Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Few things in life are certain, but you can always count on snagging Amazon’s Echo speakers at a steep discount every Cyber Monday season. That remains the case with the new Echo Dot 5, which is already up to 50% off just weeks after launch.

The latest version of Amazon’s popular smart speaker is currently down to just $25, for a half-off discount and the first major sale we’ve seen on this device. And if you want to spring for the Echo Dot with Clock model (which adds in a dynamic LED display that can show the time, weather and more), you can nab one for $40 — that’s $20 less than its typical retail price.

Lowest Price Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) The best budget smart speaker Amazon The Echo Dot offers fantastic sound quality and is the most affordable way to bring Alexa into your home — especially at this lowest-ever price. $50 From $25 at Amazon

Either way, you’ll be getting an updated take on what’s long been our budget pick for the best smart speaker. The fifth-gen Echo Dot retains everything we love about Amazon’s spherical speaker — including fantastic sound quality and easy voice-activated access to the hundreds of thousands of things Alexa can do — and adds in features like motion detection, a temperature sensor and the ability to double as an Eero Wi-Fi extender for better wireless coverage in your home. If you opt for the Echo Dot with Clock model (which we reviewed and recommend), you’ll be treated to an improved display that can provide even more information at a glance.

Related: The 50 best Cyber Monday tech deals you can get right now

If you already own a fourth-gen Echo Dot, there’s little reason to upgrade here. And for folks on a tighter budget, the older, smaller and more basic third-gen Echo Dot is available for a lowest-ever $15. But if you’re grabbing an Echo Dot for the first time — whether it’s for a holiday gift or as a treat to yourself — the excellent new fifth-gen model is a no-brainer at this price.