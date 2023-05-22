amazon memorial day deals lead 2023.jpg
Brett Furdock/CNN Underscored

Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Memorial Day for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the holiday weekend.

Memorial Day is soon upon us, which means it’s time to honor our troops, catch up with loved ones, take in the great outdoors and shop the best sales the internet has to offer. If you’ve been looking for a new mattress to replace that old sinking one, a robot vacuum to take the stress out of housework and maybe a new set of containers to take control of your kitchen cabinets, Amazon has got you.

The mega-retailer is blessing Prime Members with a range of stellar Memorial Day deals on all things small appliances, home decor and kitchen goods from top-notch brands like Casper, Samsung and Bissell — and we’ve found the best ones for you to add to cart right now.

Amazon Memorial Day tech deals

Editor Favorite
Apple AirTag
airtag pc
Apple

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem and want an item tracker, the AirTag is an obvious choice. With impressive precision and long-lasting battery, the AirTag is a game changer for scatter-brained moments, like when you can’t remember where you put down your car keys.

Read our review
$29 $27 at Amazon
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Amazon

If you’ve recently invested in a new iPad, you can save on an essential Apple accessory right now. Matching its lowest price ever, the second-generation Apple Pencil pairs and charges wirelessly, plus it can attach to the side of your iPad via its flat edge for easy storage (and charging). 

$129 $85 at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day appliance deals

Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Keep your floors sparkling clean with this cordless stick vacuum cleaner we love for the way it turns into a powerful handheld device that tackles even the hardest-to-reach areas of your home.  

$300 $200 at Amazon
Bissell Air320 Smart Air Purifier
Bissell Air320 Smart Air Purifier
Amazon

 Who knows what kind of allergens and irritants are floating around your home? With this best-selling air purifier with a HEPA filtration system, now 59% off, you can capture large and fine particles and home and pet odors in a whisper-quiet setting. 

$340 $139 at Amazon
Shark RV912S EZ Robot Vacuum
Shark RV912S EZ Robot Vacuum
Amazon

Save your back — and your sanity — with this popular discounted robot vacuum cleaner that self-empties automatically, meticulously cleans your floors row by row and features a multi-surface brush ideal for floor textures of all kinds. 

$550 $250 at Amazon
Enjoy Myself Portable Handheld Garment Steamer
Enjoy Myself Portable Handheld Garment Steamer
Amazon

If, like most of us, you don’t have the time or energy to iron your clothes, you’ll love this portable rotating garment steamer with a two-in-one steaming and pressing function for clothing that looks like it’s been plucked straight out of the dry cleaner. 

$53 $36 at Amazon
Lasko High Velocity Floor Fan
Lasko High Velocity Floor Fan
Amazon

As the mercury rises, you’ll want some extra backup with this high velocity floor fan featuring an optional wall mount. It’s portable, comes with three speeds and rotates 135 degrees for a cooling sensation from every angle.

$90 $63 at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day mattresses and bedding deals

Editor Favorite
Casper Snow Foam Pillow
Casper Snow Foam Pillow
Casper

Invest in a proper night’s sleep with one of our favorite pillows ever, now at a cool 20% off. Made with snow technology and three layers of supportive foam, it’ll continuously draw heat away from your head and neck while you sleep so you wake up refreshed.  

Read our review
$139 $111 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Tuft & Needle Mint Queen Mattress
underscored tuft and needle mint mattress
Amazon

Looking to upgrade that old musty mattress? Grab this expert-approved medium-to-firm option ideal for back sleepers, couples, and everyone in between. It features cooling adaptive foam that’s at once breathable and supportive plus a removable washable cover to keep it in pristine condition for years.

Read our review
$1,595 $1,186 at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day beauty deals

Best Tested
Drybar Buttercup
drybar buttercup
Amazon

If you want a high-performing hair dryer without the Dyson Supersonic’s price tag, we recommend the Drybar Buttercup. The cheery yellow model, now at an all-time low price, boasts a speedy dry time, plus convenient settings and versatility on a variety of hair types.

Read our review
$199 $139 at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day furniture and home decor deals

WLive Lift Top Coffee Table
WLive Lift Top Coffee Table
Amazon

Find us a more functional coffee table — we’ll wait. Featuring a removable surface to hide your clutter and several shelves for organization, it makes not only for a mid-century modern style statement but a practical piece of furniture you’ll use every day. 

$140 $100 at Amazon
Kiayci Oversized Floor Mirror
Kiayci Oversized Floor Mirror
Amazon

A floor mirror is the perfect way to make your room look bigger — and get a final glimpse of your outfit before you leave the house. Now at an all-time low price, this farmhouse chic mirror is ready to hang or lean against a wall.

$420 $239 at Amazon
Daybetter LED Strip Lights
Daybetter LED Strip Lights
Amazon

Turn your home into a nightclub (or, you know, a chill place to curl up with a book) with one of our favorite lighting solutions that get your space looking Tik Tok-approved. Use the app or remote to control 100 feet of color either with a timer, synched to music or all of the above.

$40 $18 at Amazon
Yatim Silk Artificial Ivy Vines
Yatim Silk Artificial Ivy Vines
Amazon

 Fewer things look better in an Instagram (or IRL party!) backdrop than a full wall of silk vine leaves. This 12-pack is sure to cover enough ground to make a splash at nearly seven feet tall per strand, and the vines also look stunning as accents for arches, serving trays and more.

$14 $10 at Amazon
Arme Glass Bud Vase (Set of 60)
Arme Glass Bud Vase (Set of 60)
Amazon

Whether you’re planning a wedding or looking to imbue your space with a bit of effortless rustic glam, this set of 60 mismatched bud vases is an incredible bet at nearly half off. 

$160 $85 at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day kitchen deals

NewAir Silver Ice Maker Machine
NewAir Silver Ice Maker Machine
Amazon

Whether you’re serving up your signature beverage or simply need to drape an ice cube down your back on a sweltering day, ‘tis the season to invest in an ice maker. Now 58% off, it’s compact enough to store on your countertops, creates fizz-proof clear cubes and features an insulated interior to keep everything *literally* ice-cold.

$300 $127 at Amazon
Dash Chef Series Deluxe Immersion Hand Blender
Dash Chef Series Deluxe Immersion Hand Blender
Amazon

Whip up all your favorite dishes with the click of a button using this handy hand blender with 12 different attachments that’ll allow you to blend, purée, mash and more. The included food processor makes it a true one-stop-shop for all your meal prep needs. 

$110 $68 at Amazon
Praki Airtight Food Storage Container Set
Praki Airtight Food Storage Container Set
Amazon

For streamlined pantries that minimalist dreams are made of, grab one of our favorite tools for saving space in the kitchen: this 16-piece set of airtight containers that comes with reusable labels and a marker to easily identify the goods. 

$46 $25 at Amazon
Alas Sushi Making Kit
Alas Sushi Making Kit
Amazon

For an at-home date night or ideal gift for the gourmand in your life, look no further than this comprehensive sushi making kit that includes everything you need to make mouth-watering rolls from a sushi knife, bamboo sushi mats, rice paddles, dipping plates and more. 

$40 $18 at Amazon
Jeadiuwe Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder
Jeadiuwe Electric Salt and Pepper Grinder
Amazon

Once you go electric, you’ll never go back. This set of rechargeable and refillable salt and pepper grinders release your go-to seasonings with a single click, which also allows for easy one-handed operation. 

$46 $20 at Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day outdoors deals

Best Tested
Weber 70th Anniversary Edition 22-Inch Kettle
Weber 70th Anniversary Edition 22-Inch Kettle
Amazon

Grab our favorite grill to impress your guests this summer, now 45% off. Its 22-inch surface is ideal for controlling temperature, leading to a crispy yet juicy result no matter what’s on the menu. 

Read our review
$539 $295 at Amazon
Highwood Classic Westport Adirondack Chair
Highwood Classic Westport Adirondack Chair
Amazon

Not only does this Adirondack chair lend a nostalgic nautical vibe to your outdoor space, but it’ll retain its pristine condition for years to come thanks to its weather-resistant plastic construction and 304-grade stainless steel hardware. At over 70% off, you can’t go wrong.

$493 $144 at Amazon
Fisqueen Large Beach Umbrella
Fisqueen Large Beach Umbrella
Amazon

Optimize your beach days with this eight-foot large umbrella that provides a welcome refuge from the sun, wind and rain. 

$70 $50 at Amazon
Zfitei Bug Zapper
Zfitei Bug Zapper
Amazon

During your summer free of itchy and swollen bug bites, you’ll be glad you invested in this indoor-outdoor electric bug zapper with a hanging ring and collection tray at over 40% off.

$40 $24 at Amazon
Ciays 32-Inch Gas Fire Pit Table
Ciays 32-Inch Gas Fire Pit Table
Amazon

For immaculate vibes and an extra dose of warmth during chilly summer nights, you and your guests will rave over this fire pit table complete with decorative lava rocks at its lowest price ever. All you need is a connected propane tank before using the simple fire pit controls to reach your preferred temperature. 

$210 $157 at Amazon