Amazon Cyber Monday 2022: Featured deal

Ember 2 Temperature Control Smart Mug

Cyber Monday has arrived, and Amazon is offering great deals on everything you need for holiday gifting and beyond.

Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, as long as you’re a Prime member you’ll find discounts on almost everything today. Think clothing, tech, beauty and more, plus holiday deals so you can save as you check off everyone’s wish list. Plus, stock up on everyday essentials and save 25%.

Since sifting through thousands of on-sale products is not for the faint of heart, we’ve done the heavy lifting and found the best deals Amazon has to offer today (we’re talking all-time low prices on tons of our top picks). Below, we’ve sorted them into categories for your convenience.

Amazon device Cyber Monday deals

Best Tested
Kindle E-Readers
Kindle Oasis
Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite boasts a lightweight, waterproof design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth to reduce strain on your eyes. Grab the budget-friendly Paperwhite or our top pick, the Oasis, at a nice discount right now. 

$140 From $95 at Amazon
First-time Deal
Echo Dot With Clock (5th Gen)
echo dot with clock 5th gen product card
Amazon

The new fifth-gen Echo Dot maintains the useful features and affordability of previous models, plus upgrades like better audio quality, temperature sensors and Wi-Fi extending capabilities. Right now you can score discounts on the Dot, plus the super-cute Kids Edition and bundles.

$60 $40 at Amazon
Insignia HD Smart Fire TVs
Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV
Best Buy

These dependable, affordable TVs offer a ton of features, including your pick of streaming services, Alexa built in, Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround. It's always a great value, but even more at these prices.

$170 From $80 at Amazon
Kids Fire Tablets
Fire 8 Kids Tablet
Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition comes with a tough case and the hardware and internals of the Fire HD 10 tablet, plus you'll get a year of Amazon Freetime Unlimited and a two-year, worry-free guarantee and a super-solid warranty. Plus, you can save even more with past-generation tablets.

$110 From $55 at Amazon
Ring Video Doorbells and Bundles
underscored_best tested products_video doorbell camera_ring video doorbell 2 pro.jpeg
Ring

Ring Video doorbells are an easy way to upgrade your home security. The devices pair with the Ring app, which lets you check who's at your door from anywhere. Plus, you can talk with whoever is ringing your bell with two-way communication capabilities.

$60 From $45 at Amazon
Best Tested
Eero Mesh Wi-Fi Systems
amazon-echo-deals-prime-day-2021-eero
Amazon

We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Shop these discounted systems now. 

$89 From $75 at Amazon
Echo Show 15
echo show 15 device
Amazon

The Echo Show 15 is Amazon's newest, and largest, Echo Show to date. This 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand. 

$250 $170 at Amazon
Echo Glow + Echo Show 5 Kids
echo glow show 5
Amazon

The Echo Glow is a nice companion to your Alexa setup. It's compact, easy to set up and provides pleasant mood lighting to any space. Pair it with the Echo Show 5 Kids for streamlined daily routines.

$125 $51 at Amazon
Holiday Trees + Amazon Smart Plug + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
holiday tree alexa lighting
Amazon

When you purchase a select artificial Christmas tree, you'll receive a free Smart Plug and Echo Dot that will streamline your holiday decorating, allowing you to control your tree's lighting remotely.

$210 From $154 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Amazon Smart Thermostat
Amazon Smart Thermostat
Amazon Smart Thermostat
Target

If you're on a budget and live in an Alexa household, the Amazon Smart Thermostat delivers excellent performance with the company's voice assistant.

$60 $42 at Amazon
Echo Glow
Echo Glow - Multicolor smart lamp for kids
Amazon

The Echo Glow is a nice companion to your Alexa setup. It's compact, easy to set up and provides pleasant mood lighting to any space. 

$30 $17 at Amazon
Top Reads on Kindle
taylor jenkins reid carrie soto book kindle read cnnu
Amazon

Right now you can get bestsellers on your Kindle starting at just $0.99 — shop bestsellers from Taylor Jenkins Reid, David Sedaris and more.

$28 From $4 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday tech deals

Editor Favorite
Macbook Air M1
2020 Apple MacBook Air with Apple M1 Chip
Amazon

Our favorite budget Macbook is even more affordable right now. This sleek and powerful laptop is faster than virtually anything at its price point.

$999 From $799 at Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug
best smart plug kasa
Amazon

Add a touch of automation to your home without actually investing in smart devices with this bestselling smart plug. Get a 4-pack for 20% off right now.

$50 $40 at Amazon
Best Tested
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone underscored product card
Sony

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best over-ear headphones you can buy, with a slimmer design than their predecessors and refined noise-canceling microphones. This high-end model is on sale alongside other Sony headphones we like. 

$400 $348 at Amazon
Blue Yeti Microphone
Blue Yeti

Practically everyone agrees — the Blue Yeti microphone is the best mid-price microphone out there. Whether you're podcasting, streaming or anything in between, save on the Blue Yeti and more (including the Yeti's smaller sibling, the Nano) right now. 

$130 $90 at Amazon
Best Tested
Razer Kiyo Pro Webcam
Razer Kiyo Pro
Razer

If you're willing to invest in a camera that will make you look great under any lighting condition, the Razer Kiyo Pro is one of the best high-end options out there. Our pick for the best high-end webcam is just $8 shy of its lowest price ever.

$200 $88 at Amazon
Apple Pencil (2nd Gen)
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Apple Pencil (2nd Generation)
Amazon

This updated version of Apple's original Pencil integrates seamlessly with your iPad experience.

$129 $89 at Amazon
Microsoft 365 Family
microsoft 365 cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Right now you can score a 12-month subscription for under $100 — plus a free $50 Amazon gift card to spend as you please.

$150 $93 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Samsung Galaxy Watch5
Samsung

The brand new Galaxy Watch 5 is the best Android smartwatch for most people, offering long battery life, good performance and plenty of fitness tracking capabilities.

$280 From $229 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Xbox Series S Holiday Console
Xbox Series S
Xbox Series S
Amazon

The Xbox Series S is the best overall value in console gaming, and right now it's $50 off at Amazon. Plus, get a free $40 digital credit with code XBOX.

$300 $240 at Amazon
Lowest Price
EarFun Air Wireless Earbuds
earfun air prime day tech
AMAZON

Use the code CNNDEAL02 for an additional 5% off these fantastic budget earbuds — combined with the on-page coupon, this exclusive offer brings the total down to $34, a new low price.

$66 $34 at Amazon
JBL Clip 4
JBL Clip 4 product card cnnu
Amazon

Get impressive audio in a compact, portable package with the JBL Clip 4, now at an all-time low price. This speaker is waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it anywhere you need some tunes.

$80 $45 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Logitech StreamCam
logitech streamcam product card
Logitech

The Logitech StreamCam delivers excellent picture quality, with smooth 1080p and the ability to shoot in both vertical and horizontal orientation. It's an excellent pick for streamers and WFH-ers alike, with an attractive design and a bevy of helpful features.

$170 $100 at Amazon
Best Tested
SanDisk 1TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD
Sandisk Portable Drive Placement CNNU
Amazon

Keep everything safe with our premium pick for the best external harddrive from Sandisk. Snag this model on sale alongside other options we like right now.

$310 From $130 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Apple AirPods (2nd Gen)
Target Apple AirPods True Wireless Bluetooth Headphones (2nd Generation) with Charging Case
Target

This is the lowest price we've seen on these past-generation AirPods that still hold up if noise-cancellation isn't a priority for you. Grab a pair for gym workouts or WFH video calls and save.

$159 $79 at Amazon
Ultimate Ears Portable Speakers
megaboom 3
Ultimate Ears

Right now, score discounts on two speakers we love — the Megaboom (our favorite portable speaker on steroids) and the latest Wonderboom. Boasting considerable bass, 360-degree sound and a compact package, these waterproof speakers are a must have for outdoors listening.

$100 $80 at Amazon
Tile Bluetooth Trackers
tile mate
Tile

If you're in the habit of misplacing things, Tile trackers are a great solution. Right now, you can score savings on the keychain-compatible Mate, credit-card size Slim and more models. 

$25 From $18 at Amazon
Best Tested
Logitech MX Keys Wireless Keyboard
logitech mx keys product card
LOGITECH

The full-size, full featured Logitech MX Keys offers a terrific typing experience, easy device switching, and simple customization. Snag our favorite keyboard for 15% off right now.

$120 $102 at Amazon
Sony SRS-XB13 Bluetooth Speaker
Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 5.49.16 PM.png
Amazon

We think this wireless speaker makes a great travel companion. Keep the music going all vacation long with its long battery life, durability and crisp sound.

$60 $38 at Amazon
Beats Fit Pro True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds
beats fit pro product card.jpg
Beats

The Beats Fit Pro blend all of the AirPods Pro's best features with a stylish, secure and workout-friendly design. With a great discount and Underscored's seal of approval, why not try them out?

$200 $160 at Amazon
Best Tested
Whellen Selfie Ring Light
whellen selfie ring light prime day tech
AMAZON

Our favorite portable ring light is small enough to put in a pocket or purse, giving you great video call and selfie lighting you can take anywhere.

$14 $11 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Phones
Galaxy Z Flip 4 Clear Slim Cover
Samsung

No matter what model you're on the lookout for, you're sure to find the Android phone you want in this sale on Galaxy phones (including the S22 Ultra and Flip 4), cases and accessories.

$190 From $165 at Amazon
Razer Gaming Accessories
razer mouse 4
Amazon

Shop discounted mice, keyboards and more right now from Razer.

$70 From $33 at Amazon
Marshall Speakers and Headphones
underscored-marshall
Amazon

Listen to music in style and save, thanks to these Cyber Monday discounts up to 34% off.

$100 From $80 at Amazon
Bose Headphones and Portable Speakers
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Amazon

Take the tunes with you, no matter where you're going. Right now you can save on portable bluetooth speakers and quality noise-cancelling earbuds from Bose.

$119 From $89 at Amazon
Anker Charging Accessories
Anker PowerLine+ Charging Cable
Amazon

Whether you're juicing up your iPhone or Oculus Quest or keeping the lights on with a portable power station, you can save on a variety of Anker products right now.

$23 From $16 at Amazon
DJI Mavic Mini 2 Fly More Combo
dji mavic mini 2 cnnu.jpg
Amazon

We've all seen those incredible drone videos with aerial shots from above. And now you can learn how to make them yourself with the help of the DJI Mavic Air 2, which you can snag for $200 off at Amazon.

$599 $509 at Amazon
HP Printers
aprilHP Envy
Amazon

If your current printer is on the fritz, save on a new one right now. You can choose from among basic to more high-end models, up to half off.

$105 From $85 at Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8
galaxy tab a8 cnnu
Amazon

Get this Android tablet up to 39% off right now — it boasts plenty of storage, fast charging and a vibrant screen.

$230 $140 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday appliance and smart home deals

Best Tested
Arlo Essential Indoor Camera
Arlo essential indoor security cameras product card
Arlo

Our favorite indoor security camera is built with privacy in mind, easy to set up and inexpensive. The video quality is top-notch, motion alerts are prompt and audio sounds great. Shop it on sale alongside other smart home security from Arlo.

$100 $75 at Amazon
Best Tested
Black + Decker Dustbuster
Black & Decker Dustbuster Cordless Vacuum Placement CNNU
Amazon

Save on our favorite handheld vacuum — plus steam mops, pet hair removers and more — and get a spotless home for less.

$60 $40 at Amazon
Philips Hue Smart Lighting
Philips Hue LED light product card
Philips

Shop the gold standard of smart home lighting and get discounts on a range of products. Decorate your bedroom with trendy LED strips or set the mood with a portable lamp — the possibilities are endless, not to mention infinitely customizable. 

$70 From $34 at Amazon
Cricut Explore Air 2
underscored crafty mom gifts cricut
Amazon

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials, including vinyl, card stock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more.

$250 $169 at Amazon
Circadian Optics Light Therapy Lamp
Screen Shot 2022-10-10 at 12.56.14 PM.png
Amazon

Combat the effects of seasonal affective disorder (SAD), with a light therapy lamp like this one. It's sturdy, well designed, easy to use and bright, with a convenient nonslip bottom. 

$85 $34 at Amazon
Best Tested
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
winter Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier
Amazon

The Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier earned our top pick for bedrooms during our humidifier testing. The machine makes virtually no noise, perfect for light sleepers, and has a night light function and automatic shutoff. 

$50 $32 at Amazon
Levoit Core 300 Air Purifier
levoit core 300 air purifier cnnu
Amazon

Keep dust, pollen, mold and more at bay with this Levoit air purifier, down to the lowest price we've seen.

$100 $85 at Amazon
Best Tested
Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light
philips light
Amazon

If daylight saving time has got your sleep rhythms in a funk, consider our favorite sunrise lamp to start your mornings on the sunny side. Right now, the Philips SmartSleep Wake-up Light is just shy of the lowest price we've seen at Amazon, so pleasant mornings are in your future.

$100 $80 at Amazon
Bissell Little Green Portable Spot and Stain Cleaner
Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner product card CNNU
Amazon

Stains are no match for this small-but-mighty cleaner. Suitable for a variety of surfaces, from carpets to car interiors and more, this

$124 $89 at Amazon
Best Tested
Google Nest Thermostat
nest thermostat product card
GOOGLE

Right now, you can score our favorite budget smart thermostat at a nicely discounted price. The Nest Thermostat gives you a well-designed interface, remote app controls and the ability to toggle between modes, presets and set schedules.

$130 $90 at Amazon
Kasa Smart Plug (4-Pack)
Kasa Smart Plug
Kasa Smart Plug
Amazon

Grab a four-pack of these compact smart plugs that lets you customize, monitor the plug and even set a schedule.

$30 $23 at Amazon
Best Tested
Eufy 11s Robot Vacuum
underscored primedaysplurges Eufy by Anker 11S
Amazon

Our budget robot vacuum pick is quiet, effective and slim enough to reach under most furniture. It’s 45% off right now, just shy of its lowest price ever.

$229 $126 at Amazon
Reader Favorite
Katchy Indoor Insect Trap
amazon little things katchy
Amazon

This device traps and kills gnats, moths and fruit flies, and it's 30% off right now for a pest-free home.

$45 $30 at Amazon
Honeywell Heaters and Humidifiers
honeywell air purifier cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Winter air is two things: cold and dry. Keep your home comfortable this season with on-sale heaters, humidifiers and air purifiers from Honeywell.

$155 From $72 at Amazon
Best Tested
MyQ Chamberlain Smart Garage Control
Chamberlain myQ Smart Garage Control
Amazon

Smart garage controllers give you an easy way to double-check the door or remotely close it via your smartphone or smart home setup. Our editors’ favorite model, the Chamberlain MyQ, is an excellent value for a gadget that’ll give you reliable peace of mind.

$30 $17 at Amazon
Owlet Smart Baby Monitor and Sock
Owlet baby monitor camera sock cnnu
Amazon

Track your baby's sleep and keep an eye out during naps with the Owlet Camera and Dream Sock, on sale now.

$119 From $69 at Amazon
Shark Vacuums
underscored Shark Navigator Lift-Away XL Multisurface Vacuum.jpg
Walmart

The brand behind our favorite upright vacuum has deals galore right now, so you can save while you get your floors squeaky clean.

$100 From $60 at Amazon
Cricut Joy
cricut joy cnnu
Amazon

Achieve maximum creativity in minimal space with the Cricut Joy. This compact machine is easy to set up and use, and it completes custom projects in a snap.

$179 $125 at Amazon
Yale Security Smart Locks
underscored yale smart lock
Amazon

If you're looking for a way to unlock or lock your door from your phone, this Yale Assure Lock will do the trick. Better yet, it integrates with Apple HomeKit, so you can control it with Siri.

$289 From $199 at Amazon
iRobot Roomba j7+
iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Wi-Fi-Connected, Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum
Bed Bath & Beyond

Get our favorite robot vacuum at its lowest price ever — it boasts simpler mapping, more cleaning power and smarter features than anything else we tested. Plus, shop other Roomba models on sale.

$800 $510 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday pet deals

Lowest Price
Bedsure Calming Dog Bed
bedsure dog bed cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Let your pup curl up in this very fluffy donut bed now that it's down to its lowest price ever.

$43 $32 at Amazon
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Dog Toy
Outward Hound Hide-A-Squirrel Squeaky Puzzle Plush Dog Toy product card CNNU
Amazon

This popular dog toy will keep your pup entertained for a while, plus it's undeniably cute to look at. Get it for 65% off right now.

$14 $5 at Amazon
Furbo 360-Degree Dog Camera
Furbo Dog Camera
Amazon

Keep an eye on your pup — and anything it likes to chew — with this treat-tossing, two-way audio camera.

$210 $147 at Amazon
Greenies
Greenies

If your pet goes wild for Greenies — and most do — stock up on some treats from the brand now and save.

$15 From $10 at Amazon
Dog Toys
chuckit dog toy amazon cnnu.jpg
Amazon

This deal is for Fido. Your pups will love playing around with these on-sale toys, including favorites from Chuckit!.

$9 From $6 at Amazon
Hill's Science Diet Wet Dog Food Cans and Cat Pouches
hills science dog food cnnu.jpg
Amazon

Mealtime just got more delicious for your four-legged family members (and more affordable for you).

$37 $17 at Amazon
Iris USA Pet Products
iris usa pet carrier
Amazon

Save on everything you need — from food to travel carriers to litter boxes and more — for your pets right now.

$16 From $14 at Amazon

Amazon Cyber Monday kitchen and dining deals

Reader Favorite
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
Dash Rapid Egg Cooker
Amazon

For the egg lovers out there, there’s no easier way to scramble, hard boil, soft boil or poach eggs than with this Dash egg cooker. Get it for under $13 right now.

$17 $13 at Amazon
Cuisinart CTOA-122 Convection Toaster Oven Airfryer
appliancecuisinart
Amazon

If you prefer the versatility and extra space that comes from having an oven-style air fryer, this model is a great option. Get it for almost 40% off right now.

$200 $125 at Amazon
Editor Favorite
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Ember Mug 2
Amazon

The Ember Mug 2 is a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. Right now you can save $30 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.  

$130 $100 at Amazon
Best Tested
Kizen IP100 Digital Meat Thermometer