date night or ideal gift for the gourmand in your life, look no further than this comprehensive sushi making kit that includes everything you need to make mouth-watering rolls from a sushi knife, bamboo sushi mats, rice paddles, dipping plates and more.
Once you go electric, you’ll never go back. This set of rechargeable and refillable salt and pepper grinders release your go-to seasonings with a single click, which also allows for easy one-handed operation.
Amazon Memorial Day outdoors deals
Grab our favorite grill to impress your guests this summer, now 45% off. Its 22-inch surface is ideal for controlling temperature, leading to a crispy yet juicy result no matter what’s on the menu.
Not only does this Adirondack chair lend a nostalgic nautical vibe to your outdoor space, but it’ll retain its pristine condition for years to come thanks to its weather-resistant plastic construction and 304-grade stainless steel hardware. At over 70% off, you can’t go wrong.
Optimize your beach days with this eight-foot large umbrella that provides a welcome refuge from the sun, wind and rain.
During your summer free of itchy and swollen bug bites, you’ll be glad you invested in this indoor-outdoor electric bug zapper with a hanging ring and collection tray at over 40% off.
For immaculate vibes and an extra dose of warmth during chilly summer nights, you and your guests will rave over this fire pit table complete with decorative lava rocks at its lowest price ever. All you need is a connected propane tank before using the simple fire pit controls to reach your preferred temperature.