Amazon

Amazon Black Friday 2022: Featured deal

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows: Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off at Amazon right now when you clip the on-page coupon.

It feels like we just wrapped on the Prime Early Access Sale, but now we’re facing another major event with discounts on thousands of items spanning every category imaginable: Black Friday is here, and Amazon is offering even more great deals on everything you missed the first time around.

Whether you’re a seasoned shopper with lists galore or a first-timer just dipping your toes into this major deals holiday, as long as you’re a Prime member you’ll find discounts on almost everything today. Think everyday appliances, clothing, tech, beauty and more, plus holiday deals so you can save as you check off everyone’s wishlist.

Since sifting through thousands of on-sale products is not for the faint of heart, we’ve done the heavy lifting and found the best deals Amazon has to offer today (we’re talking all-time low prices on tons of our top picks). Below, we’ve sorted them into categories for your convenience.

Make sure you check back frequently, as we’ll be in the trenches at all hours, updating this page constantly as new deals roll in. Happy shopping!

Best Amazon device Black Friday deals

Best Tested
Kindle E-Readers
Kindle Oasis
Amazon

The Kindle Paperwhite boasts a lightweight, waterproof design and a glare-free screen with adjustable warmth to reduce strain on your eyes. Grab the budget-friendly Paperwhite or our top pick, the Oasis, at a nice discount right now. 

Read our review

$140 From $95 at Amazon
First-time Deal
Echo Dot With Clock (5th Gen)
echo dot with clock 5th gen product card
Amazon

The new 5th Gen Echo Dot maintains the useful features and affordability of previous models, plus upgrades like better audio quality, temperature sensors and Wi-Fi extending capabilities. Right now you can score discounts on the Dot, plus the super-cute kids edition and bundles.

Read our review

$60 $40 at Amazon
Insignia HD Smart Fire TVs
Insignia 24-inch Smart Fire TV
Best Buy

These dependable, affordable TVs offer a ton of features including your pick of streaming services, Alexa built-in, Dolby Audio and DTS TruSurround. It’s always a great value, but even more at these prices.

Read our review

$170 From $80 at Amazon
Kids Fire Tablets
Fire 8 Kids Tablet
Amazon

The Fire HD 10 Kids Edition comes with a tough case and the hardware and internals of the Fire HD 10 tablet, plus you’ll get a year of Amazon Freetime Unlimited and a two-year, worry-free guarantee and a super-solid warranty. Plus, you can save even more with past generation tablets.

Read our review

$110 From $55 at Amazon
Ring Video Doorbells and Bundles
underscored_best tested products_video doorbell camera_ring video doorbell 2 pro.jpeg
Ring

Ring Video doorbells are an easy way to upgrade your home security. The devices pair with the Ring app, which lets you check who’s at your door from anywhere. Plus, you can talk with whoever is ringing your bell with two-way communication capabilities.

Read our review

$60 From $45 at Amazon
Best Tested
Eero Mesh Wifi Systems
amazon-echo-deals-prime-day-2021-eero
Amazon

We named the Eero 6 mesh router, with its foolproof setup process, nearly unrivaled speeds and coverage areas, as your best bet when opting for a mesh router. Shop these discounted systems now. 

Read our review

$89 From $75 at Amazon
Echo Show 15
echo show 15 device
Amazon

The Echo Show 15 is Amazon’s newest, and largest, Echo Show to date. This 15.6-inch giant of an Alexa smart display was designed to hang on the wall rather than sit on a counter or nightstand. 

Read our review

$250 $170 at Amazon
Echo Glow + Echo Show 5 Kids
echo glow show 5
Amazon

The Echo Glow is a nice companion to your Alexa setup. It’s compact, easy to set up and provides pleasant mood lighting to any space. Pair it with the Echo Show 5 Kids for streamlined daily routines.

Read our review

$125 $51 at Amazon
Fire TV Cube
Fire TV Cube 3rd Gen Product Card
Amazon

The Fire TV Cube combines an Alexa smart speaker with a Fire TV streaming device. You can even ask Alexa to turn on the TV without getting up from the couch.

$120 $60 at Amazon
Holiday Trees + Amazon Smart Plug + Echo Dot (3rd Gen)
holiday tree alexa lighting
Amazon

When you purchase a select artificial Christmas tree, you’ll receive a free Smart Plug and Echo Dot that will streamline your holiday decorating, allowing you to control your tree’s lighting remotely.

$210 From $154 at Amazon

Best Black Friday tech deals

Best Tested
Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphone underscored product card
Sony

The Sony WH-1000XM5 are the best over-ear headphones you can buy, with a slimmer design than their predecessors and refined noise-canceling microphones. This high-end model is on sale alongside other Sony headphones we like. 

Read our review

$400 $348 at Amazon
Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth Headphones
underscored sleepplane Bose QuietComfort 45 Noise-Canceling Headphones
Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 45 perform particularly well on airplanes and in other noisy places, making them one of the best options for travelers and commuters. Grab them on sale right now, matching their lowest price this year.

Read our review

$349 $249 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Fitbit Inspire 2
canada run gear fitbit
Amazon

Sporting myriad helpful features, the Fitbit Inspire 2 is the our top fitness tracker choice for anyone who wants better clarity and more robust data about their health, fitness and wellness lifestyle. It’s now over half off — the lowest price we’ve seen.

Read our review

$100 $49 at Amazon
JBL Clip 4
JBL Clip 4 product card cnnu
Amazon

Get impressive audio in a compact, portable package with the JBL Clip 4, now at an all-time low price. This speaker is waterproof and dustproof, so you can take it anywhere you need some tunes.

$80 $45 at Amazon
Lowest Price
Logitech StreamCam
logitech streamcam product card
Logitech

The Logitech StreamCam delivers excellent picture quality, with smooth 1080p and the ability to shoot in both vertical and horizontal orientation. It’s an excellent pick for streamers and WFH-ers alike, with an attractive design and a bevy of helpful features.

Read our review

$170 $100 at Amazon

Best Black Friday appliance deals

Cricut Explore Air 2
underscored crafty mom gifts cricut
Amazon

Crafters, rejoice! The cult-favorite Cricut Explore Air 2 cutting machine is back down to its lowest price ever of $169. This handy tool makes all your projects a breeze with the ability to cut more than 100 different types of materials including vinyl, cardstock, faux leather, adhesive foils, specialty paper, poster board and more.

$250 $169 at Amazon

Best Black Friday TV deals

Samsung QLED and OLED TVs
Samsung QN90B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Samsung

Samsung took QLED TVs to the next level with Neo QLED, thanks to the television’s slimmer build, better picture quality and a more immersive experience powered by a ton of mini LEDs. Now is a great time to splurge on a sleek, premium TV and upgrade your movie nights.  

Read our review

$498 From $398 at Amazon

Best Black Friday mattresses and bedding deals

Reader Favorite
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping
Amazon

If you’re looking for top-tier comfort, consider these highly rated, Underscored-recommended pillows. Breathable and conveniently machine-washable, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows are 40% off at Amazon right now when you clip the on-page coupon. 

$47 $28 at Amazon

Best Black Friday kitchen and dining deals

Editor Favorite
Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug 2
Ember Mug 2
Amazon

The Ember Mug 2 is a rechargeable stainless steel mug surrounded by a ceramic coating that keeps your drink toasty by creating a convection current in whatever liquid you fill it with. Right now, you can save $30 on this convenient everyday device — and never sip on lukewarm coffee again.  

Read our review

$130 $100 at Amazon
Best Tested
Kizen IP100 Digital Meat Thermometer
underscored_best tested products_meat thermometer_kizen digital meat thermometer_product card.jpeg
Amazon

Cooking meat is no time for guessing games. The Kizen meat thermometer gives you peace of mind in the kitchen thanks to reliably accurate readings and easy calibration. Right now, score a significant price decrease on an already budget-friendly option.

Read our review

$20 $9 at Amazon
Sodastream Machines
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker
Amazon

No need to spend money on cans of your favorite soda or seltzer; with SodaStream, you can make your own at home. Pick up everything you need on sale right now — including CO2 canisters, bottles and Bubly flavor drops.

$90 From $77 at Amazon
Best Tested
Instant Pot Pro Plus, 6-Quart
instant pot pro plus pc.jpg
Amazon

Our favorite pressure cooker may cost a bit more than some other models, but it gave us the best results, has the simplest, easiest-to-use interface and even allows you to release steam via app.

Read our review

$200 $150 at Amazon

Best Black Friday health deals

Lowest Price
Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush
philips-sonicare-underscored-product-card-4100
Philips

This dentist-recommended, Bluetooth-equipped electric toothbrush is at its lowest price ever on Amazon. There are a few different colors available, so you can choose the one that best suits your bathroom counter while you upgrade your dental hygiene with our favorite electric toothbrush.

Read our review

$50 $30 at Amazon
23andMe Personal Genetic DNA Tests
underscored-xmas-fitness-07
Amazon

If you have yet to investigate your ancestry via an at-home DNA test, now’s as good a time as ever. Not only will you receive reports on your ancestry composition and where in the world your DNA originates, but you’ll also learn more about traits you may have.

$99 $79 at Amazon