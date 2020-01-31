Many folks have a corner of their house where the Wi-Fi just doesn’t work. Whether you’re trying to watch Netflix or play video games, your poor Wi-Fi signal just doesn’t cut it. Eero, the Amazon-owned company that makes mesh Wi-Fi systems, is here to help. Even better, several of Eero’s bundles are on sale right now at Amazon.

We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and expansive coverage areas, your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Depending on your desired coverage, you can snag a set for as much as 25% off.

Adding a mesh system to your existing Wi-Fi is a simple way to improve your connectivity. The Eero Pro provides nearly double the speed of the original Eero, clocking in with connectivity at up to 1Gbps. Keep in mind that your speeds will depend on your internet plan from your service provider. It uses tri-band Wi-Fi and simultaneously casts 2.4GHz, 5.2GHz, and 5.8GHz networks to attain those speeds and stellar connectivity.

Eero’s app also gives you full control over all your network-boosting devices. You can view each unit’s usage and even pause connectivity (“Dinner’s ready!”). So, if you’ve been looking to beef up your Wi-Fi, now is the perfect time to invest in a bundle from Eero. The mesh systems can increase your speeds and connectivity so your entire family can use all their devices without breaking a sweat.