Cyber Monday has come and gone at Amazon. But after seven days and hundreds of jaw-dropping deals, the mega retailer is still offering up a chance to save big on some of the most coveted items around.

Sales run the gamut from the best tech, to home must-haves and everything in between. Shop soon, or risk the items on your list selling out. It’s your last chance to take advantage of the year’s best savings, so get your holiday haul today and finish off Cyber Week on a high note.

Amazon device Cyber Monday deals

First-time Deal
Echo Dot With Clock (5th Gen)
echo dot with clock 5th gen product card
Amazon

The new fifth-gen Echo Dot maintains the useful features and affordability of previous models, plus upgrades like better audio quality, temperature sensors and Wi-Fi extending capabilities. Right now you can score discounts on the Dot, plus the super-cute Kids Edition and bundles.

Read our review

$60 $40 at Amazon
Ring Video Doorbells and Bundles
underscored_best tested products_video doorbell camera_ring video doorbell 2 pro.jpeg
Ring

Ring Video doorbells are an easy way to upgrade your home security. The devices pair with the Ring app, which lets you check who’s at your door from anywhere. Plus, you can talk with whoever is ringing your bell with two-way communication capabilities.

Read our review

$60 From $45 at Amazon
Best Tested
Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Systems
amazon-echo-deals-prime-day-2021-eero
Amazon

We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Shop these discounted systems now. 

Read our review

$89 From $75 at Amazon
Echo Show 15
echo show 15 device
Amazon

The Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest, and largest, Echo Show to date. This 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand. 

Read our review

$250 $185 at Amazon
Echo Glow + Echo Show 5 Kids
echo glow show 5
Amazon

The Echo Glow is a nice companion to your Alexa setup. It’s compact, easy to set up and provides pleasant mood lighting to any space. Pair it with the Echo Show 5 Kids for streamlined daily routines.

Read our review

$125 $70 at Amazon
Holiday Trees + Amazon Smart Plug + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
holiday tree alexa lighting
Amazon

When you purchase a select artificial Christmas tree, you’ll receive a free Smart Plug and Echo Dot that will streamline your holiday decorating, allowing you to control your tree’s lighting remotely.

$210 From $154 at Amazon

Cyber Monday has arrived, and Amazon is offering great deals on everything you need for holiday gifting and beyond.

Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals

AirTag Leather Loop
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Apple AirTag Leather Loop
Amazon

Your AirTags keep track of your things; now you can keep track of your AirTag with this sophisticated leather loop, over half off right now.

$39 $19 at Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug
best smart plug kasa
Amazon

Add a touch of automation to your home without actually investing in smart devices with this bestselling smart plug. Get a 4-pack for 20% off right now.

$50 $40 at Amazon
Best Tested
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone underscored product card
Sony

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best over-ear headphones you can buy, with a slimmer design than their predecessors and refined noise-canceling microphones. This high-end model is on sale alongside other Sony headphones we like. 

Read our review

$400 $348 at Amazon
Blue Yeti Microphone
Blue Yeti

Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, save on the Blue Yeti and more (including the Yeti’s smaller sibling, the Nano) right now. 

Read our review

$130 $85 at Amazon
Best Tested
Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam
Razer Kiyo Pro
Razer

If you’re willing to invest in a camera that will make you look great under any lighting condition, the Razer Kiyo Pro is one of the best high-end options out there. Our pick for the best high-end webcam is just $8 shy of its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$200 $88 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch5
Samsung

The brand new Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Android smartwatch for most people, offering long battery life, good performance and plenty of fitness tracking capabilities.

Read our review

$280 From $229 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Xbox Series S Holiday Console
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S
Amazon

The Xbox Series S is the best overall value in console gaming, and right now it's $50 off at Amazon.

Read our review

$300 $240 at Amazon
Lowest Price
EarFun Air Wireless Earbuds
earfun air prime day tech
AMAZON

Use the code CNNDEAL02 for an additional 5% off these fantastic budget earbuds — combined with the on-page coupon, this exclusive offer brings the total down to $34, a new low price.

Read our review

$66 $34 at Amazon
Best Tested
SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD
Sandisk Portable Drive Placement CNNU
Amazon

Keep everything safe with our premium pick for the best external harddrive from Sandisk. Snag this model on sale alongside other options we like right now.

Read our review

$310 From $130 at Amazon
Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker
Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 5.49.16 PM.png
Amazon

We think this wireless speaker makes a great travel companion. Keep the music going all vacation long with its long battery life, durability and crisp sound.

Read our review

$60 $40 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Phones
Galaxy Z Flip 4 Clear Slim Cover
Samsung

No matter what model you're on the lookout for, you're sure to find the Android phone you want in this sale on Galaxy phones (including the S22 Ultra and Flip 4), cases and accessories.

Read our review

$190 From $165 at Amazon
Razer Gaming Accessories
razer mouse 4
Amazon

Shop discounted mice, keyboards and more right now from Razer.

$70 From $33 at Amazon
HP Printers
aprilHP Envy
Amazon

If your current printer is on the fritz, save on a new one right now. You can choose from among basic to more high-end models, up to half off.

$105 From $85 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday appliance and smart home deals

Best Tested
Arlo Essential Indoor Camera
Arlo essential indoor security cameras product card
Arlo

Our favorite indoor security camera is built with privacy in mind, easy to set up and inexpensive. The video quality is top-notch, motion alerts are prompt and audio sounds great. Shop it on sale alongside other smart home security from Arlo.

Read our review

$100 $75 at Amazon
Cricut Explore Air 2
underscored crafty mom gifts cricut
Amazon

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials, including vinyl, card stock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more.

$250 $169 at Amazon
Best Tested
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
winter Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Amazon

The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier earned our top pick for bedrooms during our humidifier testing. The machine makes virtually no noise, perfect for light sleepers, and has a night light function and automatic shutoff. 

Read our review

$50 $40 at Amazon
Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier
levoit core 300 air purifier cnnu
Amazon

Keep dust, pollen, mold and more at bay with this Levoit air purifier, down to the lowest price we’ve seen.

$100 $85 at Amazon
Best Tested
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
philips light
Amazon

If daylight saving time has got your sleep rhythms in a funk, consider our favorite sunrise lamp to start your mornings on the sunny side. Right now, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light is just shy of the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon, so pleasant mornings are in your future.

Read our review

$100 $80 at Amazon
Best Tested
Google Nest Thermostat
nest thermostat product card
GOOGLE

Right now, you can score our favorite budget smart thermostat at a nicely discounted price. The Nest Thermostat gives you a well-designed interface, remote app controls and the ability to toggle between modes, presets and set schedules.

Read our review

$130 $90 at Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug (4-Pack)
Kasa Smart Plug
Kasa Smart Plug
Amazon

Grab a four-pack of these compact smart plugs that lets you customize, monitor the plug and even set a schedule.

$30 $23 at Amazon
Best Tested
Eufy 11s Robot Vacuum
underscored primedaysplurges Eufy by Anker 11S
Amazon

Our budget robot vacuum pick is quiet, effective and slim enough to reach under most furniture. It’s 45% off right now, just shy of its lowest price ever.

Read our review

$229 $130 at Amazon
Best Tested
MyQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control
Amazon

Smart garage controllers give you an easy way to double-check the door or remotely close it via your smartphone or smart home setup. Our editors’ favorite model, the Chamberlain MyQ, is an excellent value for a gadget that’ll give you reliable peace of mind.

Read our review

$30 $20 at Amazon
Cricut Maker 3
Screen Shot 2022-11-28 at 9.14.10 AM.png
Amazon

Take your creativity to the next level with the powerful Maker 3. Its wide range of capabilities include cutting over 300 materials with 13 tools that boast premium precision and speed.

$429 $368 at Amazon
Tineco Pure One S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum
Tineco Pure ONE S12 Smart Cordless Stick Vacuum
Amazon

This is the lowest price we've seen this year on this powerful yet lightweight cordless vacuum

$500 $350 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday pet deals

Lowest Price
Bedsure Calming Dog Bed
bedsure dog bed cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Let your pup curl up in this very fluffy donut bed now that it's down to its lowest price ever.

$43 $32 at Amazon
Furbo 360-Degree Dog Camera
Furbo Dog Camera
Amazon

Keep an eye on your pup — and anything it likes to chew — with this treat-tossing, two-way audio camera.

$210 $147 at Amazon
Dog Toys
chuckit dog toy amazon cnnu.jpg
Amazon

This deal is for Fido. Your pups will love playing around with these on-sale toys, including favorites from Chuckit!.

$9 From $6 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen and dining deals

Editor Favorite
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Ember Mug 2
Amazon

The Ember Mug 2 is a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. Right now you can save $30 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.  

Read our review

$130 $100 at Amazon
Best Tested
Kizen IP100 Digital Meat Thermometer
underscored_best tested products_meat thermometer_kizen digital meat thermometer_product card.jpeg
Amazon

Cooking meat is no time for guessing games. The Kizen meat thermometer gives you peace of mind in the kitchen, thanks to reliably accurate readings and easy calibration. Right now score a significant price decrease on an already budget-friendly option.

Read our review

$20 $10 at Amazon
Reader Favorite
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats (Set of 2)
MMmat Silicone Baking Mats - Set of 2
Amazon

These bestselling silicone baking mats are nonstick, dishwasher-safe and a sustainable alternative to single-use aluminum foil or parchment paper — and right now a 2-pack is on sale for just $17.

Read our review

$25 $16 at Amazon
Reader Favorite
Swedish Dish Cloths
swedish dish cloth yellow cnnu.jpg
Amazon

These sustainable, reusable cloths replace paper towels in your home and work like a charm. This deal is a great opportunity to make an impact and save your money, since they’re just $12 in gray right now. 

Read our review

$20 From $12 at Amazon
Best Tested
Instant Pot Pro Plus, 6-Quart
instant pot pro plus pc.jpg
Amazon

Our favorite pressure cooker may cost a bit more than some other models, but it gave us the best results, has the simplest, easiest-to-use interface and even allows you to release steam via app.

Read our review

$200 $150 at Amazon
Bentgo Kids Stainless Steel Lunch Box
bentgo stainless steel lunch box cnnu
Amazon

This airtight bento-style lunch box keeps on-the-go meals leak-free, plus its little compartments and colorful design are awfully cute. Don't forget to clip the coupon.

$70 $47 at Amazon
Best Tested
KitchenAid 6-Quart Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer
7-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer with Redesigned Premium Touchpoints.jpg
KitchenAid

If you prefer a bowl-lift mixer, the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series is your best bet. It has a large stainless steel bowl and a powerful motor that can handle bigger batches and recipes — a must-have especially over the holidays.

Read our review

$600 $430 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron
nordstrom le creuset cnnu
Nordstrom

Right now you can save on griddles, casserole dishes, the signature Cocotte and much more durable cookware from the beloved brand.

Read our review

$22 From $19 at Amazon
Best Tested
Breville Super Q Blender
breville super q in.jpg
Amazon

Our favorite blender features a slew of preset buttons, comes in multiple colors, includes key accessories and is quieter than other models we tested. Get it right now for 25% off, $10 shy of the all-time low price.

Read our review

$550 $412 at Amazon
Silonn Countertop Ice Maker
Silonn ice maker
Amazon

This countertop ice maker is perfect for parties or anyone who enjoys a cold beverage at home. The machine produces ice in as little as 6 minutes and gives you 26 pounds in 24 hours.

$100 $89 at Amazon
Best Tested
Breville-Nespresso VertuoPlus Single-Serve Coffee Machine
Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville
Nespresso VertuoPlus Espresso Machine by Breville
Amazon

Our favorite single-serve coffee maker is on sale for 33% off. Snag this intuitive and sleek machine or another discounted Nespresso right now.

Read our review

$250 $175 at Amazon
All-Clad Cookware
5-underscored nordstrom home
Amazon

Replace your dingy cookware with these premium upgrades from All-Clad. Durable, non-stick and versatile, these pieces are up to 40% off right now.

$60 From $48 at Amazon
Vitamix 7500 Blender
7500
Vitamix

Upgrade your smoothie game with a top-of-the-line Vitamix blender. The bestselling 7500 model is around $50 off, and a bunch of other models are on sale too.

$550 $509 at Amazon
HyperChiller Beverage Cooler
hyperchiller
Amazon

This dishwasher-safe product lets you cool any beverage in just 60 seconds, so you can enjoy iced coffee or chill a glass of wine anytime.

$25 $16 at Amazon
Dash Kitchen Appliances
Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer
Dash Tasti Crisp Electric Air Fryer
Amazon

Dash makes some of the most affordable, countertop-friendly kitchen tools, and now you can save on quite a few — including our favorite budget air fryer.

Read our review

$25 From $20 at Amazon
Keurig Coffee Brewers
Keurig mini
Amazon

Get your morning (or afternoon) caffeine fix without the hassle with a Keurig machine, now up to half off in a bunch of models and colorways.

$100 $50 at Amazon
SodaStream Machines
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle
Amazon

No need to spend money on cans of your favorite soda or seltzer; with SodaStream, you can make your own at home. Pick up everything you need on sale right now — including CO2 canisters, bottles and Bubly flavor drops.

$100 From $60 at Amazon
Best Tested
Breville Espresso Machines
Breville Barista Pro Espresso Maker
Breville Barista Pro Espresso Maker
Best Buy

Two of our favorite espresso machines — the Breville Barista Pro and Bambino Plus — are on sale right now, so save now for streamlined mornings later.

Read our review

$350 From $280 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday fashion deals

Koolaburra by Ugg Shoes
Koolaburra by Ugg Milo
Koolaburra by Ugg Milo
Amazon

Keep your feet cozy and snug all winter long with these boots, slippers and more, on sale right now.

$60 From $36 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday sleep deals

Reader Favorite
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping
Amazon

If you’re looking for top-tier comfort, consider these highly rated, Underscored-recommended pillows. Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 20% off right now when you clip the on-page coupon. 

$55 $44 at Amazon
Snuggle-Pedic Body Pillow
Snuggle Pedic body pillow
Amazon

Cozy up without overheating thanks to this memory foam body pillow, now over half off with the coupon.

$70 $38 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday furniture and decor deals

Steelcase Series 1 Office Chair
steelcase series 1 chair cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Do your back a favor and pick up our favorite office chair for less from Amazon right now.

Read our review

$428 $385 at Amazon
Mrs. Meyer's Soy Aromatherapy Candle
mrs meyers candle basil cnnu
Amazon

A pack of 2 soy candles is just $16 right now — and since they're by Mrs. Meyers, you know the scents are going to be good.

$22 From $17 at Amazon
Yankee Candle
Screen Shot 2022-11-14 at 12.07.04 PM.png
Yankee Candle Original Jar Candle, Balsam & Cedar

Nothing says ambiance like a new candle, and now you can pick up a slew of popular Yankee-brand ones on sale. At these prices, it makes sense to buy a few to set the mood for every season.

$11 From $9 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday TV deals

Roku Streaming Stick 4K
smart-dorm-room-tech-gadgets roku stick
Amazon

The Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a seamless and affordable way to upgrade your TV, supporting full 4K resolution, dual-band Wi-Fi and HDR and Dolby Vision for improved color on a compatible TV. 

Read our review

$50 $25 at Amazon
Best Tested
Roku Ultra 2022
roku ultra prime day tech
AMAZON

Just in time for a new year of TV shows and movies, our favorite streaming device, the latest version of the Roku Ultra is down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

$100 $69 at Amazon
Best Tested
LG C2 OLED TV
New Project (85).jpg
LG

The LG C2 OLED is one of the best TVs we've tested, offering amazing picture quality and a fluid interface for browsing apps. It's close to its lowest price right now in a range of sizes from 42 to 83 inches.

Read our review

$997 From $896 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday home improvement deals

First Alert Fire Safety Products
amazon alarm
Amazon

Save up to 69% on fire safety essentials like smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, extinguishers and more.

$28 From $14 at Amazon
Dewalt Tools
underscored-dewalt
Amazon

Save on a wide variety Dewalt power tools, saws, drill bits and more right now and crush your next DIY. 

$17 From $11 at Amazon
Amazon Basics AA Rechargeable Batteries
Amazon Basics Rechargeable batteries cnnu
Amazon

Stock up and save on a set of rechargeable Amazon-brand batteries right now.

$28 $21 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday health deals

Lowest Price
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush
philips-sonicare-underscored-product-card-4100
Philips

This dentist-recommended, Bluetooth-equipped electric toothbrush is at its lowest price ever on Amazon. There are a few different colors available, so you can choose the one that best suits your bathroom counter while you upgrade your dental hygiene with our favorite electric toothbrush.

Read our review

$50 $30 at Amazon
Poo-Pourri Before-You-Go Toilet Spray
underscored amazon 5star gifts poo pourri
Amazon

This citrus-scented spray keeps your bathroom smelling fresh, and right now it's a few dollars off.

$25 $22 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Braun Beard Trimmer BT7240
CNN Underscored_braun_best beard trimmers
Amazon

Our runner-up in beard trimmer testing offers a solid, quick clip without all the bells and whistles of our top pick. This versatile option is at a new low price right now.

Read our review

$70 $49 at Amazon
Tushy Classic 2.0 Bidet
tushy classic
Tushy

The Tushy Classic 3.0 is our favorite bidet, and right now you can save 20% on a reliable older model.

Read our review

$69 $55 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Original Peloton Bike
original peloton bike product card CNNU.jpg
Amazon

Looking to upgrade your at-home workouts? Right now the Original Peloton Bike is $300 off — a nice discount on the standard version of our stationary bike top pick, the Bike+.

Read our review

$1,445 $1,145 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Peloton Guide
peloton guide pc
Peloton

Grab an on-sale Peloton Guide Strength Training Device and more fitness accessories for full-body strength and cardio workouts at home.

Read our review

$295 $245 at Amazon
23andMe Personal Genetic DNA Tests
underscored-xmas-fitness-07
Amazon

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have.

$99 $79 at Amazon
AncestryDNA + Traits
ancestrydna traits
Amazon

Alternatively, grab this almost-60%-off kit from AncestryDNA this Cyber Monday.

$119 $69 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Theragun Prime
theragun prime
Target

 With two hours of battery life, customizable speed, an ergonomic handle and four easy-to-clean attachments, this massage gun is ideal for the average user. Get it now for $100 off.

Read our review

$299 $198 at Amazon
Hydrow Wave Rowing Machine
hydrow rowing machine
Hydrow

Splurge on a rowing machine from Hyrdrow — this one offers an immersive experience as well as additional workout equipment.

$1,965 $1,495 at Amazon