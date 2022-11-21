Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.
Amazon Black Friday 2022: Featured deal
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows: Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off at Amazon right now when you clip the on-page coupon.
It feels like we just wrapped on the Prime Early Access Sale, but now we’re facing another major event with discounts on thousands of items spanning every category imaginable: Black Friday is here, and Amazon is offering even more great deals on everything you missed the first time around.
Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, as long as you’re a Prime member you’ll find discounts on almost everything today. Think everyday appliances, clothing, tech, beauty and more, plus holiday deals so you can save as you check off everyone’s wishlist.
Since sifting through thousands of on-sale products is not for the faint of heart, we’ve done the heavy lifting and found the best deals Amazon has to offer today (we’re talking all-time low prices on tons of our top picks). Below, we’ve sorted them into categories for your convenience.
Make sure you check back frequently, as we’ll be in the trenches at all hours, updating this page constantly as new deals roll in. Happy shopping!
Best Amazon device Black Friday deals
The Kindle Paperwhite boasts a lightweight, waterproof design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth to reduce strain on your eyes. Grab the budget-friendly Paperwhite or our top pick, the Oasis, at a nice discount right now.
The new 5th Gen Echo Dot maintains the useful features and affordability of previous models, plus upgrades like better audio quality, temperature sensors and Wi-Fi extending capabilities. Right now you can score discounts on the Dot, plus the super-cute kids edition and bundles.
These dependable, affordable TVs offer a ton of features including your pick of streaming services, Alexa built-in, Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround. It’s always a great value, but even more at these prices.
Keep an eye on your property with these HD cameras. Wireless and weatherproof, these bundles are reliable and customizable for anywhere.
The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition comes with a tough case and the hardware and internals of the Fire HD 10 tablet, plus you’ll get a year of Amazon Freetime Unlimited and a two-year, worry-free guarantee and a super-solid warranty. Plus, you can save even more with past generation tablets.
Ring Video doorbells are an easy way to upgrade your home security. The devices pair with the Ring app, which lets you check who’s at your door from anywhere. Plus, you can talk with whoever is ringing your bell with two-way communication capabilities.
We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Shop these discounted systems now.
The Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest, and largest, Echo Show to date. This 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand.
The Echo Glow is a nice companion to your Alexa setup. It’s compact, easy to set up and provides pleasant mood lighting to any space. Pair it with the Echo Show 5 Kids for streamlined daily routines.
The Fire TV Cube combines an Alexa smart speaker with a Fire TV streaming device. You can even ask Alexa to turn on the TV without getting up from the couch.
When you purchase a select artificial Christmas tree, you’ll receive a free Smart Plug and Echo Dot that will streamline your holiday decorating, allowing you to control your tree’s lighting remotely.
Best Black Friday tech deals
The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best over-ear headphones you can buy, with a slimmer design than their predecessors and refined noise-canceling microphones. This high-end model is on sale alongside other Sony headphones we like.
The Bose QuietComfort 45 perform particularly well on airplanes and in other noisy places, making them one of the best options for travelers and commuters. Grab them on sale right now, matching their lowest price this year.
Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is the our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle. It’s now over half off — the lowest price we’ve seen.
Get impressive audio in a compact, portable package with the JBL Clip 4, now at an all-time low price. This speaker is waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it anywhere you need some tunes.
The Logitech StreamCam delivers excellent picture quality, with smooth 1080p and the ability to shoot in both vertical and horizontal orientation. It’s an excellent pick for streamers and WFH-ers alike, with an attractive design and a bevy of helpful features.
Best Black Friday appliance deals
Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more.
Best Black Friday TV deals
Samsung took QLED TVs to the next level with Neo QLED, thanks to the television’s slimmer build, better picture quality and a more immersive experience powered by a ton of mini LEDs. Now is a great time to splurge on a sleek, premium TV and upgrade your movie nights.
Best Black Friday mattresses and bedding deals
If you’re looking for top-tier comfort, consider these highly rated, Underscored-recommended pillows. Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off at Amazon right now when you clip the on-page coupon.
Best Black Friday kitchen and dining deals
The Ember Mug 2 is a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. Right now, you can save $30 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.
Cooking meat is no time for guessing games. The Kizen meat thermometer gives you peace of mind in the kitchen thanks to reliably accurate readings and easy calibration. Right now, score a significant price decrease on an already budget-friendly option.
No need to spend money on cans of your favorite soda or seltzer; with SodaStream, you can make your own at home. Pick up everything you need on sale right now — including CO2 canisters, bottles and Bubly flavor drops.
Our favorite pressure cooker may cost a bit more than some other models, but it gave us the best results, has the simplest, easiest-to-use interface and even allows you to release steam via app.
Best Black Friday health deals
This dentist-recommended, Bluetooth-equipped electric toothbrush is at its lowest price ever on Amazon. There are a few different colors available, so you can choose the one that best suits your bathroom counter while you upgrade your dental hygiene with our favorite electric toothbrush.
If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have.