Cyber Monday has come and gone at Amazon. But after seven days and hundreds of jaw-dropping deals, the mega retailer is still offering up a chance to save big on some of the most coveted items around.
Sales run the gamut from the best tech, to home must-haves and everything in between. Shop soon, or risk the items on your list selling out. It’s your last chance to take advantage of the year’s best savings, so get your holiday haul today and finish off Cyber Week on a high note.
Amazon device Cyber Monday deals
The new fifth-gen Echo Dot maintains the useful features and affordability of previous models, plus upgrades like better audio quality, temperature sensors and Wi-Fi extending capabilities. Right now you can score discounts on the Dot, plus the super-cute Kids Edition and bundles.
Ring Video doorbells are an easy way to upgrade your home security. The devices pair with the Ring app, which lets you check who’s at your door from anywhere. Plus, you can talk with whoever is ringing your bell with two-way communication capabilities.
We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Shop these discounted systems now.
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest, and largest, Echo Show to date. This 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand.
The Echo Glow is a nice companion to your Alexa setup. It’s compact, easy to set up and provides pleasant mood lighting to any space. Pair it with the Echo Show 5 Kids for streamlined daily routines.
When you purchase a select artificial Christmas tree, you’ll receive a free Smart Plug and Echo Dot that will streamline your holiday decorating, allowing you to control your tree’s lighting remotely.
Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals
Your AirTags keep track of your things; now you can keep track of your AirTag with this sophisticated leather loop, over half off right now.
Add a touch of automation to your home without actually investing in smart devices with this bestselling smart plug. Get a 4-pack for 20% off right now.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best over-ear headphones you can buy, with a slimmer design than their predecessors and refined noise-canceling microphones. This high-end model is on sale alongside other Sony headphones we like.
Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, save on the Blue Yeti and more (including the Yeti’s smaller sibling, the Nano) right now.
If you’re willing to invest in a camera that will make you look great under any lighting condition, the Razer Kiyo Pro is one of the best high-end options out there. Our pick for the best high-end webcam is just $8 shy of its lowest price ever.
The brand new Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Android smartwatch for most people, offering long battery life, good performance and plenty of fitness tracking capabilities.
The Xbox Series S is the best overall value in console gaming, and right now it's $50 off at Amazon.
Use the code CNNDEAL02 for an additional 5% off these fantastic budget earbuds — combined with the on-page coupon, this exclusive offer brings the total down to $34, a new low price.
Keep everything safe with our premium pick for the best external harddrive from Sandisk. Snag this model on sale alongside other options we like right now.
We think this wireless speaker makes a great travel companion. Keep the music going all vacation long with its long battery life, durability and crisp sound.
No matter what model you're on the lookout for, you're sure to find the Android phone you want in this sale on Galaxy phones (including the S22 Ultra and Flip 4), cases and accessories.
Shop discounted mice, keyboards and more right now from Razer.
If your current printer is on the fritz, save on a new one right now. You can choose from among basic to more high-end models, up to half off.
Amazon Cyber Monday appliance and smart home deals
Our favorite indoor security camera is built with privacy in mind, easy to set up and inexpensive. The video quality is top-notch, motion alerts are prompt and audio sounds great. Shop it on sale alongside other smart home security from Arlo.
Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials, including vinyl, card stock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more.
The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier earned our top pick for bedrooms during our humidifier testing. The machine makes virtually no noise, perfect for light sleepers, and has a night light function and automatic shutoff.
Keep dust, pollen, mold and more at bay with this Levoit air purifier, down to the lowest price we’ve seen.
If daylight saving time has got your sleep rhythms in a funk, consider our favorite sunrise lamp to start your mornings on the sunny side. Right now, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light is just shy of the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon, so pleasant mornings are in your future.
Right now, you can score our favorite budget smart thermostat at a nicely discounted price. The Nest Thermostat gives you a well-designed interface, remote app controls and the ability to toggle between modes, presets and set schedules.
Grab a four-pack of these compact smart plugs that lets you customize, monitor the plug and even set a schedule.
Our budget robot vacuum pick is quiet, effective and slim enough to reach under most furniture. It’s 45% off right now, just shy of its lowest price ever.
Smart garage controllers give you an easy way to double-check the door or remotely close it via your smartphone or smart home setup. Our editors’ favorite model, the Chamberlain MyQ, is an excellent value for a gadget that’ll give you reliable peace of mind.
Take your creativity to the next level with the powerful Maker 3. Its wide range of capabilities include cutting over 300 materials with 13 tools that boast premium precision and speed.
This is the lowest price we've seen this year on this powerful yet lightweight cordless vacuum
Amazon Cyber Monday pet deals
Let your pup curl up in this very fluffy donut bed now that it's down to its lowest price ever.
Keep an eye on your pup — and anything it likes to chew — with this treat-tossing, two-way audio camera.
This deal is for Fido. Your pups will love playing around with these on-sale toys, including favorites from Chuckit!.
Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen and dining deals
The Ember Mug 2 is a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. Right now you can save $30 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.
Cooking meat is no time for guessing games. The Kizen meat thermometer gives you peace of mind in the kitchen, thanks to reliably accurate readings and easy calibration. Right now score a significant price decrease on an already budget-friendly option.
These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper — and right now a 2-pack is on sale for just $17.
These sustainable, reusable cloths replace paper towels in your home and work like a charm. This deal is a great opportunity to make an impact and save your money, since they’re just $12 in gray right now.
Our favorite pressure cooker may cost a bit more than some other models, but it gave us the best results, has the simplest, easiest-to-use interface and even allows you to release steam via app.
This airtight bento-style lunch box keeps on-the-go meals leak-free, plus its little compartments and colorful design are awfully cute. Don't forget to clip the coupon.
If you prefer a bowl-lift mixer, the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series is your best bet. It has a large stainless steel bowl and a powerful motor that can handle bigger batches and recipes — a must-have especially over the holidays.
Right now you can save on griddles, casserole dishes, the signature Cocotte and much more durable cookware from the beloved brand.
Our favorite blender features a slew of preset buttons, comes in multiple colors, includes key accessories and is quieter than other models we tested. Get it right now for 25% off, $10 shy of the all-time low price.
This countertop ice maker is perfect for parties or anyone who enjoys a cold beverage at home. The machine produces ice in as little as 6 minutes and gives you 26 pounds in 24 hours.
Our favorite single-serve coffee maker is on sale for 33% off. Snag this intuitive and sleek machine or another discounted Nespresso right now.
Replace your dingy cookware with these premium upgrades from All-Clad. Durable, non-stick and versatile, these pieces are up to 40% off right now.
Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender. The bestselling 7500 model is around $50 off, and a bunch of other models are on sale too.
This dishwasher-safe product lets you cool any beverage in just 60 seconds, so you can enjoy iced coffee or chill a glass of wine anytime.
Dash makes some of the most affordable, countertop-friendly kitchen tools, and now you can save on quite a few — including our favorite budget air fryer.
Get your morning (or afternoon) caffeine fix without the hassle with a Keurig machine, now up to half off in a bunch of models and colorways.
No need to spend money on cans of your favorite soda or seltzer; with SodaStream, you can make your own at home. Pick up everything you need on sale right now — including CO2 canisters, bottles and Bubly flavor drops.
Two of our favorite espresso machines — the Breville Barista Pro and Bambino Plus — are on sale right now, so save now for streamlined mornings later.
Amazon Cyber Monday fashion deals
Keep your feet cozy and snug all winter long with these boots, slippers and more, on sale right now.
Amazon Cyber Monday sleep deals
If you’re looking for top-tier comfort, consider these highly rated, Underscored-recommended pillows. Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 20% off right now when you clip the on-page coupon.
Cozy up without overheating thanks to this memory foam body pillow, now over half off with the coupon.
Amazon Cyber Monday furniture and decor deals
Do your back a favor and pick up our favorite office chair for less from Amazon right now.
A pack of 2 soy candles is just $16 right now — and since they're by Mrs. Meyers, you know the scents are going to be good.
Nothing says ambiance like a new candle, and now you can pick up a slew of popular Yankee-brand ones on sale. At these prices, it makes sense to buy a few to set the mood for every season.
Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a seamless and affordable way to upgrade your TV, supporting full 4K resolution, dual-band Wi-Fi and HDR and Dolby Vision for improved color on a compatible TV.
Just in time for a new year of TV shows and movies, our favorite streaming device, the latest version of the Roku Ultra is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.
The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs we've tested, offering amazing picture quality and a fluid interface for browsing apps. It's close to its lowest price right now in a range of sizes from 42 to 83 inches.
Amazon Cyber Monday home improvement deals
Save up to 69% on fire safety essentials like smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, extinguishers and more.
Save on a wide variety Dewalt power tools, saws, drill bits and more right now and crush your next DIY.
Stock up and save on a set of rechargeable Amazon-brand batteries right now.
Amazon Cyber Monday health deals
This dentist-recommended, Bluetooth-equipped electric toothbrush is at its lowest price ever on Amazon. There are a few different colors available, so you can choose the one that best suits your bathroom counter while you upgrade your dental hygiene with our favorite electric toothbrush.
This citrus-scented spray keeps your bathroom smelling fresh, and right now it's a few dollars off.
Our runner-up in beard trimmer testing offers a solid, quick clip without all the bells and whistles of our top pick. This versatile option is at a new low price right now.
The Tushy Classic 3.0 is our favorite bidet, and right now you can save 20% on a reliable older model.
Looking to upgrade your at-home workouts? Right now the Original Peloton Bike is $300 off — a nice discount on the standard version of our stationary bike top pick, the Bike+.
Grab an on-sale Peloton Guide Strength Training Device and more fitness accessories for full-body strength and cardio workouts at home.
If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have.
Alternatively, grab this almost-60%-off kit from AncestryDNA this Cyber Monday.
With two hours of battery life, customizable speed, an ergonomic handle and four easy-to-clean attachments, this massage gun is ideal for the average user. Get it now for $100 off.
Splurge on a rowing machine from Hyrdrow — this one offers an immersive experience as well as additional workout equipment.