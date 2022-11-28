Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Cyber Monday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Amazon Cyber Monday 2022: Featured deal
Ember 2 Temperature Control Smart Mug: Right now, you can save $30 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.
Cyber Monday has arrived, and Amazon is offering great deals on everything you need for holiday gifting and beyond.
Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, as long as you’re a Prime member you’ll find discounts on almost everything today. Think clothing, tech, beauty and more, plus holiday deals so you can save as you check off everyone’s wish list. Plus, stock up on everyday essentials and save 25%.
Since sifting through thousands of on-sale products is not for the faint of heart, we’ve done the heavy lifting and found the best deals Amazon has to offer today (we’re talking all-time low prices on tons of our top picks). Below, we’ve sorted them into categories for your convenience.
Make sure you check back frequently, as we’ll be in the trenches at all hours, updating this page constantly as new deals roll in. Happy shopping!
Amazon device Cyber Monday deals
The Kindle Paperwhite boasts a lightweight, waterproof design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth to reduce strain on your eyes. Grab the budget-friendly Paperwhite or our top pick, the Oasis, at a nice discount right now.
The new fifth-gen Echo Dot maintains the useful features and affordability of previous models, plus upgrades like better audio quality, temperature sensors and Wi-Fi extending capabilities. Right now you can score discounts on the Dot, plus the super-cute Kids Edition and bundles.
These dependable, affordable TVs offer a ton of features, including your pick of streaming services, Alexa built in, Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround. It’s always a great value, but even more at these prices.
The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition comes with a tough case and the hardware and internals of the Fire HD 10 tablet, plus you’ll get a year of Amazon Freetime Unlimited and a two-year, worry-free guarantee and a super-solid warranty. Plus, you can save even more with past-generation tablets.
Ring Video doorbells are an easy way to upgrade your home security. The devices pair with the Ring app, which lets you check who’s at your door from anywhere. Plus, you can talk with whoever is ringing your bell with two-way communication capabilities.
We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Shop these discounted systems now.
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest, and largest, Echo Show to date. This 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand.
The Echo Glow is a nice companion to your Alexa setup. It’s compact, easy to set up and provides pleasant mood lighting to any space. Pair it with the Echo Show 5 Kids for streamlined daily routines.
When you purchase a select artificial Christmas tree, you’ll receive a free Smart Plug and Echo Dot that will streamline your holiday decorating, allowing you to control your tree’s lighting remotely.
If you're on a budget and live in an Alexa household, the Amazon Smart Thermostat delivers excellent performance with the company's voice assistant.
The Echo Glow is a nice companion to your Alexa setup. It’s compact, easy to set up and provides pleasant mood lighting to any space.
Right now you can get bestsellers on your Kindle starting at just $0.99 — shop bestsellers from Taylor Jenkins Reid, David Sedaris and more.
Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals
Our favorite budget Macbook is even more affordable right now. This sleek and powerful laptop is faster than virtually anything at its price point.
Add a touch of automation to your home without actually investing in smart devices with this bestselling smart plug. Get a 4-pack for 20% off right now.
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best over-ear headphones you can buy, with a slimmer design than their predecessors and refined noise-canceling microphones. This high-end model is on sale alongside other Sony headphones we like.
Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you’re podcasting, streaming or anything in between, save on the Blue Yeti and more (including the Yeti’s smaller sibling, the Nano) right now.
If you’re willing to invest in a camera that will make you look great under any lighting condition, the Razer Kiyo Pro is one of the best high-end options out there. Our pick for the best high-end webcam is just $8 shy of its lowest price ever.
This updated version of Apple’s original Pencil integrates seamlessly with your iPad experience.
Right now you can score a 12-month subscription for under $100 — plus a free $50 Amazon gift card to spend as you please.
The brand new Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Android smartwatch for most people, offering long battery life, good performance and plenty of fitness tracking capabilities.
The Xbox Series S is the best overall value in console gaming, and right now it's $50 off at Amazon. Plus, get a free $40 digital credit with code XBOX.
Use the code CNNDEAL02 for an additional 5% off these fantastic budget earbuds — combined with the on-page coupon, this exclusive offer brings the total down to $34, a new low price.
Get impressive audio in a compact, portable package with the JBL Clip 4, now at an all-time low price. This speaker is waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it anywhere you need some tunes.
The Logitech StreamCam delivers excellent picture quality, with smooth 1080p and the ability to shoot in both vertical and horizontal orientation. It’s an excellent pick for streamers and WFH-ers alike, with an attractive design and a bevy of helpful features.
The brand new Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Android smartwatch for most people, offering long battery life, good performance and plenty of fitness tracking capabilities.
Keep everything safe with our premium pick for the best external harddrive from Sandisk. Snag this model on sale alongside other options we like right now.
This is the lowest price we’ve seen on these past-generation AirPods that still hold up if noise-cancellation isn’t a priority for you. Grab a pair for gym workouts or WFH video calls and save.
Right now, score discounts on two speakers we love — the Megaboom (our favorite portable speaker on steroids) and the latest Wonderboom. Boasting considerable bass, 360-degree sound and a compact package, these waterproof speakers are a must have for outdoors listening.
If you’re in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now, you can score savings on the keychain-compatible Mate, credit-card size Slim and more models.
The full-size, full featured Logitech MX Keys offers a terrific typing experience, easy device switching, and simple customization. Snag our favorite keyboard for 15% off right now.
We think this wireless speaker makes a great travel companion. Keep the music going all vacation long with its long battery life, durability and crisp sound.
The Beats Fit Pro blend all of the AirPods Pro's best features with a stylish, secure and workout-friendly design. With a great discount and Underscored’s seal of approval, why not try them out?
Our favorite portable ring light is small enough to put in a pocket or purse, giving you great video call and selfie lighting you can take anywhere.
No matter what model you're on the lookout for, you're sure to find the Android phone you want in this sale on Galaxy phones (including the S22 Ultra and Flip 4), cases and accessories.
Shop discounted mice, keyboards and more right now from Razer.
Listen to music in style and save, thanks to these Cyber Monday discounts up to 34% off.
Take the tunes with you, no matter where you're going. Right now you can save on portable bluetooth speakers and quality noise-cancelling earbuds from Bose.
Whether you're juicing up your iPhone or Oculus Quest or keeping the lights on with a portable power station, you can save on a variety of Anker products right now.
We’ve all seen those incredible drone videos with aerial shots from above. And now you can learn how to make them yourself with the help of the DJI Mavic Air 2, which you can snag for $200 off at Amazon.
If your current printer is on the fritz, save on a new one right now. You can choose from among basic to more high-end models, up to half off.
Get this Android tablet up to 39% off right now — it boasts plenty of storage, fast charging and a vibrant screen.
Amazon Cyber Monday appliance and smart home deals
Our favorite indoor security camera is built with privacy in mind, easy to set up and inexpensive. The video quality is top-notch, motion alerts are prompt and audio sounds great. Shop it on sale alongside other smart home security from Arlo.
Save on our favorite handheld vacuum — plus steam mops, pet hair removers and more — and get a spotless home for less.
Shop the gold standard of smart home lighting and get discounts on a range of products. Decorate your bedroom with trendy LED strips or set the mood with a portable lamp — the possibilities are endless, not to mention infinitely customizable.
Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials, including vinyl, card stock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more.
Combat the effects of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), with a light therapy lamp like this one. It's sturdy, well designed, easy to use and bright, with a convenient nonslip bottom.
The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier earned our top pick for bedrooms during our humidifier testing. The machine makes virtually no noise, perfect for light sleepers, and has a night light function and automatic shutoff.
Keep dust, pollen, mold and more at bay with this Levoit air purifier, down to the lowest price we’ve seen.
If daylight saving time has got your sleep rhythms in a funk, consider our favorite sunrise lamp to start your mornings on the sunny side. Right now, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light is just shy of the lowest price we’ve seen at Amazon, so pleasant mornings are in your future.
Stains are no match for this small-but-mighty cleaner. Suitable for a variety of surfaces, from carpets to car interiors and more, this cleaner guarantees to be worth its price.
Right now, you can score our favorite budget smart thermostat at a nicely discounted price. The Nest Thermostat gives you a well-designed interface, remote app controls and the ability to toggle between modes, presets and set schedules.
Grab a four-pack of these compact smart plugs that lets you customize, monitor the plug and even set a schedule.
Our budget robot vacuum pick is quiet, effective and slim enough to reach under most furniture. It’s 45% off right now, just shy of its lowest price ever.
This device traps and kills gnats, moths and fruit flies, and it's 30% off right now for a pest-free home.
Winter air is two things: cold and dry. Keep your home comfortable this season with on-sale heaters, humidifiers and air purifiers from Honeywell.
Smart garage controllers give you an easy way to double-check the door or remotely close it via your smartphone or smart home setup. Our editors’ favorite model, the Chamberlain MyQ, is an excellent value for a gadget that’ll give you reliable peace of mind.
Track your baby's sleep and keep an eye out during naps with the Owlet Camera and Dream Sock, on sale now.
Achieve maximum creativity in minimal space with the Cricut Joy. This compact machine is easy to set up and use, and it completes custom projects in a snap.
If you're looking for a way to unlock or lock your door from your phone, this Yale Assure Lock will do the trick. Better yet, it integrates with Apple HomeKit, so you can control it with Siri.
Get our favorite robot vacuum at its lowest price ever — it boasts simpler mapping, more cleaning power and smarter features than anything else we tested. Plus, shop other Roomba models on sale.
Amazon Cyber Monday pet deals
Let your pup curl up in this very fluffy donut bed now that it's down to its lowest price ever.
This popular dog toy will keep your pup entertained for a while, plus it's undeniably cute to look at. Get it for 65% off right now.
Keep an eye on your pup — and anything it likes to chew — with this treat-tossing, two-way audio camera.
If your pet goes wild for Greenies — and most do — stock up on some treats from the brand now and save.
This deal is for Fido. Your pups will love playing around with these on-sale toys, including favorites from Chuckit!.
Mealtime just got more delicious for your four-legged family members (and more affordable for you).
Save on everything you need — from food to travel carriers to litter boxes and more — for your pets right now.
Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen and dining deals
For the egg lovers out there, there’s no easier way to scramble, hard boil, soft boil or poach eggs than with this Dash egg cooker. Get it for under $13 right now.
If you prefer the versatility and extra space that comes from having an oven-style air fryer, this model is a great option. Get it for almost 40% off right now.
The Ember Mug 2 is a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. Right now you can save $30 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.