If you’re looking to restock your shower shelves, get a bit more value for your money by buying in bulk or save some money on higher-end products, the Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul event is your one-stop shop. Now through Nov. 6, you can shop the sale’s deals on hair products, skin care, grooming devices and way, way more. The two-week event will feature thousands of deals from top brands like OPI, Revlon, Olaplex and Bioderma.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks from the sale (and you can be sure we’re adding them to our own carts) — shop them below before the sale ends next week.

PMD Clean Body Smart Body Cleansing Device $150 $127 at Amazon Amazon This exfoliating, massaging cleansing device can be used in three ways to get super clean: Use the loofah attachment for a wash, the aluminum oxide exfoliator for a nice scrub and the massager attachment to chill out after a long day.

Cetaphil Hydrating Gentle Skin Cleanser $17 $13 at Amazon Amazon This derm-recommended cleanser is about as gentle as it gets for sensitive skin — and the new addition of niacinamide to the formula is all about a little extra hydration when you need it most.

Aquaphor Healing Ointment Variety Pack $23 $15 at Amazon Amazon It’s about the time of year for dry, cracked skin, and prevention is the best cure in this case. Pick up Aquaphor’s variety pack, which is packed full of good stuff for dry and cracked skin: You’ll get the cream ointment for feet, elbows and body as well as the lip balm for cracked lips.

Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Bundle $28 $25 at Amazon Amazon Bleached hair is already fragile, and a winter of beanies and blustery weather never exactly helps. Olaplex’s variety pack, featuring its shampoo, conditioner, mask, pre-shampoo strengthening treatment and bond-building hair treatment, is exactly the rescue it needs (and all in handy travel sizes too).

The Original Makeup Eraser $20 $14 at Amazon Amazon This drag queen-approved makeup eraser just needs some water to do the job — and yes, it works with just water, making it perfect for those with late nights or long hours.

Perricone MD Face Finishing & Firming Moisturizer $69 $55 at Amazon Amazon This Vitamin C–enriched moisturizer isn’t just about hydration or disappearing the look of fine lines — the formula is designed to add a little holiday glow to your visage for this season’s festive moments too.

Twist Boss Bounce Light as Air Buildable Styling Cream $12 $9 at Amazon Amazon Every day’s a good curl day with this styling cream, which you can add layer after thin layer for well-defined twists that keep their shape without the crunch.

Sebastian Professional Dark Oil Lightweight Shampoo & Conditioner $41 $31 at Amazon Amazon With a rare full-on 5-star rating, this cleansing and hydrating duo for your strands is all about shine and body without extra weight, thanks to help from jojoba and argan oils.

Evian Facial Spray, Travel 6-Pack $44 $38 at Amazon Amazon Present your family or friends with the gift of a mist this holiday season. These little Evian facial sprays are perfect for mid-hike, post-flight or after a day out in the sun. The 1.7-ounce bottles are perfect for holiday getaways and adventures too.

Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturizer $50 $40 at Amazon Amazon This one-stop primer-moisturizer is great for those of us who skip the foundation but want a little extra glow for festive events and parties this season — and a little bit goes a long way. (It’s also great over foundation as a highlighter too).

Ahava Dead Sea Mineral Shower Gel $45 $32 at Amazon Amazon Add a little luxury to your morning shower with this great-smelling shower gel that’s perfect for hydrating skin on cold winter mornings.

ClarityRx Daily Dose of Water Hydrating Face Serum $78 $63 at Amazon Amazon Another 5-star win from Amazon, this hyaluronic acid serum is just what dull, wind-scrubbed winter skin needs. (Apply morning and night for the glowiest results.)

Unite Hair Expanda Dust $29 $20 at Amazon Amazon This texturizing, volumizing powder adds a little lift to your roots, which is perfect for fixing hat hair or just adding volume after your blow-dry.

Boscia Glow on the Go Kit $30 $26 at Amazon Amazon Boscia’s vegan skin care has a lot to brag about besides its ethical credentials, and this six-pack of travel-size products is a great way to show off the brand’s talents. Choose between curated packs for dry, normal, oily and combo skin, each with products tailored to your skin type.