When life gives you a three-day weekend marking the unofficial end of summer, you take advantage. Take that hike, plan that barbecue and, of course, shop the Labor Day sales.

At Amazon, you’ll find a slew of great deals all in one handy place, saving time and money (especially if you’re a Prime member with free shipping). End dates vary throughout the month, but you’ll find savings on select kitchen essentials, women’s and men’s clothing, electronics, furniture, wellness, groceries and more through Sept. 30.

Ready to start? Here are 25 items across categories to get you stocked up, styled up and ready to roll straight into fall — all with little labor required.

Kitchen deals

$44.99 $35.99 at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Blender Amazon

Snag 20% off this blender that features a dozen blending functions to make smoothies, shakes, icy drinks and more; dishwasher-safe parts; a 40-ounce glass jar; and a 4.5-star average Amazon rating with more than 38,000 reviews.

$62.99 $49.99 at Amazon

Hamilton Beach Brewstation Coffee Maker Amazon

Whether you like to sip your coffee throughout the day or entertain often, the Brewstation may be your new kitchen BFF. Now 21% off, it brews up to 12 cups of coffee, like most standard machines, but it keeps the brew hot in an internal tank, allowing you to dispense it cup by cup, no carafe necessary.

$65.99 $52.79 at Amazon

Proctor-Silex High-Performance Blender Amazon

Smoothies, soups, juices, purees… whip ’em all up with ease with this powerful blender that features a large 52-ounce glass jar that can handle both hot and cold temps, multi-speed controls and a quieter motor so you won’t wake the house when you make your morning drink.

$69.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Proctor-Silex Buffet Server and Food Warmer Amazon

September means football season, and that means tailgating parties are about to arrive in full force. Be the gameday hero when you supply this stainless steel, 2 1/2-quart oven-safe chafing dish set that comes with domed lids with spoon slots for easy serving and will keep your food warm from kickoff to overtime.

Clothing and accessories deals

$98 From $39.70 at Amazon

BlankNYC Women’s Plaid Shirt Jacket Amazon

Shift seamlessly from summer to fall with this shirt jacket (or “shacket” in the fashion biz) in a neutral plaid that goes great with jeans, leggings and more. Get it now for 12% off.

$55 From $19.60 at Amazon

Adidas Women’s Aeroknit 7/8 Tights Amazon

Cooler weather is around the corner: Time to trade the running shorts for training tights. This Adidas style is slightly cropped, moisture-absorbing and made with recycled materials, and offers a second-skin fit, allowing you to run, stretch and play in comfort.

$40 From $16.42 at Amazon

New Balance Men’s Tenacity Long-Sleeve T-Shirt Amazon

It’s always a good time to invest in some new base layers — especially when they’re marked down 46%. This fast-drying, moisture-wicking shirt features a stretch-knit fabric, athletic fit and long sleeves, making it perfect for your next outdoor workout or errand-running excursion.

Electronics deals

$379.99 From $326.99 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Smartwatch Amazon

Not only does our pick for best Android smartwatch look great on your wrist, it delivers some serious data. It tells the time, of course, but also readings on body fat, BMI, BMR, skeletal muscle, body water, sleep tracking, ECG monitoring, workout tracking and VO2 max levels. Use it to access Google apps, stream music, text, talk — you’re never taking this off. Get it now for 15% off.

$79.95 $49.95 at Amazon

JBL Clip 4 Portable Speaker With Bluetooth Amazon

Don’t let its compact size fool you. The Clip 4 may only be 3.4 by 5.3 by 1.8 inches, but it delivers a big ol’ sound. Available in a number of colors, it features a carabiner clip, making it easy to attach to your bag or gear; is water- and dust-proof; and uses Bluetooth so you can wirelessly stream from your favorite device. Snag it for 38% off.

$79.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Logitech G435 Lightspeed Wireless Gaming Headset Amazon

Settle in for some serious gaming nights with Logitech’s G435 headset, now 50% off on Amazon, which features super-fast wireless and Bluetooth connectivity, comfortable fabric ear cups with memory foam padding, a lightweight build (just 5.8 ounces), built-in dual microphones, high-fidelity audio and 18 hours of battery life.

$449.99 $299.99 at Amazon

Western Digital 16TB Elements External Desktop Hard Drive Amazon

Get 33% off this 16TB external hard drive that gives you high-capacity extra storage, allows for fast data transfers, plugs into your computer easily with a USB cord and takes up little room on your desktop, measuring 6.53 inches tall, 1.89 inches wide and 5.31 inches deep.

$39.95 $29.95 at Amazon

JBL Quantum 100 Gaming Headphones Amazon

Competitive gaming calls for high-performance headphones and this over-ear style from JBL fits the bill. With a detachable boom microphone; memory foam ear cushions; connection to PC, Mac, Xbox, PS4 and Nintendo Switch; and more, they’re also 25% off during Amazon’s Labor Day sale.

Furniture deals

$249 $215.29 at Amazon

Zinus Shalini Upholstered Platform Bed Frame Amazon

Upgrade your bedroom with this sleek king-size platform bed frame that includes a diamond-pattern headboard, steel frame and dense foam padding — no box spring needed. And it’s currently 14% off.

$289.99 $149.60 at Amazon

Sauder HomePlus Storage Cabinet Amazon

Available in black, oak or sienna, this engineered-wood storage cabinet is 17 inches deep, 23 1/4 inches wide and a little over 71 inches high, with four adjustable framed panel doors, giving you plenty of room to store pantry items, cleaning supplies, linens… you name it!

$83.99 $71.39 at Amazon

Christopher Knight Home Montana Fabric Stool Amazon

Add style and function to your living space with this lovely stool with its hand-knitted gray or ivory wool and sturdy wooden legs. Use it as extra seating, a side table or just a fun accent piece.

$104.99 $55.24 at Amazon

Sauder Beginnings Oak Finish Desk Amazon

Back-to-school season is a great time to save on supplies — including this desk, now 47% off. Made with engineered wood, it offers plenty of space for your laptop, lamp, books and more, and it has an adjustable shelf and storage behind a door for all your papers and other items.

Home and pet deals

$199.99 $159.99 at Amazon

Shark Navigator Upright Vacuum With Pet Power Brush Amazon

This popular vacuum, which receives an average of 4.5 stars on more than 29,000 Amazon ratings, is now 20% off and includes a 2.2-quart dust cup capacity, anti-allergen technology, a HEPA filter to trap 99.9% of dust and allergens inside, a pet brush and crevice tool, and can be used on both carpets and bare floors.

$74.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Lasko Portable Electric Tower Fan Amazon

Perfect for folks who like to keep cool at night, this 42-inch oscillating floor tower fan comes with three adjustable speeds, a remote control, 7 1/2-hour timer, a quiet nighttime setting that also dims the LED light and more.

$448 $319.20 at Amazon

BioBidet Ultimate BB-600 Bidet Elongated Toilet Seat Amazon

You deserve a little luxury. This bidet toilet seat (29% off) allows you to choose from a range of wash settings and customize the water temp, pressure and nozzle position. It features a heated seat and a built-in warm air dryer, all while allowing you to reduce your toilet paper usage. Bathroom makeover? Yes, indeed.

$319.95 $269.95 at Amazon

SportDog Rechargeable In-Ground Fence System Amazon

Keep your pups at home with this easy-to-install dog fence system that covers 1 1/3 acres for one dog. Now 16% off, it includes a waterproof, rechargeable collar (add more collars if you have more dogs) that beeps and buzzes before emitting one of seven stimulation levels selected by you.