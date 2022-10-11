The Kindle Oasis is Amazon’s priciest e-reader, but you can get it now at its lowest price ever during October Prime Day.

The Kindle Oasis is a decadent treat for anyone looking to either purchase their first ereader or looking to upgrade to a larger, brighter screen. Not only are we fans of the large, 7-inch screen and super bright 300 dpi Paperwhite display, but we appreciate that it’s easier to hold with an ergonomic design, comes in a heartier metal build, and comes with a total of 25 LEDs (compared to the Paperwhite’s 17 and the Kindle’s 4).

In addition to its sleek design, you can either flip pages using the two buttons on the device’s side or simply swipe the touchscreen. And because of the massive amount of LEDs, you can customize your brightness via the settings menu, depending on where and when you like to read. We are fans of nighttime reading, and tend to dive deep into the orange hues of the Warmness light setting. This is one of the biggest, and most helpful, differences between using an ereader or reading on a phone and tablet.

Plus, because it’s easy to throw the lightweight Kindle Oasis into a bag, carry on or suitcase, it’s nice to know it has an IPX8 rating that can repel splashes at the beach or even a quick drop in a pool or bathtub.

And for a cool $179.99, which is nearly 30% off, there are more reasons not to pick up this impressive and indulgent ereader right now.