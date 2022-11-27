Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.﻿

If you’re looking for a tablet but don’t feel like breaking open that piggy bank, the Amazon Fire 7 was already a great deal at just $60. So imagine how great you’ll feel when you nab our favorite budget tablet for $20 less ahead of Cyber Monday?

Amazon Fire 7 Amazon The Fire 7 is our pick for best budget tablet and comes with a fast-charging USB-C charging port, a speedier processor and even more memory. And now that it’s on sale for $40 for the very first time, you can’t afford not to check it out. Read our review $60 $40 at Amazon

The Amazon Fire 7 is, yes, 7 inches, which is the perfect size for holding to watch videos, movies and shows and even play games. For the price, you won’t get high-definition screen resolution, but it’s a great household addition and will keep the kids busy in the car, on the plane or on vacation.

Running Amazon’s FIre OS 8 software, the Fire 7 uses the Silk browser and only offers apps from Amazon’s own store. It may not be as extensive as the Google Play Store, but it has all the steadfast favorites like YouTube, Hulu, Spotify, Instagram and Zoom. And, of course, you’ll have access to the entire Kindle digital library.

Our favorite upgrade, however, is the new USB-C port for charging, which means we have one fewer cable to carry around. And unlike many devices these days, you even get a 5W charger in the box. Once charged, your Fire 7 should last about 10 hours on a single charge.

A durable, good-looking tablet, it comes with a front-facing camera and even a headphone jack. And did we mention you get all this for $40? Happy holidays indeed.