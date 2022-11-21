Want more deals? Visit CNN Underscored’s Guide to Black Friday for wall-to-wall coverage of the best discounts to be found during the biggest shopping event of the year.

Amazon Black Friday 2022: Featured deal 11:33 AM EST November 21, 2022 Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows: Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off at Amazon right now when you clip the on-page coupon.

It feels like we just wrapped on the Prime Early Access Sale, but now we’re facing another major event with discounts on thousands of items spanning every category imaginable: Black Friday is here, and Amazon is offering even more great deals on everything you missed the first time around.

Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, as long as you’re a Prime member you’ll find discounts on almost everything today. Think everyday appliances, clothing, tech, beauty and more, plus holiday deals so you can save as you check off everyone’s wishlist.

Since sifting through thousands of on-sale products is not for the faint of heart, we’ve done the heavy lifting and found the best deals Amazon has to offer today (we’re talking all-time low prices on tons of our top picks). Below, we’ve sorted them into categories for your convenience.

Make sure you check back frequently, as we’ll be in the trenches at all hours, updating this page constantly as new deals roll in. Happy shopping!

Best Amazon device Black Friday deals

Cricut Explore Air 2 Amazon Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more. $250 $169 at Amazon

Samsung QLED and OLED TVs Samsung Samsung took QLED TVs to the next level with Neo QLED, thanks to the television’s slimmer build, better picture quality and a more immersive experience powered by a ton of mini LEDs. Now is a great time to splurge on a sleek, premium TV and upgrade your movie nights. Read our review $498 From $398 at Amazon

Reader Favorite Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Amazon If you’re looking for top-tier comfort, consider these highly rated, Underscored-recommended pillows. Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off at Amazon right now when you clip the on-page coupon. $47 $28 at Amazon

